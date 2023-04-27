Regional
Turkey’s Erdogan cancels election rallies for health reasons
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan canceled his scheduled campaign rallies on Wednesday and Thursday for health reasons, weeks before May 14 presidential and parliamentary elections, Reuters reported.
“Today, I will rest at home with the advice of my doctors,” Erdogan wrote on his Twitter account on Wednesday.
Later, AK Party deputy chair Erkan Kandemir said Erdogan would attend a ceremony at the Akkuyu nuclear power plant in the southern Mersin province via videolink on Thursday.
“Our Mersin rally is also planned to be held on a future date,” he posted on Twitter.
Late on Tuesday, Erdogan cut short a live TV interview during which he said he felt sick with an upset stomach, read the report.
The elections represent the biggest electoral challenge for modern Turkey’s longest-serving leader, after a cost-of-living crisis eroded Erdogan’s support. Opinion polls show Erdogan could lose after two decades in power.
Sixteen killed after blasts rock Pakistani anti-terror office
Sixteen people were killed and sixty others injured in two bomb blasts in Counter Terrorism Department Police station in Kabal area of Swat Monday night, Radio Pakistan reported.
According to Rescue 1122 Swat, the injured have been shifted to Distract Headquarters Hospital Saidu Sharif Swat.
The blast intensity destroyed the entire building of CTD police station.
Emergency has been imposed in all major hospitals of Swat.
Provincial police said in a statement issued later that ammunition caught fire, “most probably due to an electric short-circuit. No evidence of an attack from outside has been established so far.”
Pakistani police and military have got a significant presence of their counter-terrorism staff in the valley, which has been prone to the insurgency.
Other aspects of the explosions are being investigated, Provincial police said.
Most of those killed in the blasts were police counter-terrorism officers, Hayat said, adding that a woman and her child who were passing by the building were also killed.
Abbasi warns that Pakistan crisis could lead to martial law
Pakistan’s former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi warned Monday that the economic and political crisis in the country is serious enough to result in a military takeover.
In an interview with Dawn News, Abbasi said Pakistan’s army has intervened in the past in much less severe circumstances.
“Pakistan has had many long periods of martial law in very similar situations,” he said. “In fact, I would say Pakistan has never witnessed a [more] severe economic and political situation before. In much less severe circumstances the military has taken over.”
Abbasi warned of anarchy if friction within the society and institutions became too deep, adding that such a situation could also see the army step in.
“It has happened in many countries,” he said. “When the political and constitutional system fails, extra-constitutional [measures] take place.”
He did say however that he hoped the military was not considering the option of imposing martial law. “I don’t think they are considering that but when they are left with no choice, the old famous speeches of ‘meray aziz ham watno’ (a phrase synonymous with military takeovers) are heard.”
He said should the army take over, it would make things worse instead of doing any good.
“A political dispensation is the only way forward,” he said.
“Every political party today has been in the government for 12 months but they have not delivered so far. It’s a really deep crisis. The visible phase is the economic crisis.
“There is more background including constitutional and institutional failure, political and judicial system failure and failure on part of the military establishment.”
He said the three top political players, namely PTI Chairman Imran Khan, PML-N Head Nawaz Sharif, and Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, should initiate dialogue.
“We need to start from the leadership, and then everything will flow from there,” Abbasi added.
