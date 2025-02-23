Latest News
Russia, U.S. representatives to meet again within two weeks, senior Russian diplomat says
The Kremlin said this week that a face-to-face meeting between President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump was possible this month. Both men have said they want to meet.
A second meeting between representatives of Russia and the United States is planned for the next two weeks, the RIA state news agency reported on Saturday, citing Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov.
Moscow and Washington held their first talks on ending the nearly three-year war in Ukraine on Tuesday, aimed at restoring relations and preparing to conclude the conflict, Reuters reported.
The meeting will take place in a third country and the specific location is being agreed upon, Ryabkov told RIA in an interview, without naming who would attend from the Russian or American sides.
Ryabkov said there was “principled agreement” on both sides to hold consultations to work out “the entire block of so-called irritants.”
“Today we are facing two parallel, but, of course, to some extent, politically interconnected tracks: one is Ukrainian affairs, the other is bilateral,” Ryabkov said.
“A dialogue on strategic stability and arms control is possible when we see visible shifts for the better in American policy,” he added. He also said the U.S. and Russia could discuss the Middle East.
The Kremlin said the initial meeting last week was focused mostly on Russian-U.S. bilateral ties, which were a “very, very important step” towards reaching a settlement on the Ukraine war, read the report.
The Kremlin said this week that a face-to-face meeting between President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump was possible this month. Both men have said they want to meet.
Latest News
Torkham closed amid Afghanistan-Pakistan border tension
The busy border crossing was closed for all trade and travel and Afghans were advised by the Islamic Emirate to avoid using this route.
Latest News
US Congressman renews call to approve bill halting aid to Afghanistan
Representative Tim Burchett of Tennessee has emphasized that the bill to prevent terrorists from accessing American taxpayers’ money should be approved as soon as possible by both houses of Congress. If this bill is passed and signed into law, it will prevent the US from sending cash aid to Afghanistan.
Burchett said in a post on his X account that the bill must be approved as soon as possible so it can be sent to President Donald Trump’s desk for approval.
He had previously urged Donald Trump to stop sending $40 million weekly to Afghanistan.
He stated: “This bill must be passed as quickly as possible in both houses of the US Congress so it can be sent to Donald Trump’s desk for approval.”
Meanwhile, the Islamic Emirate believes that the impact of US aid on Afghanistan’s economic progress and development is negligible, and the country can achieve its economic goals through large infrastructure projects.
IEA officials have repeatedly called on the US to release the frozen funds of Afghanistan’s central bank.
Abdul Rahman Habib, spokesperson for the Ministry of Economy, said: “The fundamental solution to improving the economic situation is to focus on the implementation of comprehensive and long-term economic programs, taking into account the existing economic capacities, which is a priority for us.”
However, some economic experts believe that international aid is crucial for Afghanistan at this time and that the Islamic Emirate needs to establish better relations with countries in this regard.
The “No Tax Dollars for Terrorists Act” had previously been introduced to the U.S. Congress as part of a bill. Although the House of Representatives passed the bill, it did not gain approval from the Senate.
Latest News
Baradar meets Uzbek deputy PM in Tashkent
A delegation of the Islamic Emirate, led by Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, met with Uzbekistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Jamshid Khodjaev during its visit to Tashkent on Saturday.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed the expansion of trade and transit relations and the investment of Uzbek investors in Afghanistan, Baradar’s office said in a statement.
The Uzbek side stated that Tashkent is prepared to establish a joint commercial zone at the border between the two countries to enhance bilateral trade relations. This commercial zone will include processing factories for pine nuts and cotton, packaging and logistics centers, and manufacturing units for various food products.
Uzbek PM further stated that Uzbek investors are ready to cooperate with the Islamic Emirate in the exploration and extraction of oil and gas in Afghanistan and to invest in the industrial sector, including the establishment of a cement factory in Samangan province.
He also noted that significant progress has been made in the exploration of the Toti Maidan gas field in Faryab province, and extraction operations are expected to commence soon.
Meanwhile, Mullah Baradar welcomed the Uzbek side’s proposals and assured full cooperation from the Islamic Emirate in the mentioned areas.
Match Preview: India and Pakistan to face off in Dubai at Champions Trophy
Torkham closed amid Afghanistan-Pakistan border tension
Russia, U.S. representatives to meet again within two weeks, senior Russian diplomat says
Saar: NSIA’s achievements and challenges discussed
US Congressman renews call to approve bill halting aid to Afghanistan
US issues broad freeze on foreign aid after Trump orders review
Afghani weakens by 7% against US dollar in one week
Three Afghans in ICC’s ODI Team of the Year for 2024
US spending of $3.71 billion has had no impact on Afghanistan’s economy: Ministry
Afghanistan exports $518 million in dried fruit over past 10 months: ACCI
Saar: NSIA’s achievements and challenges discussed
Tahawol: Nangarhar’s security status reviewed
Saar: Agriculture ministry achievements and problems discussed
Tahawol: IEA’s governance in Afghanistan reviewed
Saar: Kabul police’s achievements, challenges discussed
Trending
-
Sport5 days ago
Nabi says Champions Trophy not his swansong, ‘dreams of playing with son’
-
World5 days ago
Zelenskyy warns against ‘repeat of Afghanistan scenario’ in Ukraine
-
Latest News5 days ago
Tehran says Iran-Afghanistan water rights issue ‘unresolved’
-
World4 days ago
US, Russia agree to restore diplomatic missions as first step in Ukraine war talks
-
Latest News4 days ago
Office overseeing Afghan resettlement in US told to start planning closure, sources say
-
International Sports4 days ago
Champions Trophy: Eight teams, eight confident skippers
-
Latest News3 days ago
Iran’s supreme leader emphasizes need to expand relations with Afghanistan
-
Regional4 days ago
Qatar’s emir arrives in Iran on state visit