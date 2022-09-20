UNESCO launches literacy program in southwest Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: September 20, 2022)

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) on Monday launched a program to provide literacy education in southwestern Afghan provinces.

UNESCO officials said that 28 districts will be covered by the new program. The duration of each course will be nine months.

“28 districts in Kandahar, Helmand, Nimroz, Uruzgan and Zabul will be covered to provide literacy education to 7,000 students and 9-month jobs to 470 teachers,” said Omari, head of UNESCO’s literacy department in Kandahar.

Education officials of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) also emphasized the importance of literacy.

“It is not that receiving literacy education helps only in schools, shop keeping, business, gardening and farming, but it is a major duty of every Muslim to become literate,” said Qudratullah Wesal, deputy director of education department in Kandahar.

Local youths welcomed the program.

“I have been attending literacy course for six months. I am very happy to be able to read and write,” said Ahmadullah, a literacy student.

Southwestern provinces of the country have been among the most educationally deprived provinces of Afghanistan due to conflict.