UN Security Council, with US support, condemns strikes on Qatar

The United Nations Security Council on Thursday condemned recent strikes on Qatar’s capital Doha, but did not mention Israel in the statement agreed to by all 15 members, including Israel’s ally the United States.

Israel attempted to kill the political leaders of Hamas with the attack on Tuesday, escalating its military action in what the United States described as a unilateral attack that does not advance U.S. and Israeli interests.

“This strike sends a message that should echo across this chamber. There is no sanctuary for terrorists, not in Gaza, not in Tehran, not in Doha. There is no immunity for terrorists,” Israel’s U.N. Ambassador Danny Danon told a Security Council meeting on the attack, Reuters reported. “We will act against the leaders of terror wherever they are hiding.”

The United States traditionally shields its ally Israel at the United Nations. U.S. backing for the Security Council statement, which could only be approved by consensus, reflects President Donald Trump’sunhappiness with the attack ordered by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“Council members underscored the importance of de-escalation and expressed their solidarity with Qatar. They underlined their support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Qatar,” read the statement, drafted by Britain and France.

The widely condemned Doha operation was especially sensitive because Qatar has been hosting and mediating negotiations aimed at securing a ceasefire in the Gaza war.

“Council members underscored that releasing the hostages, including those killed by Hamas, and ending the war and suffering in Gaza must remain our top priority,” the Security Council statement read.

QATAR ACCUSES ISRAEL OF UNDERMINING TALKS

Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani accused Israel of trying to derail efforts to end the war in Gaza by attacking Hamas leaders in Doha, but pledged to continue its mediation efforts.

“Attacking our territories while we were busy with negotiations has uncovered the intention of Israel. It is trying to undermine any prospect of peace. It is trying to perpetuate the suffering of the Palestinian people,” he told the council. “It also shows that extremists that rule Israel today do not care about the hostages. This is not a priority.”

Pakistan also questioned whether the release of hostages held by Hamas was a priority for Israel.

“It is evident that Israel, the occupying power, is bent on doing everything to undermine and blow up every possibility of peace,” Pakistan’s U.N. Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad told the council.

Acting U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Dorothy Shea said: “It is inappropriate for any member to use this to question Israel’s commitment to bringing their hostages home.”

She largely repeated Trump’s statement on the attack, telling the council that the strikes do not advance U.S. or Israeli goals, but – “notwithstanding the unfortunate nature of this incident” – it could serve as an opportunity for peace.

Algeria voiced its disappointment that the Security Council statement was not stronger.

“Violence breeds violence. Impunity breeds war. Silence in the international community, and of this very Security Council, fuels chaos,” Algeria’s U.N. Ambassador Amar Bendjama told the council. “This very council remains constrained, unable even to name the aggressor, to qualify aggression as a violation of international law.”

An October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel triggered the war in Gaza. Hamas killed 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and about 251 were taken hostage, according to Israeli tallies. More than 64,000 people, also mostly civilians, have since been killed during the war in Gaza, according to local health authorities.