UNAMA stresses Afghan women’s participation key to nation’s stability and global standing

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) has reaffirmed that the meaningful participation of Afghan women in all spheres of public life is vital to the country’s stability, prosperity, and international standing.

Marking the 25th anniversary of UN Security Council Resolution 1325 on Women, Peace and Security, UNAMA joined the global community in recognizing the landmark resolution’s impact on advancing women’s participation in peace and security efforts worldwide.

The mission described Resolution 1325 as a cornerstone in promoting women’s involvement in conflict prevention, peace negotiations, humanitarian response, and post-conflict recovery.

“In Afghanistan, the principles of Resolution 1325 remain more relevant than ever. Afghan women have long demonstrated extraordinary resilience, leadership, and courage in the face of extreme adversity,” said Georgette Gagnon, Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Afghanistan and Officer-in-Charge of UNAMA.

Gagnon noted that despite significant challenges, Afghan women continue to support their families and communities — providing education, mediating disputes, leading local initiatives, and delivering humanitarian assistance.

UNAMA reiterated that the meaningful participation of Afghan women in all aspects of public life, including political dialogue and humanitarian response, is essential to Afghanistan’s stability, prosperity, and legitimacy on the world stage.

On the anniversary of Resolution 1325, the Mission called on all stakeholders, including the Islamic Emirate, to uphold Afghanistan’s obligations under international law and to restore women’s full participation in public, political, and economic life.

The Islamic Emirate has previously said that it respects the rights of women according to the Sharia law.