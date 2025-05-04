Connect with us

UNHCR welcomes arrival of first Afghan refugee families to Brazil

The first arrivals – 18 people from four families, including women, children and adolescents – landed in São Paulo from Pakistan.

3 hours ago

Afghan refugees arrive in Brazil
UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, last week welcomed the arrival of the first Afghan refugee families under Brazil’s newly launched Community Sponsorship Programme, a pioneering initiative within Latin America to resettle, protect and integrate people forcibly displaced by the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

The first arrivals – 18 people from four families, including women, children and adolescents – landed on Tuesday in São Paulo from Pakistan.

Their reception and integration are being supported by Panahgah, a civil society organization tasked by the Brazilian Government to sponsor and accompany refugees throughout their integration journey. 

Panahgah will welcome a total of 500 people in 2025. 

Two other civil society organizations – Estou Refugiado Institute and Missão em Apoio à Igreja Sofredora (MAIS) – are also participating in the initiative and will welcome an additional 224 and 200 resettled refugees this year, respectively. The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has also supported the process of receiving the families.

“Amid declining global resettlement opportunities and critical humanitarian funding shortages, Brazil’s commitment to expanding community sponsorship is particularly commendable,” said Davide Torzilli, UNHCR Representative in Brazil. 

“The fact that the integration of these refugee families is being driven by private funding and the engagement of civil society makes this initiative even more noteworthy.”

Meeting held at Foreign Ministry in Kabul to discuss India-Pakistan tensions

53 seconds ago

May 4, 2025

The Center for Strategic Studies of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Kabul has said that escalating tensions between India and Pakistan is having a negative impact on Afghanistan and the region and will continue to do so if a resolution is not found.
 
At a meeting, to discuss the situation, officials from the center said they did not think the two nuclear-armed countries would go to war, but would find a solution to the problem.
 
Based on a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Noor Ahmad Noor, the Director of the First Political Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, stated in the meeting that steps taken by India and Pakistan following the recent attack on tourists in Kashmir, have affected the entire region, especially Afghanistan.
 
He stated that the closure of the Wagah border crossing has significantly impacted Afghanistan’s trade with India.
 
Noor emphasized that Afghanistan has commonalities and positive engagement with both countries and does not favor war between them.
 
Economic experts say that Kabul has repeatedly fallen victim to tensions between Islamabad and New Delhi, and that the Islamic Emirate should work on alternative trade routes – especially air corridors and Iran’s Chabahar Port.
 
Abdul Hadi Farhang, an economic expert, said: “The closure of the Wagah border has a huge impact on the Afghan economy. Of course, Afghanistan has always been a victim of tensions between India and Pakistan, and these countries do not think that Afghanistan has always been at peace [with them] and seeking peace and has always maintained its policy of neutrality.”
 
The escalation of tensions affects not only Afghanistan but the entire region; however, experts believe that the establishment of a national government with a non-violent policy in Pakistan will put an end to regional conflicts. 
 
Tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated following the killing of 26 tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir last month.
 
Mohammad Isa Ishaqzai, an international relations expert, said: “It is very important that the national and liberation forces of Pakistan establish a national government that respects both the life, freedom, and equality of its citizens and the territorial integrity and independence of its neighbors. A prudent policy, non-violence, and a wise policy based on national interests and international law can resolve regional conflicts.” 
 
Meanwhile, officials of the Chamber of Commerce and Investment met with Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi to discuss transit problems faced by Afghan traders in Pakistan. 
 
 
IPL 2025: Kohli snatches Orange Cap back from Sai Sudharsan

Josh Hazlewood sat the RCB vs CSK game out, and missed a chance to earn the Purple Cap back from Prasidh Krishna

5 hours ago

May 4, 2025

Kohli orange cap
The Orange Cap continues to change heads after most match at this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL), while the Purple Cap holder remains pretty much intact. 

On Saturday night, Virat Kohli reclaimed the Orange Cap after Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) beat Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

It didn’t take Virat Kohli long to take back the honor, after B Sai Sudharsan, the Gujarat Titans (GT) opener, won it back from Kohli on Friday.

But Kohli snatched it right back when he scored 62 in 33 balls for RCB against CSK at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. There’s not much between them: Kohli is on 505 runs from 11 innings, while Sai Sudharsan is one run behind, from one fewer innings.

The line-up below them remains unchanged: Suryakumar Yadav (Mumbai Indians, 475 runs), Jos Buttler (GT, 470 runs), Shubman Gill (GT, 465 runs), Yashasvi Jaiswal (Rajasthan Royals, 439 runs) and Nicholas Pooran (Lucknow Super Giants, 404 runs).

Now, while Kohli is the top run-getter, RCB’s next most prolific run-scorer is Devdutt Padikkal with just 247 runs, down at No. 26.

The Purple Cap table has not seen this dynamic in the top three and although Josh Hazlewood didn’t play the game against CSK, he remains one wicket behind table-topper Prasidh Krishna of GT. Prasidh has 19 wickets from ten games, while Hazlewood has 18 from ten.

Khaleel Ahmed’s wicketless – and very expensive – outing meant he remained at 14 wickets for the season, but his team-mate Noor Ahmad got back on level terms with MI’s Trent Boult at 16 wickets to be joint-third. 

Krunal Pandya picked up one wicket for RCB against CSK, and that took him to 14, the same as Khaleel as well as GT’s Mohammed Siraj and Delhi Capitals’ Mitchell Starc.

Sunday’s double-header

Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Rajasthan Royals in today’s match at Eden Gardens. The first of two matches will get underway at 2pm Kabul time. 

The second match of the day will see Punjab Kings play Lucknow Super Giants at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala. This match will start at 6pm. 

Both matches will be broadcast live and exclusively on Ariana Television across Afghanistan.

Qatari officials and UN envoy discuss 4th Doha meeting on Afghanistan

20 hours ago

May 3, 2025

Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs officials on Friday met with Georgette Gagnon, the Deputy Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Afghanistan, and discussed preparations for the fourth round of the Doha meeting on Afghanistan.

However, the ministry’s statement did not mention a specific date for when the fourth Doha meeting would be held.

According to the statement, the meeting will be hosted by Qatar and held under the supervision of the United Nations.

Meanwhile, some experts expressed optimism about the Doha process, saying that Qatar’s support for a political solution in Afghanistan through the UN could be constructive.

Khalil Ahmad Nadim, a political expert, said: “Qatar plays a very important role because it acts as a protector of U.S. interests and serves as a bridge between the Islamic Emirate and other countries. Qatar is trying to facilitate the fourth meeting between the Taliban and the UN, which could benefit Afghanistan, as these talks might lead to an understanding with the Afghan government.”

Three previous rounds of the Doha meetings were also hosted by Qatar under the name of the “Doha Process,” in which special representatives from various countries and international organizations participated. The delegation of the IEA also attended the most recent meeting in this process.

