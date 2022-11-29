Latest News
US envoy Karen Decker attends Herat Security Dialogue in Tajikistan
US Charge D’affaires to Afghanistan Karen Decker on Tuesday confirmed she will attend the two-day Herat Security Dialogue in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, where views will be exchanged on the security situation in the country.
Decker tweeted that the dialogue provides a “great opportunity” to exchange views on the situation in Afghanistan. According to her, representatives from Afghanistan, Tajikistan, regional countries, and the EU, will attend the conference.
“I am here to listen, but I will be prepared to reiterate America’s strong support for the Afghan people and for an Afghanistan at peace with itself and its neighbors,” she said.
According to a statement by the Afghan institute of strategic studies, the main discussion topics will be on the need for an inclusive political system for Afghanistan.
Farhad Salim, Deputy Foreign Minister of Tajikistan meanwhile said that Tajikistan’s policy is to support the establishment of an inclusive government in Afghanistan that can lead to the end of the half-century conflict in Afghanistan and the achievement of social justice.
This is the 10th Herat Security Dialogue – which was initiated in 2012 to focus on peace and security topics relating to Afghanistan.
Saudi aid center chief meets Uzbek special envoy for Afghanistan
King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) head, Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, met with the Special Representative of the President of Uzbekistan for Afghanistan Ismatulla Irgashev at the center’s headquarters on Sunday to discuss issues relating to the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan.
According to the Arab News, Al-Rabeeah and the Uzbek official discussed issues of common interest relevant to the relief and humanitarian affairs in Afghanistan.
Irgashev expressed his admiration for KSrelief’s highly professional approach when supporting the needy around the world without any discrimination.
Pakistan’s deputy foreign minister to visit Kabul to ‘bolster relationship’
Pakistan’s deputy foreign minister Hina Rabbani Khar is expected in Kabul on Tuesday for talks with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), Pakistan media reports.
According to diplomatic sources, cited by Pakistan’s The Nation, Khar will lead a delegation, expected to be comprised of senior members of the administration, with the aim to bolster diplomatic and trade ties.
The Nation reported that Khar will hold meetings with Prime Minister Hasan Akhund and Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi.
Pakistan’s foreign ministry in a statement confirmed the official’s planned one-day visit to Kabul on Tuesday to hold talks with IEA.
“Bilateral relations, including cooperation in the areas of education, trade and investment, regional connectivity, people-to-people contacts and matters related to regional security will be discussed,” the statement said. “Minister of State will also reaffirm Pakistan’s continued commitment and support for all efforts aimed at strengthening peace and enhancing prosperity in Afghanistan.”
“As a friend and neighbour of Afghanistan, Pakistan will reaffirm its abiding solidarity with the people of Afghanistan, in particular through its efforts to ease the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan and to create real opportunities for economic prosperity of Afghan men, women and children,” the statement added.
IEA repaired three more fixed-wing aircraft
Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials said another three military aircraft have been repaired and are fit to fly.
IEA’s defense ministry’s spokesman said on Twitter on Monday that technical teams from the Air Force Command have repaired the aircraft.
Enayatullah Khwarizmi, spokesman for Afghanistan’s Ministry of Defense said: “The other three wings of the fixed wing aircraft have been repaired and activated at the air force command of this ministry.”
He said: “With the round-the-clock efforts of the technical team and the employees of the Air Force Command of the Ministry of National Defense, three AN32_B355, AN32_B350 and AN26_350 aircraft have been repaired and are ready for flight.”
Khwarizmi said that the technical teams continue to repair damaged military aircraft.
This comes after the IEA’s Ministry of Defense reported last week that engineers had repaired over 30 military aircraft that had been damaged by withdrawing US troops last year.
