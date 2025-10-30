Haqqani accuses Pakistan of spreading ‘reckless propaganda’

Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani has accused Pakistan of spreading “reckless propaganda” amid heightened tensions between the two neighbors.

Speaking at a meeting in Kabul about the recent situation along the border, Haqqani said that while Afghans and Pakistanis are “brothers and neighboring nations,” some individuals in Pakistan are deliberately or unintentionally pushing both sides toward conflict.

Afghans hope to live together in peace and harmony, he said adding that if anyone attacks or invades Afghanistan, they will defend the land. “We do not need to say anything — our history speaks volumes in response to the aggressor,” he said.

Haqqani stressed that the Afghan government does not believe hostility reflects the will of the Pakistani people, nor the intentions of the country’s religious scholars or political leaders. “Afghans, who have achieved security after many hardships, do not seek war,” he said. “However,

there are those who, even against the interests of their own nation, drive another Muslim country toward conflict and threaten an Islamic system with war.”

The remarks come amid rising tensions following cross-border exchanges and Pakistan’s accusations that militant groups use Afghan soil to stage attacks. Kabul has repeatedly rejected these claims, calling them baseless and politically motivated.

Relations between the two countries have deteriorated in recent months after Islamabad announced mass deportations of undocumented Afghans and increased security measures along the Durand Line. The government has urged dialogue and restraint, while also warning that Afghanistan will defend its sovereignty if provoked.