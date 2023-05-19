Latest News
Ukraine could be abandoned by US like Afghanistan: Lavrov
The crisis in Ukraine may end with the US simply abandoning its allies, in a virtual repeat of events in Egypt and Afghanistan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with the Tsargrad TV channel Wednesday.
He recalled that the US “abandoned [former] Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak” and turned its back “on the Afghani leadership on whom they had relied throughout the 20-year occupation of that country.”
“I hope that today’s politicians will heed the relevant history and [look at] how relations can develop with a hegemon that seeks to impose itself in this capacity on everyone,” Lavrov said.
He did not rule out that the Ukrainian crisis could end in a similar fashion, TASS news reported.
“Many political analysts have been writing about this. They predict that this entire crisis will continue for as long as the Americans need it to. These people will remain in power for as long as the US needs them there,” Lavrov said.
Latest News
US House member ‘pauses’ subpoena attempt over Afghanistan cable
The chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee said on Thursday he accepted the State Department’s invitation to view a classified cable related to the August 2021 withdrawal from Afghanistan and would “pause” attempts to enforce a subpoena to obtain it, Reuters reported.
“In light of this invitation, I will pause efforts to enforce the Committee’s subpoena pending my review of the documents,” Republican Representative Michael McCaul wrote in a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
“Please note, however, that the subpoena remains in full force and effect, and the acceptance of this accommodation does not waive any of the Committee’s rights regarding the subpoena,” McCaul wrote.
The State Department said on Wednesday it would let McCaul and committee Democrat Gregory Meeks view a redacted version of the cable to protect the identity of those using its “dissent channel,” which allows State Department officials to air concerns to supervisors.
McCaul had scheduled a committee meeting next week to consider a contempt of Congress charge against Blinken over his refusal to release the cable despite the subpoena, read the report,
In his letter, McCaul said he still wanted every member of the foreign affairs committee to be able to view the cable, something the State Department has resisted to protect the integrity of its dissent channel system.
McCaul is investigating the withdrawal from Afghanistan. Republicans – and some Democrats – say there has never been a full accounting of the chaotic operation, in which 13 U.S. service members were killed at Kabul’s airport.
McCaul has for months been seeking a “dissent channel” cable sent in July 2021 that a Wall Street Journal article in August 2021 said warned top officials of the potential collapse of Kabul soon after the withdrawal of U.S. troops.
The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment on McCaul’s letter.
Latest News
3, 573 military vehicles repaired in the past year
The Ministry of National Defense of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) says that in the past year, 3,573 military vehicles have been repaired and are ready for use at the logistical support base of the 201 Khalid Ibn Walid Army Corps in Laghman province.
According to corps officials, these vehicles had been damaged during the previous government’s tenure.
The officials also said that these vehicles belong to nation, and they will spare no effort to continue repairing and protecting them.
At the same time, 11 tanks from the 313 Central Army Corps were repaired and are ready for use.
The ministry said that restoration and activation of vehicles and equipment continues in the workshops of the Ministry of National Defense by professional and technical staff.
Latest News
AWCC donates over 3 million AFN to treat children with heart disease
The Afghan Wireless Telecommunication Company (AWCC) has donated more than three million afghanis to the Afghan Red Crescent Society (ARCS) for the treatment of children with atrial septal defects, more commonly known as holes in their hearts.
Aliullah Sarwari, head of AWCC, said at a ceremony held on Thursday in Kabul that the company is committed to helping the nation and providing social assistance where possible.
“In the month of Ramadan, we were able to collect 3,150,635 afghanis, and today, Inshallah we will present it to the Afghan Red Crescent Society,” said Sarwari.
ARCS officials meanwhile expressed their gratitude for AWCC’s help.
“On behalf of the leadership of Afghan Red Crescent, we express our gratitude to Mr. Sarwari and Dr. Ehsanullah Bayat and to all the employees who tried and worked hard in this field in this Ramadan campaign,” said Gul Habib Hessam, head of international relations for ARCS.
Afghanistan Telecom Regulatory Authority (ATRA) also welcomed the initiative by AWCC and called on other private companies to also help the nation.
“ATRA supports and welcomes this good action of Afghan Wireless Telecommunication Company,” said a representative of ATRA.
According to ARCS officials, twelve thousand children with atrial septal defects need treatment, which is done outside the country.
US House member ‘pauses’ subpoena attempt over Afghanistan cable
Ukraine could be abandoned by US like Afghanistan: Lavrov
3, 573 military vehicles repaired in the past year
Devastating Italian floods kill at least 13, wreck homes and farms
250 tons of crude oil extracted daily from Qashqari wells in Sar-e-Pul
ATN secures rights to broadcast IPL matches live
IEA seeks to expand economic ties with Central Asian countries
Sudan rivals pledge evacuation help, US diplomats airlifted
At least nine killed in triple suicide bombing in central Mali
At least three dead, many wounded in Pakistan explosion
Tahawol: Iran warns IEA rulers over water rights discussed
Saar: Germany, Qatar FM’s talks on Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: IEA delegation’s visit to Tatarstan
Saar: Abdul Kabir becoming acting PM discussed
Tahawol: IEA’s repeated call for recognition discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Afghan refugees living in India accuse embassy officials of corruption
-
World3 days ago
Turkey faces election runoff, Erdogan seen with momentum
-
Science & Technology4 days ago
AWCC continues to connect the nation, opens new branch in Kapisa
-
Latest News5 days ago
220,000 disaster-related IDPs in Afghanistan in 2022: report
-
Sport4 days ago
IPL: All-round Kolkata down Chennai to keep play-off hopes alive
-
Latest News3 days ago
Iranian diplomats visit Kunduz to enhance trade ties
-
Regional4 days ago
Imran Khan calls for nationwide ‘freedom’ protests
-
Sport3 days ago
England ace Curran under fire as IPL record price tag weighs heavy