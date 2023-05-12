Health
UNICEF facing critical funding gap for severely malnourished Afghan children
United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) in Afghanistan on Thursday said it is facing a critical funding gap for ready-to-use-food for severely malnourished children in Afghanistan.
Melanie Galvin, UNICEF Chief of Nutrition said in a video recording posted to Twitter that without additional funds to stock health facilities with this lifesaving treatment, thousands of children could die from severe acute malnutrition.
She said 875,000 children will suffer from severe acute malnutrition this year.
“In short term, severe acute malnutrition is life threatening. In the long term it can have growth and mental development issues that affect a child throughout their lives,” said Galvin.
She said ready-to-use therapeutic food (RUTF) was the simple solution.
“This is a highly efficient and effective, small package that we give to children, and they can be cured in as little as eight weeks,” she said.
UNICEF supplies the packages to hospitals and health facilities across, but, according to Galvin, the agency is “facing a funding shortage and are unable to buy the RUTF that we need to treat the 875,000 SAM cases that we’re expecting in 2023,” said Galvin.
We have an urgent funding gap of $21 million, she said.
“With those funds, we need to fill the RUTF gap. We will also use it to train nutrition counselors, community health workers, nutrition nurses and doctors so that they can identify and treat these severely, acutely malnourished children. And we will also be able to scale up in dense urban environments that are underserved at this time,” she said.
Severe acute malnutrition can be a death sentence, but it doesn’t have to be. With the right resources, we can stop it, she added.
Health
Afghanistan among 10 countries with highest maternal and infant mortality rates
Global progress in reducing deaths of pregnant women, mothers and babies has flatlined for eight years due to decreasing investments in maternal and newborn health, according to a new report from the United Nations (UN).
The report shows that over 4.5 million women and babies die every year during pregnancy, childbirth or the first weeks after birth – equivalent to 1 death happening every 7 seconds – mostly from preventable or treatable causes if proper care was available.
“Pregnant women and newborns continue to die at unacceptably high rates worldwide, and the COVID-19 pandemic has created further setbacks to providing them with the healthcare they need,” said Dr Anshu Banerjee, Director of Maternal, Newborn, Child and Adolescent Health and Ageing at the World Health Organization (WHO).
“If we wish to see different results, we must do things differently. More and smarter investments in primary healthcare are needed now so that every woman and baby – no matter where they live – has the best chance of health and survival.”
The report meanwhile ranked Afghanistan among the 10 countries with the highest number of deaths in 2020.
India had the most maternal deaths, stillbirths and newborn deaths globally, with 788,000. Afghanistan was ranked number nine, with 95,000 deaths.
Overall, the report shows that progress in improving survival has stagnated since 2015, with around 290,000 maternal deaths each year, 1.9 million stillbirths – babies who die after 28 weeks of pregnancy – and a staggering 2.3 million newborn deaths, which are deaths in the first month of life.
The report states that funding shortfalls and underinvestment in primary healthcare can devastate survival prospects. For instance, while prematurity is now the leading cause of all under-five deaths globally, less than a third of countries report having sufficient newborn care units to treat small and sick babies. Meanwhile, around two thirds of emergency childbirth facilities in sub-Saharan Africa are not considered fully functional – meaning they lack essential resources like medicines and supplies, water, electricity or staffing for 24-hour care.
In the worst-affected countries in Sub-Saharan Africa and Central and Southern Asia – the regions with the greatest burden of newborn and maternal deaths – fewer than 60% of women receive even four, of WHO’s recommended eight, antenatal checks.
“The death of any woman or young girl during pregnancy or childbirth is a serious violation of their human rights,” said Dr Julitta Onabanjo, Director of the Technical Division at the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).
To increase survival rates, women and babies must have quality, affordable healthcare before, during and after childbirth, the agencies say, as well as access to family planning services, the UN stated.
More skilled and motivated health workers, especially midwives, are needed, alongside essential medicines and supplies, safe water, and reliable electricity. The report stresses that interventions should especially target the poorest women and those in vulnerable situations who are most likely to miss out on lifesaving care – including through critical subnational planning and investments.
Health
First babies born in Britain using DNA from 3 people
Britain’s fertility regulator on Wednesday confirmed the births of the U.K.’s first babies created using an experimental technique combining DNA from three people, an effort to prevent the children from inheriting rare genetic diseases.
Britain’s Human Fertilization and Embryology Authority said fewer than five babies have been born this way in the U.K. but did not provide further details to protect the families’ identities, Associated Press reported. The news was first reported by the Guardian newspaper.
In 2015, the U.K. became the world’s first country to adopt legislation specifically regulating methods to help prevent women with faulty mitochondria — the energy source in a cell — from passing defects on to their babies.
The genetic defects can result in diseases such as muscular dystrophy, epilepsy, heart problems and intellectual disabilities. About one in 200 children in Britain is born with a mitochondrial disorder. To date, 32 patients have been authorized to receive such treatment.
For a woman with faulty mitochondria, scientists take genetic material from her egg or embryo, which is then transferred into a donor egg or embryo that still has healthy mitochondria but had the rest of its key DNA removed.
The fertilized embryo is then transferred into the womb of the mother. The genetic material from the donated egg comprises less than 1% of the child created from this technique.
“Mitochondrial donation treatment offers families with severe inherited mitochondrial illness the possibility of a healthy child,” the U.K. fertility regulator said in a statement Wednesday. The agency said it was still “early days” but it hoped the scientists involved, at Newcastle University, would soon publish details of the treatment.
Britain requires every woman undergoing the treatment to receive approval from the Human Fertilization and Embryology Authority. The regulator says that to be eligible, families must have no other available options for avoiding passing on genetic disease.
Many critics oppose the artificial reproduction techniques, arguing there are other ways for people to avoid passing on diseases to their children, such as egg donation or screening tests, and that the experimental methods have not yet been proven safe.
Others warn that tweaking the genetic code this way could be a slippery slope that eventually leads to designer babies for parents who not only want to avoid inherited diseases but to have taller, stronger, smarter or better-looking children.
Health
Qatar Fund for Development pledges life-saving medicines to Afghanistan
Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) has signed an agreement with the World Health Organization (WHO) to provide essential medicines in underserved areas in 11 provinces of Afghanistan.
With the funds from QFFD, WHO will procure pre-qualified medicine for primary health care and facilitate delivery and distribution to health facilities in the provinces of Helmand, Daikundi, Ghor, Farah, Samangan, Zabul, Takhar, Baghlan, Maidan Wardak, Paktika, and Nuristan.
The medicines will be used in the prevention and treatment of diseases related to sexual and reproductive health, and maternal, newborn, and child mortality. In addition, WHO will support the capacity development of health workers on medical supply chain management and rational use of medicine as per national standard treatment guidelines.
Mr. Khalifa bin Jassim Al-Kuwari, Director General of QFFD, said: “The State of Qatar stands at the forefront of the global support of the Afghan people. Complementing ongoing efforts, QFFD is working with different partners to improve the livelihood of developing and disaster-stricken and conflicts driven areas worldwide. We look forward to achieving tangible achievements and improving the livelihood of the Afghan people by supporting the health sector”.
