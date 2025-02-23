Connect with us

Latest News

Russia, U.S. representatives to meet again within two weeks, senior Russian diplomat says

The Kremlin said this week that a face-to-face meeting between President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump was possible this month. Both men have said they want to meet.

Published

3 hours ago

on

(Last Updated On: )

A second meeting between representatives of Russia and the United States is planned for the next two weeks, the RIA state news agency reported on Saturday, citing Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov.

Moscow and Washington held their first talks on ending the nearly three-year war in Ukraine on Tuesday, aimed at restoring relations and preparing to conclude the conflict, Reuters reported.

The meeting will take place in a third country and the specific location is being agreed upon, Ryabkov told RIA in an interview, without naming who would attend from the Russian or American sides.

Ryabkov said there was “principled agreement” on both sides to hold consultations to work out “the entire block of so-called irritants.”

“Today we are facing two parallel, but, of course, to some extent, politically interconnected tracks: one is Ukrainian affairs, the other is bilateral,” Ryabkov said.

“A dialogue on strategic stability and arms control is possible when we see visible shifts for the better in American policy,” he added. He also said the U.S. and Russia could discuss the Middle East.

The Kremlin said the initial meeting last week was focused mostly on Russian-U.S. bilateral ties, which were a “very, very important step” towards reaching a settlement on the Ukraine war, read the report.

The Kremlin said this week that a face-to-face meeting between President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump was possible this month. Both men have said they want to meet.

Related Topics:
Advertisement

Latest News

Torkham closed amid Afghanistan-Pakistan border tension

The busy border crossing was closed for all trade and travel and Afghans were advised by the Islamic Emirate to avoid using this route. 

Published

2 hours ago

on

February 23, 2025

By

Torkham closed
(Last Updated On: )
Travel and trade came to a standstill on Saturday at the Torkham crossing between Afghanistan and Pakistan due to rising tension, between the two countries, along the border. 
 
The busy border crossing was closed for all trade and travel and Afghans were advised by the Islamic Emirate to avoid using this route. 
 
Torkham was closed following a verbal clash between border security forces from the two countries on Friday night.
 
The closure comes amid ongoing hostilities between Pakistani and Afghan forces, particularly over the construction of security posts along the border. 
 
“Afghan Taliban (IEA) are constructing a new check post near the border crossing. Pakistani officials told them to stop, but they refused,” a Pakistani official at the border told Anadolu news agency on the condition of anonymity.
 
Relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan have been fragile since November 2023 after Islamabad launched a crackdown against illegal foreigners, mostly Afghan refugees.
 
Islamabad has also repeatedly accused “Afghanistan-based” militants loyal to outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan of carrying out attacks.
 
The IEA has repeatedly denied this and said it will not allow any individual or group to threaten the security of another country from Afghanistan. 
 
However, in December, the Pakistani military carried out airstrikes, the second such cross-border action by Islamabad since March 2024, in the Barmal district of eastern Paktika province.
 
The IEA stated a Pakistani military jet killed 46 people, including women and children. Islamabad rejected the claims that civilians were targeted.
 
 
Continue Reading

Latest News

US Congressman renews call to approve bill halting aid to Afghanistan

Published

21 hours ago

on

February 22, 2025

By

(Last Updated On: )

Representative Tim Burchett of Tennessee has emphasized that the bill to prevent terrorists from accessing American taxpayers’ money should be approved as soon as possible by both houses of Congress. If this bill is passed and signed into law, it will prevent the US from sending cash aid to Afghanistan.

Burchett said in a post on his X account that the bill must be approved as soon as possible so it can be sent to President Donald Trump’s desk for approval.

He had previously urged Donald Trump to stop sending $40 million weekly to Afghanistan. 

He stated: “This bill must be passed as quickly as possible in both houses of the US Congress so it can be sent to Donald Trump’s desk for approval.”

Meanwhile, the Islamic Emirate believes that the impact of US aid on Afghanistan’s economic progress and development is negligible, and the country can achieve its economic goals through large infrastructure projects. 

IEA officials have repeatedly called on the US to release the frozen funds of Afghanistan’s central bank. 

Abdul Rahman Habib, spokesperson for the Ministry of Economy, said: “The fundamental solution to improving the economic situation is to focus on the implementation of comprehensive and long-term economic programs, taking into account the existing economic capacities, which is a priority for us.”

However, some economic experts believe that international aid is crucial for Afghanistan at this time and that the Islamic Emirate needs to establish better relations with countries in this regard. 

The “No Tax Dollars for Terrorists Act” had previously been introduced to the U.S. Congress as part of a bill. Although the House of Representatives passed the bill, it did not gain approval from the Senate.

Continue Reading

Latest News

Baradar meets Uzbek deputy PM in Tashkent

Published

22 hours ago

on

February 22, 2025

By

(Last Updated On: )

A delegation of the Islamic Emirate, led by Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, met with Uzbekistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Jamshid Khodjaev during its visit to Tashkent on Saturday.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the expansion of trade and transit relations and the investment of Uzbek investors in Afghanistan, Baradar’s office said in a statement.

The Uzbek side stated that Tashkent is prepared to establish a joint commercial zone at the border between the two countries to enhance bilateral trade relations. This commercial zone will include processing factories for pine nuts and cotton, packaging and logistics centers, and manufacturing units for various food products.

Uzbek PM further stated that Uzbek investors are ready to cooperate with the Islamic Emirate in the exploration and extraction of oil and gas in Afghanistan and to invest in the industrial sector, including the establishment of a cement factory in Samangan province.

He also noted that significant progress has been made in the exploration of the Toti Maidan gas field in Faryab province, and extraction operations are expected to commence soon.

Meanwhile, Mullah Baradar welcomed the Uzbek side’s proposals and assured full cooperation from the Islamic Emirate in the mentioned areas.

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2024 Ariana News. All rights reserved!