Trump says he will permanently halt immigration from ‘Third World Countries’
U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said he intends to impose a permanent suspension on immigration from what he described as “Third World Countries,” arguing that such a move is necessary to give the American system time “to fully recover.” His remarks came a day after an Afghan national allegedly shot two National Guard soldiers in Washington, D.C.
“I will permanently pause migration from all Third World Countries to allow the U.S. system to fully recover,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, adding that he plans to “terminate all of the millions of Biden illegal admissions.”
In a lengthy post, Trump claimed that immigration had weakened both economic and social conditions in the United States.
“Even as we have made technological progress, immigration policy has eroded those gains and degraded living conditions for many,” he wrote. Trump said he intends to permanently halt migration from these countries, revoke what he called “Biden illegal admissions,” remove individuals who he believes do not benefit the U.S., cut federal benefits for non-citizens, denaturalize migrants who “undermine domestic tranquility,” and deport any foreign national deemed a public burden, security threat, or “non-compatible with Western Civilization.”
He added that these goals would be aimed at dramatically reducing “illegal and disruptive populations,” including those who he claims were admitted through an “unauthorized Autopen approval process.” According to Trump, “only reverse migration can fully cure this situation.”
Trump also posted a photo referencing the Afghanistan evacuation, calling it “horrendous,” and wrote: “This is part of the horrendous airlift from Afghanistan. Hundreds of thousands of people poured into our country totally unvetted and unchecked. We will fix it, but we will never forget what Crooked Joe Biden and his thugs did to our country!”
Kabul condemns attack on Chinese nationals in Tajikistan, calls it an attempt to sow distrust
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has strongly condemned the attack on Chinese citizens in Khatlon province, Tajikistan, and expressed its condolences to both China and Tajikistan.
The Islamic Emirate said the attack was carried out by elements aiming to create instability and foster distrust among countries in the region. It assured the Tajik government of its full cooperation, including information sharing and joint assessments, to identify those responsible.
Earlier, the Tajik Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that three Chinese employees of a company were killed in a drone attack in Khatlon province.
Tajikistan says three Chinese workers killed in attack from Afghanistan
The Tajik government said on Thursday that three employees of a Chinese company were killed in an attack by a drone “launched from Afghan territory.”
The Tajik Foreign Ministry said the drone was carrying grenades and firearms.
The ministry claimed that “criminal groups” operating inside Afghanistan were responsible for the attack.
Tajikistan condemned the attack and called on Islamic Emirate authorities to take “effective measures” to ensure stability and security along the border.
Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry also condemned the attack.
“The use of armed drones in the incident underlines the gravity of threat emanating from Afghanistan and the brazenness of those behind it,” the ministry said in a statement.
The Islamic Emirate has not yet responded to the news.
National Guard member dies as ambush in US capital becomes political flashpoint
A National Guard member died on Thursday after being shot near the White House in an ambush that investigators say was carried out by an Afghan national, an attack President Donald Trump blamed on Biden-era immigration vetting failures as he ordered a sweeping review of asylum cases.
Sarah Beckstrom, 20, died of her wounds and her fellow Guardsman Andrew Wolfe, 24, was “fighting for his life,” Trump said, as investigators conducted what officials said was a terrorism probe after Wednesday’s shooting, Reuters reported.
The FBI searched multiple properties in a widening investigation, including a home in Washington state linked to the suspect, who officials said was part of a CIA-backed unit in Afghanistan before coming to the U.S. in 2021 under a resettlement program.
Agents seized numerous electronic devices from the residence of the suspect, identified as 29-year-old Rahmanullah Lakanwal, including cellphones, laptops, and iPads, and interviewed his relatives, FBI Director Kash Patel told a news conference.
U.S. Attorney for Washington, D.C. Jeanine Pirro said the suspect drove cross-country and then ambushed the Guard members while they were patrolling near the White House on Wednesday afternoon.
“I want to express the anguish and the horror of our entire nation that the terrorist attack yesterday in our nation’s capital, in which a savage monster gunned down two service members in the West Virginia National Guard, who were deployed as part of the DC Task Force,” Trump said in a Thanksgiving call with U.S. military service members.
Casting blame on the administration of his White House predecessor, President Joe Biden, Trump said the alleged gunman, who he described as having gone “cuckoo,” was among thousands of Afghans who came in unvetted as the U.S. carried out a chaotic withdrawal in 2021. He provided no evidence to support his assertion.
Trump said the suspect’s “atrocity reminds us that we have no greater national security priority than ensuring that we have full control over the people that enter and remain in our country.”
Armed with a powerful revolver, a .357 Magnum, the gunman shot the two National Guard members before being wounded in an exchange of gunfire with other troops. He was in hospital in serious condition, Trump said.
“My baby girl has passed to glory,” Gary Beckstrom, father of the National Guard member who died, wrote on social media, adding that his family was grappling with a “horrible tragedy.” Trump later spoke by phone to Beckstrom’s parents, a White House official said.
SUSPECTED ASSAILANT ACTED ALONE
The alleged assailant, who lived in Washington state with his wife and five children, appeared to have acted alone, said Jeff Carroll, executive assistant chief of the Washington Metropolitan Police Department.
Asked whether he was planning to deport the suspect’s wife and five children who live in Washington state, Trump said, “We’re looking at the whole situation with family.”
The program under which the suspect entered the U.S., which allowed in more than 70,000 Afghan nationals, according to a congressional report, was designed with vetting procedures, including by U.S. counter-terrorism and intelligence agencies. But the large scale and rushed nature of the evacuations led critics to say the background checks were inefficient.
Attorney General Pam Bondi told Fox News the U.S. government planned to bring terrorism charges against the gunman and seek a sentence of life in prison “at a minimum.” Following the death of the National Guard member, she suggested she would seek the death penalty.
At the press conference, Patel described the shootings as a “heinous act of terrorism,” but neither he nor Pirro offered a possible motive.
Speaking to reporters, Trump echoed Pirro and Patel’s accusations that the Biden administration was to blame for policies they said allowed the Afghan immigrant into the U.S., but they also offered no evidence to support their assertions
The alleged gunman was granted asylum this year under Trump, according to a U.S. government file on him seen by Reuters.
Trump did not dispute that, but told reporters, “When it comes to asylum, when they’re flown in, it’s very hard to get them out. No matter how you want to do it, it’s very hard to get them out, but we’re going to be getting them all out now.”
The incident may give Trump, who has made cracking down on both legal and illegal immigration a centerpiece of his presidency, an opening to argue that even legal pathways like asylum pose security risks for Americans.
Less than 24 hours after the shooting, Trump officials began ordering widespread reviews of immigration policies.
The Trump administration was launching a review of all asylum cases approved under the Biden administration as well as Green Cards issued to citizens of 19 countries, Department of Homeland Security officials said.
MEMBER OF CIA-BACKED FORCE
CIA Director John Ratcliffe said in a statement that Lakanwal had worked with CIA-backed local units in Afghanistan, but gave no further details.
The New York Times, citing unnamed officials, identified the CIA-backed force as a Zero Unit, trained and supported by the U.S. spy agency in the southern province of Kandahar.
The units comprised a paramilitary group trained to conduct night raids and clandestine missions during the U.S. war in Afghanistan and, with thousands of members, had officially become part of the Afghan intelligence service by the time the U.S. withdrew its troops, the Times said.
According to the Department of Homeland Security, Lakanwal entered the U.S. in 2021 under Operation Allies Welcome, a Biden-era program to resettle thousands of Afghans who assisted the U.S. during the Afghanistan war and feared reprisals from the Islamic Emirate forces who seized control after the U.S. withdrawal there.
“The Biden Administration justified bringing the alleged shooter to the United States in September 2021 due to his prior work with the U.S. Government,” Ratcliffe said in a statement. “This individual – and so many others – should have never been allowed to come here.”
A Trump administration official who spoke on condition of anonymity said Lakanwal applied for asylum in December 2024 and was approved on April 23 this year, three months after Trump took office. Lakanwal, who resided in Washington state, had no known criminal history, the official said.
The two Guard members from West Virginia were part of a militarized law enforcement mission ordered by Trump in August and challenged in court by Washington, D.C., officials.
