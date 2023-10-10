Latest News
UN, several nations pledge aid to Afghanistan after major earthquake
The United Nations and several countries are lining up aid for Afghanistan after a devastating 6.3 magnitude earthquake in the northwest killed more than 2,000 people, Reuters reported.
Below are some facts about the pledges so far, as U.N. agencies try to assess the damage and casualties in Herat province in northwestern Afghanistan.
The U.N. humanitarian coordinator has approved a $5 million emergency reserve allocation from the Afghanistan Humanitarian Fund (AHF).
It said its Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) will launch and fully process the allocation within 24 hours, with eligible partners able to utilize their grants effective from Oct. 9.
The AHF allocations will be depend on receiving additional donor resources, it said, adding that the U.N. partners will also develop an emergency appeal which will be a subset of the existing 2023 humanitarian response plan.
Pakistan, Iran and China have pledged to send in food, blankets, medicines, tents and funds, read the report.
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq Kakar said that Kabul had specifically asked for medical teams, field hospitals, tents and blankets, adding that all the requested items were being dispatched on Monday afternoon, with more relief goods to follow.
Iranian Foreign Minister Amir Abdullahian promised humanitarian aid and expressed his readiness to cooperate with Afghanistan, according to a statement.
The Chinese Red Cross Society has pledged $200,000 in aid which will go to the Afghan Red Crescent, according to Chinese state run news agency Xinhua.
FAO’s deputy director general in Kabul for talks on food security
The UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization deputy director general Bath Bechdol met with the Islamic Emirate’s deputy foreign minister Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai on Tuesday for discussions on food security related issues.
According to a statement issued by the ministry of foreign affairs, Stanekzai expressed his gratitude to FAO for their continued cooperation, adding that the IEA pays special attention to agriculture, irrigation and food security. He said however that there is still a need for assistance from international aid agencies.
Stanekzai said he hopes FAO will focus its assistance on infrastructural projects, the principle of sustainability and requirements of the agricultural sector and farmers, especially on alternative livelihoods for them to replace poppy farming.
Bechdol said that this was the highest-level delegation to visit Afghanistan in the last 20 years, and that FAO is determined to continue to expand assistance at a technical level to the people of Afghanistan.
The FAO of the United Nations is a specialized agency that leads international efforts to defeat hunger and improve nutrition and food security.
Four British nationals released from prison in Afghanistan
The UK government on Tuesday welcomed the release of four of its nationals who were detained in Afghanistan.
In a statement issued on Tuesday, the UK government said: “We welcome and appreciate the release by the current administration of Afghanistan of four British nationals who were detained on allegations of breaking the laws of Afghanistan.”
The statement went on to say: “On behalf of families of the British nationals, we express their apologies to the current administration of Afghanistan for any violations of the laws of the country.”
The British government did not release details on their identities but did say they were four men.
Earlier this year, British media reported the arrest of three British men, including a medic, a hotel manager and a “danger tourist”.
It is not known if these three men were among those released.
IEA establishes commission to deal with migrants’ problems
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada has established a commission, called the Returnees Affairs Commission, to handle the problems of migrants.
In a post on X, the prime minister’s office stated: “The meeting chaired by the Prime Minister, Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund, was held with the cabinet ministers, in which the situation of Afghan immigrants in neighboring countries and ways to solve existing problems were discussed.”
According to the IEA, a committee headed by Second Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Salam Hanafi has been tasked with the job of urgently drawing up a procedural framework as a guideline for the new commission.
Millions of migrants are scattered around the world, with the vast majority in Iran and Pakistan.
Pakistan however gave 1.7 million undocumented Afghan refugees until November 1 to leave the country.
