Regional
US intensifies diplomacy to rescue Gaza ceasefire after deadly flare-up
Both sides have since reiterated their commitment to the agreement, but repeated breaches have exposed the truce’s fragility and the enormous challenge of sustaining peace after two years of war.
The United States has launched a new round of high-level diplomacy to keep the fragile Gaza ceasefire from collapsing after deadly clashes over the weekend left dozens dead and raised doubts about the durability of the truce brokered by President Donald Trump.
Senior U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem on Monday to urge restraint and push both Israel and Hamas to recommit to the peace plan’s first phase. The meeting came after Sunday’s violence, when a Palestinian attack killed two Israeli soldiers and triggered an Israeli air assault that left at least 28 Palestinians dead.
Both sides have since reiterated their commitment to the agreement, but repeated breaches have exposed the truce’s fragility and the enormous challenge of sustaining peace after two years of war. Central questions — including Hamas’ disarmament, further Israeli troop withdrawals, and the future governance of Gaza — remain unresolved.
Trump, speaking in Washington, said the United States was taking “many steps” to uphold the ceasefire, calling it “a historic opportunity for a new Middle East.” He accused some Hamas elements of breaking the deal but stopped short of blaming its top leadership.
“If Hamas doesn’t straighten this out, we’re going to eradicate them if we have to,” Trump said, though he stressed that no U.S. troops would be deployed on the ground.
Vice President JD Vance is expected to arrive in Israel on Tuesday for further talks with Netanyahu, focusing on the next phase of Trump’s 20-step peace plan. U.S. officials will also meet Hamas representatives in Egypt to discuss compliance measures and humanitarian coordination.
On Monday, three more Palestinians were killed by Israeli tank fire near the so-called “yellow line” — a zone marking Israel’s partial military withdrawal from populated areas of Gaza. The Israeli military said the strikes targeted militants who had crossed the boundary. Gaza residents reported confusion over the line’s location, saying the destruction had made it nearly impossible to identify safe zones.
“The whole area is in ruins. We saw the maps, but we can’t tell where those lines are,” said Samir, 50, from Gaza City’s Tuffah district.
Meanwhile, the Red Cross said it had received the body of another Israeli hostage from Hamas and transferred it to the Israeli military. Officials believe several more remains could be handed over in the coming days.
In Cairo, Hamas’ exiled Gaza leader Khalil al-Hayya met Egyptian mediators to discuss next steps in implementing the ceasefire. A Palestinian official familiar with the talks said discussions included forming a technocratic administration for Gaza without direct Hamas participation — a proposal backed by Washington but strongly opposed by Hamas and allied factions.
Israel’s Defence Minister Israel Katz warned that any militants remaining beyond the yellow line would be targeted without warning, saying troops would “not tolerate further provocations.”
Regional
Cargo plane slides off runway in Hong Kong, killing two airport staff
Two Hong Kong airport security staff were killed early on Monday after a cargo plane from Dubai skidded off the runway on landing, collided with their security patrol vehicle and pushed it into the sea, the city’s airport operator said.
The Boeing 747 involved in the deadliest airport incident in the financial hub in more than 25 years also fell into the water and was partially submerged, but all four crew members on board escaped, Reuters reported.
The airport security staff were not breathing when rescued from the water, with one confirmed dead at the scene and another later at hospital, said Steven Yiu, executive director of airport operations at Airport Authority Hong Kong.
AUTHORITIES STILL INVESTIGATING EXACT CAUSE OF CRASH
The accident at the world’s busiest cargo airport involved a plane operated by Turkish freight carrier ACT Airlines on behalf of Emirates, the Dubai-based airline said in a statement.
Authorities are still investigating the exact cause of the crash, with weather, runway conditions, the aircraft and aircrew part of the investigation, Yiu said.
The accident occurred around 3:50 a.m. Hong Kong time on Monday (1950 GMT on Sunday).
An air traffic control recording available on LiveATC.net reviewed by Reuters indicated the cargo plane’s pilot confirmed plans to land on runway 07L where the crash occurred, but he did not report any technical issues on the recording.
“An incident happened at the airfield just now,” a female controller said minutes later.
Man Ka-chai, chief accident and safety investigator for Hong Kong’s Air Accident Investigation Authority, confirmed air traffic control had directed the flight to land at the north runway, but added: “We didn’t receive any message requesting help from the pilot.”
Yiu said the security patrol car was in charge of patrolling the north runway along a road that was outside the runway fence. It was operating in its usual area and “definitely didn’t rush onto the runway,” he said.
The airplane suddenly veered left after landing on the runway before hitting the car, which “wasn’t a normal path”, he said.
AIRPORT FLIGHTS NOT AFFECTED
Flights at Hong Kong’s airport have not been affected, Yiu said, adding that the northern runway at the world’s busiest cargo airport, where the incident occurred, would reopen after safety inspections were complete.
The south and central runways are operating as normal, the authority said.
Photos taken after the accident showed a cargo aircraft with AirACT livery partially submerged in water near the airport’s sea wall with an escape slide deployed and the nose and tail sections separated.
Hong Kong’s Civil Aviation Department said in a statement on Monday that the aircraft had “deviated from the north runway after landing and ditched into the sea.”
Emirates said flight EK9788 sustained damage on landing in Hong Kong on Monday and was a Boeing 747 cargo aircraft wet-leased from and operated by ACT Airlines.
“Crew are confirmed to be safe and there was no cargo onboard,” Emirates said.
Boeing did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
ACT Airlines is a Turkish carrier that provides extra cargo capacity to major airlines. It later said in a statement that it was not yet clear why the plane had veered off the runway and an investigation was being carried out by the relevant authorities.
“All four crew members on board have been confirmed to be in good health. Unfortunately, we have been informed that the aircraft collided with a ground services vehicle, resulting in loss of two lives,” it said, adding the airline was cooperating fully with the probe and was in close contact with officials.
Flight tracking service FlightRadar24 said the aircraft involved in the accident was 32 years old and had served as a passenger plane before being converted into a freighter.
Yiu said the airport authority would provide all necessary assistance and support to the family, adding the two staff who died had worked at the airport for seven and 12 years respectively.
It was the deadliest airport accident in Hong Kong since a China Airlines flight crashed on landing in 1999, killing three of the 315 people on board, according to an Aviation Safety Network database.
Regional
Israeli military launches attack on Gaza, Israeli media reports
The Israeli military launched an attack on Gaza on Sunday, Israeli media and residents reported, dimming hopes that a U.S.-mediated ceasefire would lead to lasting peace in the enclave as Israel traded blame with Hamas.
Israel’s attacks on Sunday were the most serious test of an already fragile ceasefire, which took effect on October 11, Reuters reported.
Palestinians in Gaza told Reuters they heard explosions and gunfire in Rafah in the south of the strip and witnesses separately reported heavy gunfire from Israeli tanks in the eastern town of Abassan near Khan Younis, also in southern Gaza.
Witnesses in Khan Younis heard a wave of airstrikes launched into Rafah early on Sunday afternoon.
An Israeli government spokesperson, when asked for confirmation of the attacks, deferred to the military. The military had no immediate comment.
TWO KILLED IN NORTHERN GAZA AIRSTRIKE
Local health authorities in Gaza said on Sunday two Palestinians were killed in an Israeli airstrike in the eastern Jabalia area of northern Gaza.
The Times of Israel reported that the military was conducting airstrikes in the Rafah area after militants attacked forces there, though it did not cite a source for the information.
An Israeli military official said on Sunday that Hamas had carried out multiple attacks against Israeli forces inside Gaza, including a rocket-propelled grenade attack and a sniper attack against Israeli soldiers.
“Both of the incidents happened in an Israeli-controlled area…This is a bold violation of the ceasefire,” the official said.
Senior Hamas official Izzat Al Risheq said on Sunday that the Palestinian militant group remained committed to the ceasefire, which he accused Israel of repeatedly violating.
Neither Al Risheq nor the Israeli military official made any mention of Sunday’s reported Israeli strikes in Gaza.
The government media office in Gaza said on Saturday that Israel had committed 47 violations after the ceasefire deal, leaving 38 dead and 143 wounded.
“These violations have ranged from direct shooting at civilians, to deliberate shelling and targeting operations, as well as the arrest of several civilians,” the media office statement said.
RAFAH CROSSING TO REMAIN CLOSED
The Israeli government and Hamas have been accusing each other of violations of the ceasefire for days, with Israel saying the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt will remain closed until further notice.
Rafah has largely been shut since May 2024. The ceasefire deal also includes the ramping up of aid to Gaza, where hundreds of thousands of people were determined in August to be affected by famine, according to the IPC global hunger monitor.
Israel and Hamas have been engaged in a dispute over the return of the bodies of deceased hostages. Israel demanded that Hamas fulfill its obligations in turning over the remaining bodies of all 28 hostages.
Hamas has returned all 20 live hostages and 12 of the deceased and has said it has no interest in keeping the bodies of remaining hostages. The group said the process needs effort and special equipment to recover corpses buried under rubble.
Formidable obstacles to Trump’s plan to end the war still remain. Key questions of Hamas disarming, the governance of Gaza, the make-up of an international “stabilization force”, and moves towards the creation of a Palestinian state have yet to be resolved.
When asked for comment, the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem referred inquiries to the State Department.
Renewed fighting in Gaza and concerns over the ceasefire pushed key Tel Aviv share indices down nearly 2% on Sunday.
Regional
Saudi Arabia in talks with US for defence pact, FT reports
Saudi Arabia is discussing a defence deal with the United States which it hopes to seal when Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman visits the White House next month, the Financial Times reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.
A senior Trump administration official told the Financial Times there were “discussions about signing something when the crown prince comes, but the details are in flux,” according to Reuters.
The FT said the deal in discussion was similar to the recent U.S.-Qatar pact that pledged to treat any armed attack on Qatar as a threat to the United States. The U.S. deal with Qatar came after Israel last month attempted to kill leaders of Hamas with an air strike on Doha.
The U.S. State Department told the FT that defence co-operation with the kingdom was a “strong bedrock of our regional strategy,” but declined to comment on details of the potential deal.
The U.S. State Department, the White House and the Saudi government did not respond to a Reuters request for comment on the FT report.
Saudi Arabia has long sought guarantees similar to the Qatar deal as part of Washington’s efforts to normalise relations between Riyadh and Israel. Last month, Saudi Arabia signed a mutual defence pact with nuclear-armed Pakistan.
Iran: Regional countries stress respect for Afghanistan’s territorial integrity
Pakistani delegation to visit Afghanistan for border, trade talks today
Austria carries out first deportation to Afghanistan since IEA takeover
EU considers restricting ethanol in hand sanitisers over cancer concerns
EU confirms contact with Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan over migrant returns
Afghanistan, Bangladesh set for high-stakes series in UAE
Cyberattack disrupts Heathrow, Berlin and Brussels airports
Chronic illness and mental health challenges threaten millions across Afghanistan
Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan’s qualification hopes still alive despite defeat to India
Afghanistan futsal team qualifies for AFC Asian Cup 2026
Tahawol: Kabul’s denial of India’s role in Pakistan clashes
Saar: Afghanistan-Pakistan ceasefire agreement
Tahawol: Pakistan’s violation of Afghan airspace discussed
Saar: Pakistan military regime’s attacks on Afghan civilians discussed
Exclusive interview with Abdul Salam Zaeef, IEA’s former ambassador to Islamabad
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Iran to issue 200,000 work visas to Afghan nationals
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan U19 team to tour Bangladesh for five-match ODI series
-
Sport4 days ago
AHKPL: Pamir Stars and Knight Riders edge out rivals in thrilling finishes
-
Latest News2 days ago
Nineteen EU countries and Norway call for return of Afghans living illegally in Europe
-
Latest News5 days ago
TTP leader claims group is operating from Pakistan, not Afghan soil
-
Latest News2 days ago
No agreement on Durand Line, says Afghan defense minister
-
Sport3 days ago
Afghanistan withdraws from cricket series with Pakistan after three players killed in airstrikes
-
Latest News4 days ago
India, Central Asian nations discuss Afghanistan, regional security cooperation in Bishkek