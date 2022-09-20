Latest News
UNESCO launches literacy program in southwest Afghanistan
The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) on Monday launched a program to provide literacy education in southwestern Afghan provinces.
UNESCO officials said that 28 districts will be covered by the new program. The duration of each course will be nine months.
“28 districts in Kandahar, Helmand, Nimroz, Uruzgan and Zabul will be covered to provide literacy education to 7,000 students and 9-month jobs to 470 teachers,” said Omari, head of UNESCO’s literacy department in Kandahar.
Education officials of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) also emphasized the importance of literacy.
“It is not that receiving literacy education helps only in schools, shop keeping, business, gardening and farming, but it is a major duty of every Muslim to become literate,” said Qudratullah Wesal, deputy director of education department in Kandahar.
Local youths welcomed the program.
“I have been attending literacy course for six months. I am very happy to be able to read and write,” said Ahmadullah, a literacy student.
Southwestern provinces of the country have been among the most educationally deprived provinces of Afghanistan due to conflict.
Stable and prosperous Afghanistan a priority for Pakistan
Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has stressed that a peaceful, stable and prosperous Afghanistan is a priority for Pakistan.
Talking to the US Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West, Zardari emphasized the importance of continuing international engagement with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) for lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan and beyond.
The two sides also acknowledged the need for continued cooperation and engagement of the international community to alleviate the suffering of the Afghan people.
US looks to trade Afghan aircraft for counterterrorism help in Central Asia
The U.S. is negotiating with Uzbekistan and Tajikistan to trade nearly 50 military aircraft flown across the border as the Afghan government collapsed last summer for help hunting terrorists in Afghanistan, according to two people with knowledge of the talks, Politico reported.
The new rulers, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), have insisted the aircraft — a mixture of light attack planes and helicopters — are Afghan property and demanded them back.
But Uzbek authorities say they are the property of the United States and will not be returned.
According to Politico, little has been said publicly about the issue, in part because of the sensitivity of Afghan-Uzbek relations and Russia’s economic and military influence in Central Asia.
But they reported that behind the scenes, U.S. officials have been quietly working to use the aircraft as leverage to gain a foothold in a region where the U.S. military no longer has a presence on the ground, according to a senior Defense Department official and a congressional aide with direct knowledge of the negotiations, speaking on condition of anonymity.
According to Politico, the official said the goal is to provide a number of aircraft to the Uzbek and Tajik governments in exchange for an informal agreement to “deepen our security relationships” on border security and counterterrorism.
The deal could include anything from increased intelligence sharing to, in the long-term, basing troops or aircraft in those countries as a regional staging post.
Both countries border Afghanistan and are much closer than the American bases hundreds of kilometers away in the Middle East.
Both Central Asian countries are “certainly very interested” in keeping those aircraft, the senior DoD official said.
Afghan economists object to US decision to move frozen assets
Economists have vehemently opposed Washington’s decision to establish the Afghan Fund and transfer $3.5 billion of Afghanistan’s frozen assets into a Swiss account.
The economists said Monday the people appointed to manage the fund do not have the expertise to do so and collectively called for Afghanistan foreign reserves to be returned to the country.
One economist, Sayed Massoud, said the management of this money is critical and that serious attention needs to be paid to the disbursement of the money.
“I think that the process of managing this money is very important and more attention should be paid to it because it is assets of the Afghan nation,” said Massoud.
Other experts have said the establishment of this fund is not beneficial to the people of the country.
“I think this money should be transferred to Afghanistan, if even one dollar of these assets is used, it is like playing with the lives of Afghans,” said Abdul Qadir Jilani, another expert.
Taj Mohammad Talash, another economist, also voiced his concern over the US decision and said: “In my opinion, taking part of this money to Switzerland and spending it under the leadership of those who have always hurt Afghanistan’s economy in the last two decades is a great injustice to the people of Afghanistan, which is done by the international community.”
Bilal Karimi, the deputy spokesman of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, also said that the Islamic Emirate is strongly opposed to the transfer of Afghanistan’s foreign reserves to another country.
“This money should be delivered to us and we are the owner of this money and it should be delivered to Afghans, we do not agree with sending it to other countries,” Karimi said.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan, the Central Bank of Afghanistan and a number of other government institutions have also objected to the decision.
Last week, Washington announced it had set up a new fund that could eventually serve as a mechanism to free up Afghanistan’s frozen assets in order to promote economic stability in the country.
According to officials, the Biden administration worked with Switzerland and Afghan economists to set up this fund.
