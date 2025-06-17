Regional
Trump urges Tehran evacuation as Iran-Israel conflict enters fifth day
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told Fox News that Trump was still aiming for a nuclear deal with Iran, while adding the U.S. would defend its assets in the region.
Israel and Iran attacked each other for a fifth straight day on Tuesday, and U.S. President Donald Trump urged Iranians to evacuate Tehran, citing what he said was the country’s rejection of a deal to curb nuclear weapons development.
World leaders meeting at the Group of Seven summit in Canada called for a de-escalation of the worst-ever conflict between the regional foes, saying Iran must never have a nuclear weapon while affirming Israel’s right to defend itself, Reuters reported.
French President Emmanuel Macron said Trump, who was leaving the summit a day early due to the Middle East situation, had proposed a ceasefire for Iran and Israel.
“There is an offer that has been made, especially to have a ceasefire and to initiate broader discussions. And I think this is a very good thing,” Macron told reporters. “So now we need to see what the stakeholders will do.”
Trump has repeatedly urged Iran to give up its nuclear weapons ambitions.
“Iran should have signed the ‘deal’ I told them to sign. What a shame, and waste of human life. Simply stated, IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON. I said it over and over again! Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social media platform on Monday.
Axios reported the White House is discussing with Iran the possibility of a meeting this week between U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. Reuters couldn’t immediately verify details of the Axios report.
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told Fox News that Trump was still aiming for a nuclear deal with Iran, while adding the U.S. would defend its assets in the region.
Iranian media reported explosions and heavy air defence fire in Tehran early on Tuesday, with smoke rising in the city’s east after an explosion of suspected Israeli projectiles.
Air defences were activated also in Natanz, home to key nuclear installations 320 km away, the Asriran news website reported.
Late on Monday, Israel said it hit Iran’s broadcasting authority, and footage showed a newsreader hurrying from her seat as a blast struck. Iranian state television said the strike killed two people.
In Israel, air raid sirens wailed in Tel Aviv after midnight but there were no reports of missile strikes.
Iranian officials have reported 224 deaths, mostly civilians, in five days, while Israel said 24 civilians had been killed.
Regional
Trump vetoed Israeli plan to kill Iran’s supreme leader, US officials say
They said the Israelis reported that they had an opportunity to kill the top Iranian leader, but Trump waved them off of the plan.
President Donald Trump vetoed an Israeli plan in recent days to kill Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, two U.S. officials told Reuters on Sunday.
“Have the Iranians killed an American yet? No. Until they do we’re not even talking about going after the political leadership,” said one of the sources, a senior U.S. administration official.
The officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said top U.S. officials have been in constant communications with Israeli officials in the days since Israel launched a massive attack on Iran in a bid to halt its nuclear program.
They said the Israelis reported that they had an opportunity to kill the top Iranian leader, but Trump waved them off of the plan, read the report.
The officials would not say whether Trump himself delivered the message. But Trump has been in frequent communications with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
When asked about Reuters report, Netanyahu, in an interview on Sunday with Fox News Channel’s “Special Report With Bret Baier,” said: “There’s so many false reports of conversations that never happened, and I’m not going to get into that.”
“But I can tell you, I think that we do what we need to do, we’ll do what we need to do. And I think the United States knows what is good for the United States,” Netanyahu said.
Trump has been holding out hope for a resumption of U.S.-Iranian negotiations over Tehran’s nuclear program. Talks that had been scheduled for Sunday in Oman were canceled as a result of the strikes.
Trump told Reuters on Friday that “we knew everything” about the Israeli strikes.
Regional
Israel warns of ‘challenging days ahead’, while Iran vows to deliver ‘severe blows’
The chief commander of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army Major General Amir Hatami has pledged unwavering defense of Iran’s independence and territorial integrity in the face of Israeli assaults, saying the Army will strike hard at Israel in response to its attacks.
In a message released on Sunday, he said the Army has already taken effective steps in response to the Israeli regime’s aggression and will continue to deliver “severe blows” to the occupying regime “with full readiness.”
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) meanwhile also warned Sunday that Iran’s military response will escalate if Israeli hostilities persist.
The IRGC said in a statement on Sunday that it had targeted military fuel infrastructure of the Israeli regime in retaliation for the regime’s strikes.
Early on June 13, Israel began rounds of strikes on Iran, including the capital. In a major escalation, Tel Aviv also reportedly bombed residential buildings in and near Tehran and assassinated several high-ranking military officials.
Following the assault, Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said the Israeli regime had sealed a “bitter and painful” fate for itself.
In response to the Israeli attack, the IRGC launched a large-scale drone and missile operation targeting Israeli fighter jet fuel production facilities and energy supply centers, said the statement.
Fatemeh Mohajerani, spokesperson for the Iranian government, said Sunday that at least 30 women and children have been killed in recent Israeli attacks.
“We are unequivocally in a state of war.”
Mohajerani emphasized that the government will hold daily briefings under the title “Responding to the People” to provide regular updates on the situation.
She added: “Subways, schools, and mosques will remain open 24 hours a day starting tonight,” and assured the public that “the government has the situation under control.”
Israel launched its latest offensive three days ago. So far, the attacks have claimed the lives of Iran’s highest-ranking military officer, the head of its elite Revolutionary Guards Corps and its air force and a former national security chief.
Israel responds
Israeli Defense Force Spokesman Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin said Sunday at a press conference that “challenging days are ahead. There will be more launches and impacts in the coming days.”
He also said the Israeli Air Force is “not stopping striking for a moment.”
“Even at this hour, we are striking dozens of targets in Tehran. We are deepening the damage to [Tehran’s] nuclear program and military capabilities, to disrupt and reduce the risk to the home front,” he says.
Regional
Saudi Crown Prince voices solidarity with Iran, condemns Israeli attacks
Pezeshkian, while thanking Saudi Arabia for its support and assistance during the Hajj pilgrimage, accused Israel of consistently undermining regional peace.
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has declared the Kingdom’s firm support for the Iranian people following recent Israeli strikes, which claimed Iranian lives and heightened regional tensions.
In a phone conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, the Crown Prince offered condolences and strongly denounced the attacks, stating, “Saudi Arabia stands with its brothers in Iran and will spare no effort to support them.”
He further emphasized that the entire Islamic world was united in backing Iran during this critical time.
Bin Salman underscored Riyadh’s ongoing diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the crisis, warning that Israel’s actions appear aimed at provoking broader conflict and paving the way for potential U.S. involvement.
He called for a “wise and measured response” from Tehran to deny Israel the opportunity to expand the confrontation.
Pezeshkian, while thanking Saudi Arabia for its support and assistance during the Hajj pilgrimage, accused Israel of consistently undermining regional peace. He stressed the importance of Islamic unity in confronting what he described as systematic crimes by the Israeli regime, particularly in Gaza.
Pezeshkian noted that Saudi Arabia, given its religious and geopolitical stature, could play a vital role in strengthening solidarity among Muslim nations and defending the rights of oppressed Muslims across the region.
Afghanistan maintains steady foreign trade amid regional turmoil, says Commerce Ministry
Trump urges Tehran evacuation as Iran-Israel conflict enters fifth day
Saar: Iran-Israel conflict discussed
Tahawol: Regional consequences of Iran-Israel conflict
AFPL: Omid 3-3 Perozi Panjshir; Noorzad 5-3 Zaitoon
World Bank clarifies role in payments for Afghanistan projects
Tahawol: MRRD’s role in rural development discussed
Afghanistan, Turkey to boost carpet industry ties and expand exports to Europe
Tahawol: Agriculture Ministry’s role in development discussed
From underdogs to global contenders: Afghanistan’s futsal rise
Saar: Iran-Israel conflict discussed
Tahawol: Regional consequences of Iran-Israel conflict
Tahawol: Escalating tensions in the Middle East discussed
Saar: Ongoing Israel-Iran conflict discussed
Saar: Kabul delegation’s participation in Tashkent Int’l Forum discussed
Trending
-
Regional5 days ago
Air India plane crashes after takeoff in Ahmedabad
-
Business5 days ago
Pakistan-Afghanistan trade shrinks to $1 billion amid border disruptions and policy uncertainty
-
Latest News5 days ago
Iranian, Norwegian foreign ministers discuss Afghanistan at Oslo Forum
-
Latest News5 days ago
Countdown: Just 3 days until FIFA Club World Cup kicks off in United States
-
Latest News5 days ago
Tehran says Helmand River water transfer underway, pushes for continued flow
-
Latest News5 days ago
Uzbekistan, Afghanistan discuss boosting economic ties at Tashkent Forum
-
Regional4 days ago
Israel strikes Iran nuclear facilities, missile factories
-
Sport4 days ago
AFPL: Omid and Sadaqat win 15th and 16th matches