Saudi aid center chief meets Uzbek special envoy for Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: November 28, 2022)

King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) head, Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, met with the Special Representative of the President of Uzbekistan for Afghanistan Ismatulla Irgashev at the center’s headquarters on Sunday to discuss issues relating to the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan.

According to the Arab News, Al-Rabeeah and the Uzbek official discussed issues of common interest relevant to the relief and humanitarian affairs in Afghanistan.

Irgashev expressed his admiration for KSrelief’s highly professional approach when supporting the needy around the world without any discrimination.