Torkham closed amid Afghanistan-Pakistan border tension

Travel and trade came to a standstill on Saturday at the Torkham crossing between Afghanistan and Pakistan due to rising tension, between the two countries, along the border.

The busy border crossing was closed for all trade and travel and Afghans were advised by the Islamic Emirate to avoid using this route.

Torkham was closed following a verbal clash between border security forces from the two countries on Friday night.

The closure comes amid ongoing hostilities between Pakistani and Afghan forces, particularly over the construction of security posts along the border.

“Afghan Taliban (IEA) are constructing a new check post near the border crossing. Pakistani officials told them to stop, but they refused,” a Pakistani official at the border told Anadolu news agency on the condition of anonymity.

Relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan have been fragile since November 2023 after Islamabad launched a crackdown against illegal foreigners, mostly Afghan refugees.

Islamabad has also repeatedly accused “Afghanistan-based” militants loyal to outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan of carrying out attacks.

The IEA has repeatedly denied this and said it will not allow any individual or group to threaten the security of another country from Afghanistan.

However, in December, the Pakistani military carried out airstrikes, the second such cross-border action by Islamabad since March 2024, in the Barmal district of eastern Paktika province.

The IEA stated a Pakistani military jet killed 46 people, including women and children. Islamabad rejected the claims that civilians were targeted.