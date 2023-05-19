Ukraine could be abandoned by US like Afghanistan: Lavrov

(Last Updated On: May 19, 2023)

The crisis in Ukraine may end with the US simply abandoning its allies, in a virtual repeat of events in Egypt and Afghanistan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with the Tsargrad TV channel Wednesday.

He recalled that the US “abandoned [former] Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak” and turned its back “on the Afghani leadership on whom they had relied throughout the 20-year occupation of that country.”

“I hope that today’s politicians will heed the relevant history and [look at] how relations can develop with a hegemon that seeks to impose itself in this capacity on everyone,” Lavrov said.

He did not rule out that the Ukrainian crisis could end in a similar fashion, TASS news reported.

“Many political analysts have been writing about this. They predict that this entire crisis will continue for as long as the Americans need it to. These people will remain in power for as long as the US needs them there,” Lavrov said.