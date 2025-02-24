Latest News
Champions Trophy: Rizwan says pressure got to Pakistan’s batsmen in loss to India
Pakistan will be knocked out if New Zealand beat Bangladesh in Rawalpindi later on Monday.
Captain Mohammad Rizwan said Pakistan’s middle order succumbed to the pressure in a Champions Trophy defeat by fierce rivals India on Sunday that left the tournament hosts’ chances of progressing to the knockout stage hanging by a thread.
The defending champions were restricted to 241 all out in 49.4 overs and India comfortably chased down the total with six wickets and 45 balls remaining thanks to Virat Kohli’s unbeaten 100 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
Rizwan, who scored 46 in a 104-run stand with Saud Shakeel (62), said his team had paid a heavy price for failing to build on the momentum.
“The middle order wasn’t good enough,” Rizwan told reporters.
“The players performed well before this. In our meeting we had discussed that on this pitch around 270-280 would be enough (but) because the outfield was slow, the pitch was slow, the ball wasn’t going into the gaps.
“Saud and I tried to build a partnership and took a lot of time, but after that the shot selection was poor. That’s where they got a chance to take our wickets. Our middle order maybe couldn’t take the pressure.”
“For now, we can say that it’s over. This is the truth. We’ll see what Bangladesh do with New Zealand, what New Zealand do with India, and what we do,” Rizwan said.
“As a captain, I don’t like this (depending on other teams). If you’re good enough, you show it by winning and keeping things in your hands.
“What matters is that India and New Zealand beat us. They played strong and we didn’t play well. If we get a chance (to sneak through) then so be it.”
Today’s match, Monday 24 February, will be broadcast live across Afghanistan on Ariana Television. Fans can tune in from 12:30pm for the pre match show, which will be followed by the match at 1:30pm. (Reuters)
Japan and UNHCR sign $6 million agreement to promote livelihoods
The Government of Japan and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees have signed a new $6 million agreement for a project to promote vital livelihoods opportunities for forcibly displaced Afghans, including refugee returnees, as well as the communities supporting them.
The new project is funded by the Government of Japan through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).
Under the partnership, various activities will be launched to empower vulnerable populations, prioritising women, in several UNHCR-designated priority areas where there are high numbers of returnees and displaced.
Activities will include constructing and operationalising dairy processing and production centres for women; building cold storage facilities to support fresh vegetable farming; building greenhouses; a new carpet weaving processing centre and a silk weaving processing and production facility, and business and market centres.
Other interventions will include training and capacity-building, including setting up and supporting local co-operatives to ensure the facilities are fully operationalized and effectively utilized.
The initiatives are designed to provide sustainable income opportunities, supporting self-reliance, helping to reduce vulnerabilities to economic and other shocks, while also empowering people, especially women, to contribute to their communities and make decisions about their future.
“We are delighted to work with JICA on these important efforts aimed at building resilience for refugee returnees, forcibly displaced persons and host communities, with a particular focus on women”, said UNHCR’s Representative in Afghanistan, Arafat Jamal.
“It is crucial to create new opportunities for economic inclusion. Not only does it reduce displaced persons’ dependency on humanitarian aid, but it boosts dignity and prosperity for the entire community.”
The Ambassador of Japan to Afghanistan, Takayoshi Kuromiya, said: “The Government of Japan is committed to continue supporting Afghanistan, especially through projects in agriculture and community-based infrastructure that are inclusive and sustainable and offer opportunities for women.
“We hope this project will help to reduce vulnerabilities, build social cohesion and create stronger communities”.
The interventions will be rolled out in various locations across Afghanistan, including Balkh, Herat, Kabul, Kandahar, Logar and Paktiya provinces, which host large numbers of returnees and displaced populations.
The project aims to alleviate pressure on host communities, strengthen social cohesion and create conditions for sustainable reintegration.
Baradar warns of depleting water resources at Kabul conference
He warned that water resources are continuously depleting, which has negatively impacted political and economic relations among countries.
Afghanistan’s Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund, addressed participants at the International Water Research Conference in Kabul on Monday and emphasized that sustainable water management is essential if the country hopes to compete globally and attain economic success.
He stated it was essential to the survival of humans, animals and plants and that Islam mandates the responsible use of water in an Islamic society.
Baradar pointed out that although water is a renewable natural resource, it is increasingly becoming scarce due to climate change, rising water pollution, increasing human demand, and improper water usage.
“Afghanistan possesses vast natural water resources and reserves. However, due to various reasons, there has not been a professional and national approach toward this immense blessing throughout the country’s modern history.
“Therefore, it is now our collective responsibility to take fundamental steps toward effective water management by utilizing all available resources and means,” he said.
Baradar stated that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) is making efforts to ensure the proper utilization and management of the country’s water resources; one such example being the Qosh Tepa Canal and the construction and rehabilitation of several dams.
He also acknowledged attending university professors and other experts for sharing research findings and urged them to continue their work.
The International Water Research Conference, which is being held at the Loya Jirga Hall, will run for three days. It is a joint initiative by the Ministry of Higher Education and Kabul Polytechnic University.
The primary objectives of the conference include: improving water management in the country, replenishing underground water resources, ensuring proper utilization of water, and preventing water pollution.
The conference has brought together officials from government institutions, professors from prestigious foreign universities, representatives of international organizations, and domestic and international experts in water management.
A total of 135 research papers will be presented during the conference.
Trump puts USAID staffers on leave worldwide, firing at least 1,600
The World Food Programme only had enough money last year to help less than half those people and about 40 percent of their funding comes from the US.
The Trump administration moved its fast-paced dismantling of the US Agency for International Development (USAID) toward what appeared to be its final phases, telling all but a fraction of staffers worldwide that they were on leave as of Monday and notifying at least 1,600 of the US-based staffers they were being fired.
The move was the latest and one of the biggest steps in what President Donald Trump and cost-cutting ally Elon Musk say is their goal of gutting the six-decade-old aid and development agency in a broader campaign to slash the size of the federal government.
“As of 11:59 p.m. EST on Sunday, February 23, 2025, all USAID direct hire personnel, with the exception of designated personnel responsible for mission-critical functions, core leadership and/or specially designated programs, will be placed on administrative leave globally,” according to the notices sent to USAID workers that were viewed by The Associated Press.
At the same time, the agency said in the notices to staffers that it was beginning a firing process, called reduction in force, that would eliminate 2,000 U.S.-based jobs. A version of the notice posted later on USAID’s website put the number of positions to be eliminated lower, at 1,600.
The administration gave no explanation for the discrepancy.
The cut in aid to Afghanistan could meanwhile spell disaster. While no one has clarified exactly how this order will impact the country the deputy minister of economy, Abdul Latif Nazari told NPR recently that around 50 national and international aid organizations had their operations suspended, partly or entirely, across Afghanistan.
“These organizations have contributed to humanitarian aid for the people of Afghanistan,” said Nazari. He declined to specify why the charities had stopped work, but a senior aid worker in Kabul said it was because those organizations were receiving money through USAID.
The suspension in aid to Afghanistan puts at least 15 million people at risk, most of whom are women and children.
The World Food Programme only had enough money last year to help less than half those people and about 40 percent of their funding comes from the US.
But the Trump administration efforts upend decades of US policy that aid and development work overseas serves national security by stabilizing regions and economies and building alliances.
The notices sent out this weekend included letters of termination to hundreds of USAID contractors.
Foreign USAID staffers meanwhile fear that continued problems with funding flows and the gutting of most of the headquarters staff will make a safe and orderly return difficult, especially those with children in school, houses to sell and ill family members.
USAID’s notice Sunday said it was “committed to keeping its overseas personnel safe” and pledged not to cut off USAID staffers abroad from agency systems and other support.
