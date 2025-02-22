Latest News
US Congressman renews call to approve bill halting aid to Afghanistan
Representative Tim Burchett of Tennessee has emphasized that the bill to prevent terrorists from accessing American taxpayers’ money should be approved as soon as possible by both houses of Congress. If this bill is passed and signed into law, it will prevent the US from sending cash aid to Afghanistan.
Burchett said in a post on his X account that the bill must be approved as soon as possible so it can be sent to President Donald Trump’s desk for approval.
He had previously urged Donald Trump to stop sending $40 million weekly to Afghanistan.
He stated: “This bill must be passed as quickly as possible in both houses of the US Congress so it can be sent to Donald Trump’s desk for approval.”
Meanwhile, the Islamic Emirate believes that the impact of US aid on Afghanistan’s economic progress and development is negligible, and the country can achieve its economic goals through large infrastructure projects.
IEA officials have repeatedly called on the US to release the frozen funds of Afghanistan’s central bank.
Abdul Rahman Habib, spokesperson for the Ministry of Economy, said: “The fundamental solution to improving the economic situation is to focus on the implementation of comprehensive and long-term economic programs, taking into account the existing economic capacities, which is a priority for us.”
However, some economic experts believe that international aid is crucial for Afghanistan at this time and that the Islamic Emirate needs to establish better relations with countries in this regard.
The “No Tax Dollars for Terrorists Act” had previously been introduced to the U.S. Congress as part of a bill. Although the House of Representatives passed the bill, it did not gain approval from the Senate.
Latest News
Baradar meets Uzbek deputy PM in Tashkent
A delegation of the Islamic Emirate, led by Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, met with Uzbekistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Jamshid Khodjaev during its visit to Tashkent on Saturday.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed the expansion of trade and transit relations and the investment of Uzbek investors in Afghanistan, Baradar’s office said in a statement.
The Uzbek side stated that Tashkent is prepared to establish a joint commercial zone at the border between the two countries to enhance bilateral trade relations. This commercial zone will include processing factories for pine nuts and cotton, packaging and logistics centers, and manufacturing units for various food products.
Uzbek PM further stated that Uzbek investors are ready to cooperate with the Islamic Emirate in the exploration and extraction of oil and gas in Afghanistan and to invest in the industrial sector, including the establishment of a cement factory in Samangan province.
He also noted that significant progress has been made in the exploration of the Toti Maidan gas field in Faryab province, and extraction operations are expected to commence soon.
Meanwhile, Mullah Baradar welcomed the Uzbek side’s proposals and assured full cooperation from the Islamic Emirate in the mentioned areas.
Latest News
IEA to trust its own scholars in implementing Sharia: minister
Minister for the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice, Mohammad Khalid Hanafi, has said that the Islamic Emirate trusts its own religious scholars in implementing Sharia.
Speaking in an event attended by tribal elders and scholars, Hanafi said that there have been differences of opinion in every century, but the Islamic Emirate has a responsibility to maintain its unity.
“Our zealous nation fought for 20 years in accordance with the fatwa of our scholars and sheikhs. Today, to implement the Islamic system, why should we pay attention to and trust others? We will never do this. We trust our sheikhs. You are scholars and the government belongs to you,” Hanafi said.
Latest News
India to allow ambassador-level IEA post
India’s government is expected to accept a top Islamic Emirate representative to the country soon, the latest step from New Delhi to improve ties with Kabul and counter China’s growing influence in Afghanistan, Bloomberg reported.
The IEA official won’t be recognized as a diplomat by India but will be the top representative for the government there. The IEA won’t be able to fly its flag at the embassy, at events or on official vehicles, according to Bloomberg.
Najib Shaheen, a diplomat in his early 30s at the Afghan embassy in Doha, is the main contender for the ambassador-level role in New Delhi. He has worked with the IEA for almost a decade, and is the son of the IEA’s ambassador to Qatar. Shawkat Ahmadzai, who works at the ministry of foreign affairs, is another candidate being considered for the role.
Only a handful of countries, including China, Pakistan and Russia, have accepted diplomats from the IEA, which seized power in Afghanistan in 2021.
India and Afghanistan agreed to resume bilateral trade after senior representatives from both sides met in Doha in January. The IEA also recently sent an administrator to Mumbai to serve as acting consul-general.
Saar: NSIA’s achievements and challenges discussed
US Congressman renews call to approve bill halting aid to Afghanistan
Baradar meets Uzbek deputy PM in Tashkent
IEA to trust its own scholars in implementing Sharia: minister
Chinese researchers find bat virus enters human cells via same pathway as COVID
US issues broad freeze on foreign aid after Trump orders review
Syria orders freeze of bank accounts linked to former regime
Afghani weakens by 7% against US dollar in one week
Three Afghans in ICC’s ODI Team of the Year for 2024
US spending of $3.71 billion has had no impact on Afghanistan’s economy: Ministry
Saar: NSIA’s achievements and challenges discussed
Tahawol: Nangarhar’s security status reviewed
Saar: Agriculture ministry achievements and problems discussed
Tahawol: IEA’s governance in Afghanistan reviewed
Saar: Kabul police’s achievements, challenges discussed
Trending
-
Sport4 days ago
Nabi says Champions Trophy not his swansong, ‘dreams of playing with son’
-
Sport5 days ago
Naderi outplays Hotak to clinch Ariana Snooker Championship 2025 title
-
World4 days ago
Zelenskyy warns against ‘repeat of Afghanistan scenario’ in Ukraine
-
Regional5 days ago
Iran says Israel, US ‘cannot do a damn thing’ against Tehran
-
Latest News4 days ago
Tehran says Iran-Afghanistan water rights issue ‘unresolved’
-
World4 days ago
US, Russia agree to restore diplomatic missions as first step in Ukraine war talks
-
Latest News4 days ago
Office overseeing Afghan resettlement in US told to start planning closure, sources say
-
Latest News4 days ago
OIC and UN special envoys discuss joint cooperation to support Afghanistan