Afghanistan, Pakistan agree to continue ceasefire

Afghanistan and Pakistan agreed on Thursday to extend a ceasefire during talks in Istanbul after the worst clashes between the neighbours in years, according to mediators Turkey and Qatar.

“All parties have agreed to put in place a monitoring and verification mechanism that will ensure maintenance of peace and impose penalties on the violating party,” Turkey’s Foreign Ministry said of the October 25–30 talks.

It added that a follow-up meeting would be held in Istanbul on November 6 to decide how the mechanism will be implemented, and that Turkey and Qatar “stand ready to continue cooperation with both sides for lasting peace and stability.”

Islamic Emirate spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid issued a separate statement confirming the conclusion of the talks and saying both sides had agreed to continue discussions in future meetings.

He said Afghanistan sought good relations with Pakistan “based on mutual respect and non-interference.”

Pakistan, which claims TTP has sanctuaries in Afghanistan, carried out airstrikes in Kabul and Paktika provinces this month, triggering deadly clashes.

The Islamic Emirate denies TTP has sanctuaries in Afghanistan.