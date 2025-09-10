Israeli airstrike on Hamas leaders in Doha disrupts ceasefire talks

An Israeli airstrike on a residential compound in Doha’s Leqtaifiya district on Tuesday targeted senior Hamas leaders who were reportedly convening to discuss a U.S.-proposed ceasefire for Gaza.

While the strike resulted in the deaths of six individuals, including the son of senior Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya, the top leadership survived the attack.

The fatalities included al-Hayya’s son, Himam, his office director Jihad Abu Labal, three bodyguards, and a Qatari security officer. Hamas confirmed that its senior leadership was present during the strike but escaped unharmed.

The attack has drawn widespread international condemnation. Qatar, a key mediator in the Israel-Hamas conflict, condemned the strike as a “blatant violation” of its sovereignty and international law.

Other nations, including Russia, Turkey, Egypt, Germany, Iran, and the United Kingdom, have also expressed concern, warning that the action could undermine efforts toward a ceasefire and escalate regional tensions.

In the United States, President Donald Trump expressed discontent over the incident, stating he was “very unhappy” with the strike.

According to the White House, Trump had directed top aide Steve Witkoff to warn Qatari officials of the impending attack.

However, the warning arrived too late to prevent the strike. Trump subsequently called both Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to express his regret and assure that such an incident would not recur.

The Israeli government has defended the strike, stating it was a targeted operation against Hamas leadership responsible for recent attacks on Israeli civilians. However, the timing of the strike, coinciding with ongoing ceasefire negotiations, has raised questions about its impact on peace efforts.

The incident has further complicated international mediation efforts aimed at ending the 23-month-long conflict in Gaza. The United Nations Security Council is expected to convene an emergency session to address the situation and discuss potential next steps.