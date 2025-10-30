Latest News
Haqqani accuses Pakistan of spreading ‘reckless propaganda’
Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani has accused Pakistan of spreading “reckless propaganda” amid heightened tensions between the two neighbors.
Speaking at a meeting in Kabul about the recent situation along the border, Haqqani said that while Afghans and Pakistanis are “brothers and neighboring nations,” some individuals in Pakistan are deliberately or unintentionally pushing both sides toward conflict.
Afghans hope to live together in peace and harmony, he said adding that if anyone attacks or invades Afghanistan, they will defend the land. “We do not need to say anything — our history speaks volumes in response to the aggressor,” he said.
Haqqani stressed that the Afghan government does not believe hostility reflects the will of the Pakistani people, nor the intentions of the country’s religious scholars or political leaders. “Afghans, who have achieved security after many hardships, do not seek war,” he said. “However,
there are those who, even against the interests of their own nation, drive another Muslim country toward conflict and threaten an Islamic system with war.”
The remarks come amid rising tensions following cross-border exchanges and Pakistan’s accusations that militant groups use Afghan soil to stage attacks. Kabul has repeatedly rejected these claims, calling them baseless and politically motivated.
Relations between the two countries have deteriorated in recent months after Islamabad announced mass deportations of undocumented Afghans and increased security measures along the Durand Line. The government has urged dialogue and restraint, while also warning that Afghanistan will defend its sovereignty if provoked.
NSIA sends working teams to Iran to verify identity of Afghan refugees
Uzbekistan and Pakistan advance plans for Trans-Afghan transport corridor
Uzbekistan and Pakistan are accelerating efforts to develop the Uzbekistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan (UAP) Transport Corridor, a key regional project aimed at linking Central Asia with South Asia through Afghanistan.
According to Trend News Agency, representatives from Uzbekistan Railways JSC and Temir Yul Cargo JSC held talks with Pakistan’s SLG Trax Group Limited to explore practical steps for expanding freight operations along the corridor.
During the meeting, the parties discussed strategies to attract new cargo flows, launch regular container train services, and set competitive freight rates to make the route commercially viable.
They also exchanged technical experience to improve logistics efficiency, ensure cargo safety, and enhance continuity of operations along the corridor.
Officials highlighted the strategic importance of the Trans-Afghan route in opening access to South Asian markets while positioning Uzbekistan as a key regional logistics hub.
Both sides agreed to strengthen multimodal transport services through neighboring countries and work toward a unified approach for regional connectivity and trade facilitation.
Uzbekistan reaffirmed its commitment to an open and mutually beneficial transport policy, focused on expanding trade routes, improving logistics infrastructure, and boosting the efficiency of international freight transport.
Earlier in July 2025, the first meeting of the foreign ministers of Afghanistan, Uzbekistan, and Pakistan took place in Kabul, where the three nations signed a framework intergovernmental agreement to prepare a feasibility study (FS) for the Trans-Afghan Railway Project.
Under the trilateral plan, the 573-kilometer railway will connect Termez (Uzbekistan) with Mazar-i-Sharif and Logar (Afghanistan), extending onward to Kharlachi (Pakistan). Once operational, the corridor is expected to handle up to 20 million tonnes of freight annually, dramatically reducing both transportation costs and transit times between Central and South Asia.
The project is viewed as a cornerstone of regional connectivity, offering landlocked Central Asian states direct access to Pakistani seaports while creating new opportunities for trade, energy transit, and economic integration across the broader region.
India says it is ready to support Afghanistan in water projects
India has reiterated its readiness to assist Afghanistan in developing sustainable water management systems and hydroelectric projects, as the country faces mounting challenges over water scarcity and resource distribution.
Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Indian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed that New Delhi is willing to help Afghanistan strengthen its water infrastructure, including the construction of dams and hydropower facilities.
Responding to a question about whether India would fund a proposed hydropower dam on the Kunar River, Jaiswal referred to the joint statement issued during Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi’s recent visit to India.
“The joint statement clearly emphasizes that India stands ready to support all efforts of Afghanistan directed toward sustainable management of water resources, including hydroelectric projects,” Jaiswal said.
He also recalled the India–Afghanistan Friendship Dam (Salma Dam) in Herat as a model of successful bilateral cooperation in water development, describing it as “a perfect example of India’s long-standing cooperation”.
Afghanistan’s growing water challenges
Afghanistan’s water crisis has become one of its most pressing development and security issues. Prolonged drought, outdated irrigation systems, population growth, and limited water storage capacity have deepened the strain on rural communities and agriculture.
Tensions have also risen with neighboring countries over shared river systems, including the Helmand and Kunar rivers, which are vital sources of water for both Afghanistan and downstream nations such as Iran and Pakistan.
In response to these challenges, Afghan officials have prioritized the construction of new dams and reservoirs to manage domestic water use and generate electricity. Recently, authorities announced that the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Emirate has ordered the construction of a dam on the Kunar River, aimed at boosting local irrigation and hydropower generation.
While the project has raised regional concerns over transboundary water flow, it also signals Afghanistan’s intent to achieve greater self-sufficiency in energy and agriculture — with potential backing from partners like India.
Analysts say that India’s technical expertise and prior experience in Afghan water projects could play a crucial role in helping Kabul modernize its water management system, provided that regional cooperation frameworks are strengthened to prevent disputes and promote shared benefits.
