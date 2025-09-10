Regional
Israeli airstrike on Hamas leaders in Doha disrupts ceasefire talks
While the strike resulted in the deaths of six individuals, including the son of senior Hamas leader, the top leadership survived.
An Israeli airstrike on a residential compound in Doha’s Leqtaifiya district on Tuesday targeted senior Hamas leaders who were reportedly convening to discuss a U.S.-proposed ceasefire for Gaza.
While the strike resulted in the deaths of six individuals, including the son of senior Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya, the top leadership survived the attack.
The fatalities included al-Hayya’s son, Himam, his office director Jihad Abu Labal, three bodyguards, and a Qatari security officer. Hamas confirmed that its senior leadership was present during the strike but escaped unharmed.
The attack has drawn widespread international condemnation. Qatar, a key mediator in the Israel-Hamas conflict, condemned the strike as a “blatant violation” of its sovereignty and international law.
Other nations, including Russia, Turkey, Egypt, Germany, Iran, and the United Kingdom, have also expressed concern, warning that the action could undermine efforts toward a ceasefire and escalate regional tensions.
In the United States, President Donald Trump expressed discontent over the incident, stating he was “very unhappy” with the strike.
According to the White House, Trump had directed top aide Steve Witkoff to warn Qatari officials of the impending attack.
However, the warning arrived too late to prevent the strike. Trump subsequently called both Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to express his regret and assure that such an incident would not recur.
The Israeli government has defended the strike, stating it was a targeted operation against Hamas leadership responsible for recent attacks on Israeli civilians. However, the timing of the strike, coinciding with ongoing ceasefire negotiations, has raised questions about its impact on peace efforts.
The incident has further complicated international mediation efforts aimed at ending the 23-month-long conflict in Gaza. The United Nations Security Council is expected to convene an emergency session to address the situation and discuss potential next steps.
Regional
Qatar condemns Israeli bombing in Doha, vows to protect national sovereignty
In a strongly worded statement released Tuesday evening, Qatar condemned an Israeli airstrike that targeted residential buildings in the heart of Doha, reportedly housing several members of Hamas’ Political Bureau.
The attack, late Tuesday afternoon, which authorities describe as “cowardly,” marks a significant escalation in tensions in the Middle East, drawing sharp condemnation from Qatar and raising questions about Israel’s continued military actions in the region.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Qatar termed the assault a “blatant violation of international laws and norms,” expressing concern over its potential impact on the safety and security of Qatar’s citizens and residents. “This criminal assault poses a serious threat to the safety of Qataris and the residents of Qatar,” the statement read.
Qatar’s security forces, civil defense, and relevant authorities were quick to respond, activating emergency protocols to contain the incident’s repercussions.
The Ministry assured the public that measures were swiftly taken to ensure the safety of all affected areas.
Though no casualties have been reported so far, the attack’s impact has rattled local communities, raising alarm over the vulnerability of international diplomatic spaces.
The buildings targeted are located in a residential district of Doha, an area home to numerous expats, diplomats, and government officials.
Qatar, which has been a key player in mediating peace efforts and humanitarian aid in the region, reaffirmed its stance on regional security, emphasizing that it would not tolerate actions that jeopardize its sovereignty or disrupt peace in the Middle East. “We will not tolerate such reckless behavior that targets our security and sovereignty,” the statement declared.
The government also confirmed that investigations into the bombing are already underway, with high-level authorities reviewing the situation.
Qatar’s Foreign Ministry has pledged to release more details as they become available.
This bombing comes amidst rising tensions between Israel and Hamas, as Israel’s military actions in Gaza and surrounding areas have drawn growing international criticism.
Qatar has consistently supported Palestinian rights and has hosted numerous Hamas leaders, positioning itself as a significant diplomatic voice in the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
In response to the attack, experts have raised concerns that this escalation could further destabilize the already fragile regional security situation, particularly as countries like Qatar continue to balance diplomatic efforts with their national security.
Regional
Israel launches attack on Hamas leaders in Qatar, blasts heard in Doha
Israel launched an attack on the leadership of Hamas in Qatar on Tuesday, expanding its military actions that have ranged across the Middle East to include the Gulf Arab state where the Palestinian Islamist group has long had its political base.
An Israeli official confirmed to Reuters that Israel had carried out an attack on Hamas leaders in Qatar. Qatar’s Al Jazeera television, citing a Hamas source, said the attack targeted Hamas Gaza ceasefire negotiators.
Several blasts were heard in Qatar’s Doha on Tuesday, Reuters witnesses said.
Plumes of black smoke were billowing from the city’s Legtifya petrol station. Right next door to the petrol station is a small residential compound that has been guarded by Qatar’s emiri guard 24 hours a day since the beginning of the Gaza conflict.
Israel media, citing a senior Israeli official, said the attack was aimed at top Hamas leaders including Khalil al-Hayya, its exiled Gaza chief and top negotiator.
Qatar, which has been mediating between Hamas and Israel, condemned the “cowardly” Israeli attack on Hamas officials and called it a flagrant violation of international law.
Regional
Palestinian gunmen kill six in Jerusalem bus stop shooting
Two Palestinian gunmen opened fire at a bus stop on the outskirts of Jerusalem on Monday, killing six people in what police described as “a terrorist attack,” one of the deadliest in the city in the past few years.
Footage from a dashboard camera at the scene in Ramot Junction showed people fleeing from around a bus at the side of a road as shots rang out. Israel Police said the attackers were shot dead at the scene by a soldier and an armed civilian, Reuters reported.
“Suddenly I hear the shots starting … I felt like I was running for an eternity,” Ester Lugasi, who was injured in the attack, told Israeli TV from hospital. “I thought I was going to die.”
The ambulance service identified the five of the victims as a 50-year-old man, a woman in her fifties and three men in their thirties. It said six others were in serious condition with gunshot wounds. Police said more than 20 people were injured.
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said later a sixth person had died and that the gunmen were Palestinians from the Israeli-occupied West Bank.
Spain’s foreign ministry said a Spanish citizen was among those killed and condemned the attack. France, the EU and the United Arab Emirates also issued statements of condemnation.
The shooting took place against the backdrop of nearly two years of war in Gaza, where Israel’s campaign against militant group Hamas has left the territory in devastation. In the West Bank, Palestinians have faced tightened military restrictions and a surge in attacks by Jewish settlers.
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas issued a statement which condemned “any targeting of Palestinian and Israeli civilians”.
But Hamas praised two Palestinian “resistance fighters” who it said had carried out the attack and Islamic Jihad, another Palestinian militant group, also praised the shooting. Neither group claimed responsibility.
POLICE PRESENCE
Speaking at the scene of the attack, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israeli forces were pursuing suspects who aided them.
Israeli police said the two attackers had arrived by car and opened fire at a bus stop at Ramot Junction, an area straddling a part of Jerusalem that Israel captured in the 1967 war and later annexed in a move unrecognised by the United Nations and most countries.
Several guns, ammunition and a knife used by the attackers were recovered at the scene and a suspect from East Jerusalem whose alleged involvement in the shooting was being investigated had been arrested, police said.
Reuters footage showed a heavy police presence in the Ramot area following the shooting. The ambulance service said a paramedic arriving at the scene reported that several victims were lying on the road and the sidewalk, some unconscious.
The Israeli military said it had deployed soldiers to the area who were aiding police in the search for suspects. Soldiers were also operating in areas of Ramallah in the West Bank to conduct interrogations and “thwart terrorism”, it said.
More than 64,000 Palestinians have been killed by the Israeli military in Gaza since the war began in October 2023, say Gazan health officials. The war was triggered by a Hamas-led attack on Israel which killed around 1,200 people, while another 251 were taken captive into Gaza, according to Israeli tallies.
There have been several shootings and stabbings targeting Israeli civilians and soldiers in Israel and the West Bank carried out by Palestinians since the Gaza war started.
In October 2024, two Palestinians, one armed with a gun and the other with a knife, killed 7 people in Tel Aviv. In November 2023, two Palestinian gunmen killed 3 people at a Jerusalem bus stop. Israeli security services said that the attackers in the Jerusalem shooting were linked to Hamas.
A Palestinian gunman killed 7 people in a Jerusalem synagogue in January 2023.
