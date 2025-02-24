Baradar warns of depleting water resources at Kabul conference

(Last Updated On: )

Afghanistan’s Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund, addressed participants at the International Water Research Conference in Kabul on Monday and emphasized that sustainable water management is essential if the country hopes to compete globally and attain economic success.

He stated it was essential to the survival of humans, animals and plants and that Islam mandates the responsible use of water in an Islamic society.

Baradar pointed out that although water is a renewable natural resource, it is increasingly becoming scarce due to climate change, rising water pollution, increasing human demand, and improper water usage.

He warned that water resources are continuously depleting, which has negatively impacted political and economic relations among countries.

“Afghanistan possesses vast natural water resources and reserves. However, due to various reasons, there has not been a professional and national approach toward this immense blessing throughout the country’s modern history.

“Therefore, it is now our collective responsibility to take fundamental steps toward effective water management by utilizing all available resources and means,” he said.

Baradar stated that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) is making efforts to ensure the proper utilization and management of the country’s water resources; one such example being the Qosh Tepa Canal and the construction and rehabilitation of several dams.

He also acknowledged attending university professors and other experts for sharing research findings and urged them to continue their work.

The International Water Research Conference, which is being held at the Loya Jirga Hall, will run for three days. It is a joint initiative by the Ministry of Higher Education and Kabul Polytechnic University.

The primary objectives of the conference include: improving water management in the country, replenishing underground water resources, ensuring proper utilization of water, and preventing water pollution.

The conference has brought together officials from government institutions, professors from prestigious foreign universities, representatives of international organizations, and domestic and international experts in water management.

A total of 135 research papers will be presented during the conference.