Two Daesh militants killed in raid on Kabul hideout
A Daesh hideout in Khair Khana area of Kabul was destroyed by Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) forces on Sunday night.
According to IEA spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, two militants were killed in the operation and another one was arrested.
Mujahid wrote on his Twitter page that the operation was carried out in Shahrak Zakiren area of Khair Khana.
He also said these Daesh members had been plotting “destructive acts.”
Daesh has claimed responsibility for several attacks in Kabul and other provinces in the past 18 months.
In addition, the General Directorate of Intelligence (GDI) says that during a special operation in district 17 in Kabul one hostage was freed from kidnappers.
“Ain ul-Din, who was kidnapped three months ago and one million dollars was demanded from his family in exchange for his release, was rescued and handed over to his family,” a statement read.
According to GDI, 3 kidnappers were killed and one was arrested in this operation.
IEA envoy takes over Tehran embassy
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), said Monday that work at the Afghan Embassy in Tehran will continue as normal after a change in staff Sunday.
On Sunday, embassy staff from the former government handed over to the IEA’s Chargé d’Affaires.
In a statement issued late Sunday night, the foreign ministry said that the newly appointed Chargé d’Affaires and diplomats will continue to serve the citizens of the two countries.
“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs points out that shuffling diplomatic staff members of a mission is a usual administrative affair and the legitimate right of every country,” read the statement.
The Ministry further added that “We believe that with the new appointments, we would witness transparency in the affairs of the embassy as well as expanded relations in various fields between the two Muslim and brotherly countries.”
Meanwhile, the Iranian foreign ministry has said in a statement that it played no role in any changes to the state of the Afghanistan embassy in Tehran.
“The issue of handing over and transferring of the Afghan embassy in Tehran is an internal matter (related to Afghanistan) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran has not entered into the matter by any means,” a statement from the ministry said on Sunday afternoon.
“Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has not received any document or equipment or any other object belonging to the Afghan Embassy in Tehran,” it further said.
IEA rejects reports it asked Pakistan for funds to fight TTP
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) on Sunday rejected reports it asked Pakistan to give them funds to disarm and relocate Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) fighters.
The Express Tribune newspaper in Pakistan reported on Friday that IEA proposed a plan to control TTP and it envisaged disarming TTP fighters and moving them away from the Afghanistan-Pakistan border areas.
The report stated that IEA asked Pakistan to fund the proposal and bear the costs of rehabilitating the TTP.
IEA’s spokesman, however, rejected the report, saying it had not made any such request.
“What is very clear is that we ourselves will not allow the soil of Afghanistan to be used against another country, especially our neighbors. In this regard, we will fully utilize our resources. InshaAllah, our efforts will be enough. Asking for money is not true,” Zabihullah Mujahid said.
A high-level Pakistani delegation led by Defence Minister Khawaja Asif visited Kabul recently to discuss the issue of the TTP with the IEA.
Migrant boat carrying Afghans sinks off Italy, leaving 45 dead
Forty-five people died, including some children, when a wooden sailing boat carrying migrants crashed against rocks on the southern Italian coast early on Sunday, authorities said.
The vessel had set sail from Turkey several days ago with migrants from Afghanistan, Iran and several other countries, and crashed in stormy weather near Steccato di Cutro, a seaside resort on the eastern coast of Calabria, Reuters reported.
Eighty-one people survived, with 22 of them taken to hospital, Manuela Curra, a provincial government official, said.
One survivor was arrested on migrant trafficking charges, the Guardia di Finanza customs police said.
Cutro’s mayor, Antonio Ceraso, said women and children were among the dead.
Curra said the vessel left Izmir in eastern Turkey three or four days ago, adding that survivors had said some 140 to 150 were on board.
The survivors were mostly from Afghanistan, as well as a few from Pakistan and a couple from Somalia, she said, adding that identifying the nationalities of the dead was harder.
“Many of these migrants came from Afghanistan and Iran, fleeing conditions of great hardship”, Italian President Sergio Mattarella said.
