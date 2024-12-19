Two horror accidents on Kabul-Kandahar highway leave 52 dead

Two late-night traffic accidents in southeastern Afghanistan left at least 52 people dead and more than 65 injured, the Islamic Emirate confirmed early Thursday.

The accidents on Wednesday night happened in Ghazni province. Both accidents involved buses and one involved a fuel tanker.

According to a statement issued by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) said: "It is with great regret that we learned that two fatal traffic accidents occurred on the Kabul-Kandahar highway, as a result of which 52 of our compatriots were martyred and 65 others were injured."

The Islamic Emirate has directed the relevant directorate’s to investigate the two accidents to determine the exact cause of both.

The Directorate of Information and Culture of Ghazni province meanwhile said in a statement that 47 people had died and 73 others were injured in the accidents.

The directorate stated that the injured had been taken to hospital; some of whom were in a critical condition.

One accident involved a passenger bus and a fuel tanker and the other involved a passenger bus and truck.