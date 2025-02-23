Russia, U.S. representatives to meet again within two weeks, senior Russian diplomat says

(Last Updated On: )

A second meeting between representatives of Russia and the United States is planned for the next two weeks, the RIA state news agency reported on Saturday, citing Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov.

Moscow and Washington held their first talks on ending the nearly three-year war in Ukraine on Tuesday, aimed at restoring relations and preparing to conclude the conflict, Reuters reported.

The meeting will take place in a third country and the specific location is being agreed upon, Ryabkov told RIA in an interview, without naming who would attend from the Russian or American sides.

Ryabkov said there was “principled agreement” on both sides to hold consultations to work out “the entire block of so-called irritants.”

“Today we are facing two parallel, but, of course, to some extent, politically interconnected tracks: one is Ukrainian affairs, the other is bilateral,” Ryabkov said.

“A dialogue on strategic stability and arms control is possible when we see visible shifts for the better in American policy,” he added. He also said the U.S. and Russia could discuss the Middle East.

The Kremlin said the initial meeting last week was focused mostly on Russian-U.S. bilateral ties, which were a “very, very important step” towards reaching a settlement on the Ukraine war, read the report.

The Kremlin said this week that a face-to-face meeting between President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump was possible this month. Both men have said they want to meet.