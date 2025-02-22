(Last Updated On: )

Representative Tim Burchett of Tennessee has emphasized that the bill to prevent terrorists from accessing American taxpayers’ money should be approved as soon as possible by both houses of Congress. If this bill is passed and signed into law, it will prevent the US from sending cash aid to Afghanistan.

Burchett said in a post on his X account that the bill must be approved as soon as possible so it can be sent to President Donald Trump’s desk for approval.

He had previously urged Donald Trump to stop sending $40 million weekly to Afghanistan.

He stated: “This bill must be passed as quickly as possible in both houses of the US Congress so it can be sent to Donald Trump’s desk for approval.”

Meanwhile, the Islamic Emirate believes that the impact of US aid on Afghanistan’s economic progress and development is negligible, and the country can achieve its economic goals through large infrastructure projects.

IEA officials have repeatedly called on the US to release the frozen funds of Afghanistan’s central bank.

Abdul Rahman Habib, spokesperson for the Ministry of Economy, said: “The fundamental solution to improving the economic situation is to focus on the implementation of comprehensive and long-term economic programs, taking into account the existing economic capacities, which is a priority for us.”

However, some economic experts believe that international aid is crucial for Afghanistan at this time and that the Islamic Emirate needs to establish better relations with countries in this regard.

The “No Tax Dollars for Terrorists Act” had previously been introduced to the U.S. Congress as part of a bill. Although the House of Representatives passed the bill, it did not gain approval from the Senate.