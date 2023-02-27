Two Daesh militants killed in raid on Kabul hideout

(Last Updated On: February 27, 2023)

A Daesh hideout in Khair Khana area of Kabul was destroyed by Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) forces on Sunday night.

According to IEA spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, two militants were killed in the operation and another one was arrested.

Mujahid wrote on his Twitter page that the operation was carried out in Shahrak Zakiren area of Khair Khana.

He also said these Daesh members had been plotting “destructive acts.”

Daesh has claimed responsibility for several attacks in Kabul and other provinces in the past 18 months.

In addition, the General Directorate of Intelligence (GDI) says that during a special operation in district 17 in Kabul one hostage was freed from kidnappers.

“Ain ul-Din, who was kidnapped three months ago and one million dollars was demanded from his family in exchange for his release, was rescued and handed over to his family,” a statement read.

According to GDI, 3 kidnappers were killed and one was arrested in this operation.