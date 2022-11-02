World
US concerned about Iranian threats to Saudi Arabia
The United States is concerned about threats from Iran against Saudi Arabia and will not hesitate to respond if necessary, a White House spokesperson said on Tuesday.
“We are concerned about the threat picture, and we remain in constant contact through military and intelligence channels with the Saudis,” said the spokesperson from the National Security Council. “We will not hesitate to act in the defense of our interests and partners in the region.”
The official spoke after the Wall Street Journal reported that Saudi Arabia has shared intelligence with the United States warning of an imminent attack from Iran on targets in the kingdom, Reuters reported.
The United States has said Iran has supplied Russia with drones for use in its war against Ukraine, prompting Washington to set aside efforts to resurrect the Iran nuclear deal, which then-President Donald Trump abandoned in 2018.
World
N. Korea demands the US, South Korea halt joint military drills
North Korea on Monday demanded that the United States and South Korea stop large-scale military exercises, calling them a provocation that may draw “more powerful follow-up measures” from Pyongyang, Reuters reported.
“The situation in the Korean Peninsula and its vicinity has entered the serious confrontation phase of power for power again due to the ceaseless and reckless military moves of the US and south Korea,” North Korea’s foreign ministry said in a statement carried on the country’s official KCNA news agency.
According to Reuters the United States and South Korea began one of their largest combined military air drills on Monday, with hundreds of warplanes from both sides staging mock attacks 24 hours a day for the better part of a week.
The operation, called Vigilant Storm, will run until Friday, and will feature about 240 warplanes conducting about 1,600 sorties, the US Air Force said.
Washington and Seoul believe Pyongyang may be about to resume testing of nuclear bombs for the first time since 2017 and have embraced a strategy of “deterring” Pyongyang through major military drills that some current and former officials say may exacerbate tensions.
The foreign ministry statement said North Korea was “ready to take all necessary measures for defending its sovereignty, people’s security and territorial integrity from outside military threats.”
“If the US continuously persists in the grave military provocations, the DPRK will take into account more powerful follow-up measures,” it said, using the initials of North Korea’s official name.
“If the US does not want any serious developments not suited to its security interests, it should stop the useless and ineffective war exercises at once. If not, it will have to totally take the blame for all the consequences.”
On Friday, South Korean troops finished the 12-day Hoguk 22 field exercises, which featured mock amphibious landings and river crossings, including some drills with US forces, read the report.
North Korea condemns the joint drills as a rehearsal for invasion and proof of hostile policies by Washington and Seoul. It has launched missiles, conducted air drills, and fired artillery into the sea in response to the exercises.
It has ignored repeated US calls to resume talks over its nuclear and missile programs and has instead embarked on an unprecedented spate of missile testing this year, read the report.
US State Department spokesperson Ned Price on Monday reiterated calls for North Korea to return to talks, while adding that US policy of seeking the complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula had not changed.
He was asked at a news briefing about comments last week by a senior US official responsible for nuclear policy who raised some eyebrows by saying Washington would be willing to engage in arms-control talks with North Korea, something some experts say would require recognizing North Korea as a nuclear-armed state.
Asked if the United States would eventually recognize North Korea as such, Price replied: “That is not our policy. I do not foresee that ever becoming our policy.”
World
Death toll from India bridge collapse rises to 132
The death toll from a bridge collapse in Gujarat in India rose to 132, a local government official told Reuters on Monday.
According to Reuters a footbridge over the Machhu River in the town of Morbi was packed with sightseers enjoying holiday festivities when it collapsed on Sunday, plunging people into the river below.
“The death toll in the bridge collapse incident has gone up to 132. The search and rescue operations are continuing,” said the senior official, NK Muchhar, adding that the toll could rise further.
Armed forces personnel along with national disaster management and emergency teams from nearby districts were deployed to trace missing people and help with rescue operations, Muchhar said.
Authorities said more than 400 people were on and around the colonial-era suspension bridge at the time of the collapse. The bridge had drawn many sightseers celebrating the Diwali, or festival of lights, and Chhath Puja holidays.
A five-member team was appointed to conduct an investigation into the disaster, read the report.
The 230-metre bridge was built during British rule in the 19th century. It had been closed for renovation for six months and was reopened for the public recently.
World
Somalia president: at least 100 people killed in 2 car bombs
At least 100 people were killed and 300 injured in two car bombs that exploded outside the education ministry in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu on Saturday, the country’s president said in a statement early on Sunday.
“Our people who were massacred … included mothers with their children in their arms, fathers who had medical conditions, students who were sent to study, businessmen who were struggling with the lives of their families,” President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud said after visiting the site of blast.
No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, although the president blamed ISIS-affiliated al Shabaab. Al Shabaab typically avoids claiming responsibility for attacks that results in large numbers of casualties.
The first of the explosions hit the education ministry near a busy junction in Mogadishu. The second occurred as ambulances arrived and people gathered to help the victims, Reuters reported.
The blast wave smashed windows in the vicinity. Blood covered the tarmac just outside the building.
The attack took place at the same place as Somalia’s largest bombing, which killed more than 500, in the same month in 2017. In that blast, a truck bomb exploded outside a busy hotel at the K5 intersection, which is lined with government offices, restaurants and kiosks.
Mohamud said the number of victims could rise. He had instructed the government to provide immediate medical assistance to the injured, some of whom were in serious condition.
