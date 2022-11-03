World
N. Korea fires 23 missiles, one landing off South Korean coast for first time
North Korea fired at least 23 missiles into the sea on Wednesday, including one that landed less than 60 km (40 miles) off South Korea’s coast, which South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol described as “territorial encroachment” and Washington denounced as “reckless”, Reuters reported.
It was the first time a ballistic missile had landed near the South’s waters since the peninsula was divided in 1945, and the most missiles fired by the North in a single day. South Korea issued rare air raid warnings and launched its own missiles in response.
According to Reuters the launches came just hours after Pyongyang demanded that the United States and South Korea stop large-scale military exercises, saying such “military rashness and provocation can be no longer tolerated”.
In Washington, White House national security spokesperson John Kirby called the North Korean launches “reckless” and said the United States would make sure it had the military capabilities in place to defend its treaty allies South Korea and Japan.
The missile landed outside South Korea’s territorial waters, but south of the Northern Limit Line (NLL), a disputed inter-Korean maritime border.
South Korean warplanes fired three air-to-ground missiles into the sea north across the NLL in response, the South’s military said. An official said the weapons used included an AGM-84H/K SLAM-ER, which is a U.S.-made “stand-off” precision attack weapon that can fly for up to 270 km (170 miles) with a 360-kg (800-lb) warhead, read the report.
The South’s launches came after Yoon’s office vowed a “swift and firm response”.
“President Yoon Suk-yeol noted North Korea’s provocation today was an effective act of territorial encroachment by a missile intruding the NLL for the first time since (the two Koreas’) division,” his office said.
When asked whether the missile was flying towards the South’s territory and should have been intercepted, a senior presidential official said, “Strictly speaking, it did not land in our territory but in the Exclusive Economic Zone under our jurisdiction, therefore it was not subject to interception”.
According to Reuters North Korea has continuously been launching missiles over the past year in violation of multiple U.N. Security Council resolutions, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said.
“It’s unprecedented in the sense that there were so many,” she said of Wednesday’s launches.
Kirby told his news briefing that the United States has information that indicates North Korea is covertly supplying Russia with a “significant” number of artillery shells for its war in Ukraine and that Washington would consult with the United Nations on accountability issues over the shipments.
Kirby said North Korea was attempting to obscure the shipments by funnelling them through countries in the Middle East and North Africa.
North Korea said in September it had never supplied weapons or ammunition to Russia and has no plans to do so, Reuters reported.
The missile that crossed the NLL was one of three short-range ballistic missiles fired from the North Korean coastal area of Wonsan into the sea, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said. The JCS later said as many as 14 other missiles of various types had been fired from North Korea’s east and west coasts.
The JCS said at least one landed 26 km south of the NLL, 57 km from the South Korean city of Sokcho, on the east coast, and 167 km from the island of Ulleung, where air raid warnings were sounded.
“We heard the siren at around 8:55 a.m. and all of us in the building went down to the evacuation place in the basement,” an Ulleung county official told Reuters. “We stayed there until we came upstairs at around 9:15 after hearing that the projectile fell into the high seas.”
The North also fired more than 100 rounds of artillery from its east coast into a military buffer zone, South Korea’s military said. The firing violated a 2018 military agreement banning hostile acts in border areas, the JCS said.
North and South Korea are technically still at war because their 1950-53 conflict ended in a truce, not a peace treaty, read the report.
Nuclear-armed North Korea has tested a record number of missiles this year, and officials in Seoul and Washington say the North has completed technical preparations to conduct a nuclear weapon test for the first time since 2017.
Despite Yoon’s declaring a national week of mourning after more than 150 people were killed in a weekend crowd surge in Seoul, the United States and South Korea began one of their largest combined military air drills on Monday. Dubbed Vigilant Storm, the exercises involve hundreds of warplanes from both sides staging mock attacks 24 hours a day.
North Korea, which for years has pursued missile and nuclear programmes in defiance of U.N. sanctions, had said that a recent flurry of launches were in response to allied drills, Reuters reported.
Pak Jong Chon, secretary of the Central Committee of North Korea’s ruling Workers’ Party, said in a statement on Wednesday that the number of warplanes involved in Vigilant Storm proved the exercise was “aggressive and provocative” and specifically targeted North Korea. He said even its name imitated the U.S.-led Operation Desert Storm against Iraq in the 1990s.
U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said that the drills were purely defensive and harboured no hostile intent. Price added that Washington and its allies had also made clear that there would be “profound costs and profound consequences” if North Korea resumed nuclear testing. He did not elaborate.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian told a regular briefing in Beijing that safeguarding peace and stability on the peninsula was in everyone’s interest.
“We hope that all parties concerned will stick to the direction of political settlement of the Peninsula issue, meet each other halfway, and prevent the situation from escalating,” he said.
South Korea’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said that because of the launches, some air routes over the sea between North Korea and Japan would be closed until Thursday.
World
US concerned about Iranian threats to Saudi Arabia
The United States is concerned about threats from Iran against Saudi Arabia and will not hesitate to respond if necessary, a White House spokesperson said on Tuesday.
“We are concerned about the threat picture, and we remain in constant contact through military and intelligence channels with the Saudis,” said the spokesperson from the National Security Council. “We will not hesitate to act in the defense of our interests and partners in the region.”
The official spoke after the Wall Street Journal reported that Saudi Arabia has shared intelligence with the United States warning of an imminent attack from Iran on targets in the kingdom, Reuters reported.
The United States has said Iran has supplied Russia with drones for use in its war against Ukraine, prompting Washington to set aside efforts to resurrect the Iran nuclear deal, which then-President Donald Trump abandoned in 2018.
World
N. Korea demands the US, South Korea halt joint military drills
North Korea on Monday demanded that the United States and South Korea stop large-scale military exercises, calling them a provocation that may draw “more powerful follow-up measures” from Pyongyang, Reuters reported.
“The situation in the Korean Peninsula and its vicinity has entered the serious confrontation phase of power for power again due to the ceaseless and reckless military moves of the US and south Korea,” North Korea’s foreign ministry said in a statement carried on the country’s official KCNA news agency.
According to Reuters the United States and South Korea began one of their largest combined military air drills on Monday, with hundreds of warplanes from both sides staging mock attacks 24 hours a day for the better part of a week.
The operation, called Vigilant Storm, will run until Friday, and will feature about 240 warplanes conducting about 1,600 sorties, the US Air Force said.
Washington and Seoul believe Pyongyang may be about to resume testing of nuclear bombs for the first time since 2017 and have embraced a strategy of “deterring” Pyongyang through major military drills that some current and former officials say may exacerbate tensions.
The foreign ministry statement said North Korea was “ready to take all necessary measures for defending its sovereignty, people’s security and territorial integrity from outside military threats.”
“If the US continuously persists in the grave military provocations, the DPRK will take into account more powerful follow-up measures,” it said, using the initials of North Korea’s official name.
“If the US does not want any serious developments not suited to its security interests, it should stop the useless and ineffective war exercises at once. If not, it will have to totally take the blame for all the consequences.”
On Friday, South Korean troops finished the 12-day Hoguk 22 field exercises, which featured mock amphibious landings and river crossings, including some drills with US forces, read the report.
North Korea condemns the joint drills as a rehearsal for invasion and proof of hostile policies by Washington and Seoul. It has launched missiles, conducted air drills, and fired artillery into the sea in response to the exercises.
It has ignored repeated US calls to resume talks over its nuclear and missile programs and has instead embarked on an unprecedented spate of missile testing this year, read the report.
US State Department spokesperson Ned Price on Monday reiterated calls for North Korea to return to talks, while adding that US policy of seeking the complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula had not changed.
He was asked at a news briefing about comments last week by a senior US official responsible for nuclear policy who raised some eyebrows by saying Washington would be willing to engage in arms-control talks with North Korea, something some experts say would require recognizing North Korea as a nuclear-armed state.
Asked if the United States would eventually recognize North Korea as such, Price replied: “That is not our policy. I do not foresee that ever becoming our policy.”
World
Death toll from India bridge collapse rises to 132
The death toll from a bridge collapse in Gujarat in India rose to 132, a local government official told Reuters on Monday.
According to Reuters a footbridge over the Machhu River in the town of Morbi was packed with sightseers enjoying holiday festivities when it collapsed on Sunday, plunging people into the river below.
“The death toll in the bridge collapse incident has gone up to 132. The search and rescue operations are continuing,” said the senior official, NK Muchhar, adding that the toll could rise further.
Armed forces personnel along with national disaster management and emergency teams from nearby districts were deployed to trace missing people and help with rescue operations, Muchhar said.
Authorities said more than 400 people were on and around the colonial-era suspension bridge at the time of the collapse. The bridge had drawn many sightseers celebrating the Diwali, or festival of lights, and Chhath Puja holidays.
A five-member team was appointed to conduct an investigation into the disaster, read the report.
The 230-metre bridge was built during British rule in the 19th century. It had been closed for renovation for six months and was reopened for the public recently.
IEA says it has facilitated a good working environment for the media and journalists
Italian doctors remove tumor weighing a staggering 70kgs
N. Korea fires 23 missiles, one landing off South Korean coast for first time
Saar: Qatar’s aid to Afghanistan discussed
UN chief calls for global community to ‘shield reporters’
Educational center established for war-affected students in Balkh
Father slaughters sons, buries them in Kandahar
Dozens of Daesh members surrender in Nangarhar
Another $40 million cash aid package arrives in Kabul
Experts say Europe faces ‘unprecedented risk’ of a gas shortage
Saar: Qatar’s aid to Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: ICC’s Afghanistan war crimes probe discussed
Saar: Afghanistan-Turkey relations discussed
Tahawol: US call for intra-Afghan talks discussed
Saar: Safety assurance for UN agencies discussed
Trending
-
World4 days ago
Somalia president: at least 100 people killed in 2 car bombs
-
Latest News5 days ago
US seeking new deal with IEA: Hekmatyar
-
Latest News4 days ago
Chinese cities brace for wave of Foxconn workers from COVID-hit Zhengzhou
-
Sport5 days ago
How net run rate could decide fate of teams in Group 1 of World Cup
-
Latest News4 days ago
Grape harvest rises by 15% this year in Samangan province: officials
-
Sport4 days ago
Thousands of workers evicted in Qatar’s capital ahead of World Cup
-
Science & Technology5 days ago
2,700-year-old rock carvings discovered in Iraq’s Mosul
-
Latest News4 days ago
Commerce ministry to provide discounted coal to Kabul residents this winter