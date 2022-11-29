US envoy Karen Decker attends Herat Security Dialogue in Tajikistan

(Last Updated On: November 29, 2022)

US Charge D’affaires to Afghanistan Karen Decker on Tuesday confirmed she will attend the two-day Herat Security Dialogue in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, where views will be exchanged on the security situation in the country.

Decker tweeted that the dialogue provides a “great opportunity” to exchange views on the situation in Afghanistan. According to her, representatives from Afghanistan, Tajikistan, regional countries, and the EU, will attend the conference.

“I am here to listen, but I will be prepared to reiterate America’s strong support for the Afghan people and for an Afghanistan at peace with itself and its neighbors,” she said.

According to a statement by the Afghan institute of strategic studies, the main discussion topics will be on the need for an inclusive political system for Afghanistan.

Farhad Salim, Deputy Foreign Minister of Tajikistan meanwhile said that Tajikistan’s policy is to support the establishment of an inclusive government in Afghanistan that can lead to the end of the half-century conflict in Afghanistan and the achievement of social justice.

This is the 10th Herat Security Dialogue – which was initiated in 2012 to focus on peace and security topics relating to Afghanistan.