World
UAE, upgrading ties with Iran, says envoy to return to Tehran
The United Arab Emirates said on Sunday that its ambassador to Iran, Saif Mohammed Al Zaabi, would return to Tehran “in coming days”, more than six years after the Gulf Arab state downgraded ties with the Islamic Republic, Reuters reported.
The move is in line with UAE efforts to strengthen relations with Iran “to achieve the common interests of the two countries and the wider region”, the foreign ministry said in a statement.
According to the report the UAE downgraded its ties with Iran after Saudi Arabia severed its own relations with Tehran in January 2016. The move followed the storming of the Saudi embassy in Tehran by Iranian protesters after Riyadh executed a prominent Shi’ite cleric.
After years of animosity on different sides of geo-political rivalries, the UAE started re-engaging with Tehran in 2019 following attacks in Gulf waters and on Saudi energy sites amid heightened tensions after Washington quit global powers’ nuclear pact with Iran.
Last year Sunni Muslim powerhouse Saudi Arabia moved to improve ties with foe Shi’ite Muslim Iran with five rounds of direct talks so far. This has come at a time when Gulf Arab states are closely eyeing efforts to revive the 2015 nuclear pact, which they deem flawed for not addressing Iran’s missiles programme and behavior, Reuters reported.
Though Riyadh and Abu Dhabi want an end to Tehran’s push for dominance in the region, they also want to contain the tensions as they focus on economic priorities.
According to Reuters the UAE has business and trade ties with Iran stretching back more than a century, with Dubai emirate long being one of Iran’s main links to the outside world.
Fellow Gulf state Kuwait earlier this month appointed its first ambassador to Iran since 2016. Then, in solidarity with Riyadh, it had recalled its envoy to Tehran while maintaining relations as part of a balanced foreign policy.
World
Dozens killed in Turkey in separate crashes at accident sites
At least 32 people were killed in southeast Turkey on Saturday when vehicles crashed into first respondents who were attending earlier accidents, Reuters reported.
Sixteen people including emergency workers and journalists died when a bus crashed into an earlier accident site, regional governor Davut Gul from southeastern province of Gaziantep said. Another 20 people were wounded and received treatment.
“At around 10:45 this morning, a passenger bus crashed here,” Gul said.
“While the fire brigade, medical teams and other colleagues were responding to the accident, another bus crashed 200 metres behind. The second bus slid to this site and hit the first responders and the wounded people on the ground.”
Separately, a truck hit a site some 250 km (155 miles) east in Derik district of Mardin where first respondents were attending to another accident, according to footage.
Sixteen people died and 29 others were injured as a result of the incident in Mardin, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said, adding that eight of the wounded were in critical condition.
World
At least 12 killed in Mogadishu hotel siege
At least 12 people have been killed in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu after al-Shabaab militants attacked a hotel leading to a siege that authorities are still trying to end, an intelligence office told Reuters on Saturday.
The attackers struck the Hayat Hotel on Friday evening with two car bombs, before entering the facility while firing their guns and seizing control.
“So far, we have confirmed 12 people, mostly civilians, dead,” Mohammed, an intelligence officer who only gave one name, told Reuters.
“The operation is about to be concluded but it is still going on,” he said.
Sounds of explosions punctuated the night as government forces tried to wrest control of the hotel back from the militants, witnesses said.
Large sections of the hotel were destroyed by the fighting, Reuters reported.
The al-Qaeda-linked al-Shabaab group claimed responsibility for the attack, according to a translation by the SITE Intelligence Group, which monitors jihadist group statements.
Al-Shabaab has been fighting to topple the Somali government for more than 10 years. It wants to establish its own rule based on a strict interpretation of Islamic law, Reuters reported.
The Hayat Hotel is a popular venue with lawmakers and other government officials but there was no immediate information if any of them had been caught up in the siege.
World
Mexico records deadliest year yet for journalists, with 18 murders so far
This year will be the deadliest on record for journalists in Mexico, with 18 killed so far, human rights organization Article 19 said in a report Thursday, Reuters reported.
Of the 18 deaths, Article 19 had identified a potential link to their work in nine cases so far, the organization’s regional director Leopoldo Maldonado told Reuters.
“2022 could be the worst year in a century for the press,” Maldonado said.
In a little over eight months, the death toll for 2022 has already outpaced the 13 murders recorded last year and the 14 recorded in 2020. Article 19 found the deaths were linked to the victims’ profession in about half of the cases in 2021 and 2020, it said.
Meanwhile, the organization has documented a total of 331 attacks against journalists in the first half of the year, most of which involve intimidation and harassment. Some also received threats, while a handful of cases involved the alleged abuse use of public power.
That marks a 51.83% increase compared to the first half of 2018, when former President Enrique Pena Nieto was in power, it said.
According to Reuters in addition, Article 19 said four journalists had been forcibly displaced within the country while two went into exile in the first half of the year.
“The role that the authorities have in the violence against the press clearly reflects a breach of the state’s obligations to guarantee the rights and integrity of journalists and the media,” the report added.
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has said repeatedly that his government does not attack the press and that recent murders were by criminal groups, read the report.
Article 19 alleged the state was behind most attacks on the press, with 128 cases recorded in the first half. This is “a trend that has been consistent since 2007,” the group said.
EU cannot help Afghanistan without reopening girls’ schools
US commits to Afghan asset talks
UAE, upgrading ties with Iran, says envoy to return to Tehran
Japan prime minister tests positive for COVID
At least 20 dead, 30 injured in Logar floods
Goal! ATN secures rights to broadcast FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™
At least 17 killed in flash floods in southern Iran
Tajikistan increases export volume to Afghanistan by 38%
Ireland announce squad for South Africa, Afghanistan T20Is
Kajaki Dam power plant to be switched back on this week
Saar: UK’s support from IEA discussed
Zerbena: Expanding Afghanistan’s economic relations with Uzbekistan discussed
Tahawol: Uzbekistan to host a summit on Afghanistan
Zerbena: Establishment of Afghan Invest company discussed
Saar: Afghanistan’s relations towards its neighbors discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
511 dead, 3,700 injured in flash floods over the past year in Afghanistan
-
Sport4 days ago
Ireland beat Afghanistan in the fifth match to win 3-2
-
Science & Technology3 days ago
Downtown Circle: Giant ring surrounds Burj Khalifa
-
World4 days ago
Israel and Turkey to restore full diplomatic relations
-
Business5 days ago
Kabul hoping to purchase 1 million barrels of crude oil from Russia
-
Latest News4 days ago
McCaul blasts Biden for failure to plan withdrawal from Afghanistan
-
Latest News3 days ago
Afghan weather services issues flash flood warning
-
COVID-194 days ago
CDC admits to making major mistakes in COVID-19 pandemic