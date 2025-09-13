Regional
Twelve Pakistani soldiers killed in TTP attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
At least 12 soldiers were killed in an ambush by the the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in northwest of the country on Saturday, AFP reported citing government officials.
A military convoy was passing through a town in South Waziristan district at around 4:00 am when “armed men opened fire from both sides with heavy weapons”, killing 12 security personnel and wounding four, a local government official said.
A security officer stationed in the area confirmed the death toll and said the attackers had seized the convoy’s weapons.
TTP claimed responsibility for the attack in a message on social media.
It was one of the deadliest attacks in months in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, where the TTP once controlled swaths of territory until they were pushed back by a military operation that began in 2014.
UN Security Council, with US support, condemns strikes on Qatar
The United Nations Security Council on Thursday condemned recent strikes on Qatar’s capital Doha, but did not mention Israel in the statement agreed to by all 15 members, including Israel’s ally the United States.
Israel attempted to kill the political leaders of Hamas with the attack on Tuesday, escalating its military action in what the United States described as a unilateral attack that does not advance U.S. and Israeli interests.
“This strike sends a message that should echo across this chamber. There is no sanctuary for terrorists, not in Gaza, not in Tehran, not in Doha. There is no immunity for terrorists,” Israel’s U.N. Ambassador Danny Danon told a Security Council meeting on the attack, Reuters reported. “We will act against the leaders of terror wherever they are hiding.”
The United States traditionally shields its ally Israel at the United Nations. U.S. backing for the Security Council statement, which could only be approved by consensus, reflects President Donald Trump’sunhappiness with the attack ordered by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
“Council members underscored the importance of de-escalation and expressed their solidarity with Qatar. They underlined their support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Qatar,” read the statement, drafted by Britain and France.
The widely condemned Doha operation was especially sensitive because Qatar has been hosting and mediating negotiations aimed at securing a ceasefire in the Gaza war.
“Council members underscored that releasing the hostages, including those killed by Hamas, and ending the war and suffering in Gaza must remain our top priority,” the Security Council statement read.
QATAR ACCUSES ISRAEL OF UNDERMINING TALKS
Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani accused Israel of trying to derail efforts to end the war in Gaza by attacking Hamas leaders in Doha, but pledged to continue its mediation efforts.
“Attacking our territories while we were busy with negotiations has uncovered the intention of Israel. It is trying to undermine any prospect of peace. It is trying to perpetuate the suffering of the Palestinian people,” he told the council. “It also shows that extremists that rule Israel today do not care about the hostages. This is not a priority.”
Pakistan also questioned whether the release of hostages held by Hamas was a priority for Israel.
“It is evident that Israel, the occupying power, is bent on doing everything to undermine and blow up every possibility of peace,” Pakistan’s U.N. Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad told the council.
Acting U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Dorothy Shea said: “It is inappropriate for any member to use this to question Israel’s commitment to bringing their hostages home.”
She largely repeated Trump’s statement on the attack, telling the council that the strikes do not advance U.S. or Israeli goals, but – “notwithstanding the unfortunate nature of this incident” – it could serve as an opportunity for peace.
Algeria voiced its disappointment that the Security Council statement was not stronger.
“Violence breeds violence. Impunity breeds war. Silence in the international community, and of this very Security Council, fuels chaos,” Algeria’s U.N. Ambassador Amar Bendjama told the council. “This very council remains constrained, unable even to name the aggressor, to qualify aggression as a violation of international law.”
An October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel triggered the war in Gaza. Hamas killed 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and about 251 were taken hostage, according to Israeli tallies. More than 64,000 people, also mostly civilians, have since been killed during the war in Gaza, according to local health authorities.
Israeli airstrike on Hamas leaders in Doha disrupts ceasefire talks
While the strike resulted in the deaths of six individuals, including the son of senior Hamas leader, the top leadership survived.
An Israeli airstrike on a residential compound in Doha’s Leqtaifiya district on Tuesday targeted senior Hamas leaders who were reportedly convening to discuss a U.S.-proposed ceasefire for Gaza.
While the strike resulted in the deaths of six individuals, including the son of senior Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya, the top leadership survived the attack.
The fatalities included al-Hayya’s son, Himam, his office director Jihad Abu Labal, three bodyguards, and a Qatari security officer. Hamas confirmed that its senior leadership was present during the strike but escaped unharmed.
The attack has drawn widespread international condemnation. Qatar, a key mediator in the Israel-Hamas conflict, condemned the strike as a “blatant violation” of its sovereignty and international law.
Other nations, including Russia, Turkey, Egypt, Germany, Iran, and the United Kingdom, have also expressed concern, warning that the action could undermine efforts toward a ceasefire and escalate regional tensions.
In the United States, President Donald Trump expressed discontent over the incident, stating he was “very unhappy” with the strike.
According to the White House, Trump had directed top aide Steve Witkoff to warn Qatari officials of the impending attack.
However, the warning arrived too late to prevent the strike. Trump subsequently called both Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to express his regret and assure that such an incident would not recur.
The Israeli government has defended the strike, stating it was a targeted operation against Hamas leadership responsible for recent attacks on Israeli civilians. However, the timing of the strike, coinciding with ongoing ceasefire negotiations, has raised questions about its impact on peace efforts.
The incident has further complicated international mediation efforts aimed at ending the 23-month-long conflict in Gaza. The United Nations Security Council is expected to convene an emergency session to address the situation and discuss potential next steps.
Qatar condemns Israeli bombing in Doha, vows to protect national sovereignty
In a strongly worded statement released Tuesday evening, Qatar condemned an Israeli airstrike that targeted residential buildings in the heart of Doha, reportedly housing several members of Hamas’ Political Bureau.
The attack, late Tuesday afternoon, which authorities describe as “cowardly,” marks a significant escalation in tensions in the Middle East, drawing sharp condemnation from Qatar and raising questions about Israel’s continued military actions in the region.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Qatar termed the assault a “blatant violation of international laws and norms,” expressing concern over its potential impact on the safety and security of Qatar’s citizens and residents. “This criminal assault poses a serious threat to the safety of Qataris and the residents of Qatar,” the statement read.
Qatar’s security forces, civil defense, and relevant authorities were quick to respond, activating emergency protocols to contain the incident’s repercussions.
The Ministry assured the public that measures were swiftly taken to ensure the safety of all affected areas.
Though no casualties have been reported so far, the attack’s impact has rattled local communities, raising alarm over the vulnerability of international diplomatic spaces.
The buildings targeted are located in a residential district of Doha, an area home to numerous expats, diplomats, and government officials.
Qatar, which has been a key player in mediating peace efforts and humanitarian aid in the region, reaffirmed its stance on regional security, emphasizing that it would not tolerate actions that jeopardize its sovereignty or disrupt peace in the Middle East. “We will not tolerate such reckless behavior that targets our security and sovereignty,” the statement declared.
The government also confirmed that investigations into the bombing are already underway, with high-level authorities reviewing the situation.
Qatar’s Foreign Ministry has pledged to release more details as they become available.
This bombing comes amidst rising tensions between Israel and Hamas, as Israel’s military actions in Gaza and surrounding areas have drawn growing international criticism.
Qatar has consistently supported Palestinian rights and has hosted numerous Hamas leaders, positioning itself as a significant diplomatic voice in the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
In response to the attack, experts have raised concerns that this escalation could further destabilize the already fragile regional security situation, particularly as countries like Qatar continue to balance diplomatic efforts with their national security.
