Cargo plane slides off runway in Hong Kong, killing two airport staff
Two Hong Kong airport security staff were killed early on Monday after a cargo plane from Dubai skidded off the runway on landing, collided with their security patrol vehicle and pushed it into the sea, the city’s airport operator said.
The Boeing 747 involved in the deadliest airport incident in the financial hub in more than 25 years also fell into the water and was partially submerged, but all four crew members on board escaped, Reuters reported.
The airport security staff were not breathing when rescued from the water, with one confirmed dead at the scene and another later at hospital, said Steven Yiu, executive director of airport operations at Airport Authority Hong Kong.
AUTHORITIES STILL INVESTIGATING EXACT CAUSE OF CRASH
The accident at the world’s busiest cargo airport involved a plane operated by Turkish freight carrier ACT Airlines on behalf of Emirates, the Dubai-based airline said in a statement.
Authorities are still investigating the exact cause of the crash, with weather, runway conditions, the aircraft and aircrew part of the investigation, Yiu said.
The accident occurred around 3:50 a.m. Hong Kong time on Monday (1950 GMT on Sunday).
An air traffic control recording available on LiveATC.net reviewed by Reuters indicated the cargo plane’s pilot confirmed plans to land on runway 07L where the crash occurred, but he did not report any technical issues on the recording.
“An incident happened at the airfield just now,” a female controller said minutes later.
Man Ka-chai, chief accident and safety investigator for Hong Kong’s Air Accident Investigation Authority, confirmed air traffic control had directed the flight to land at the north runway, but added: “We didn’t receive any message requesting help from the pilot.”
Yiu said the security patrol car was in charge of patrolling the north runway along a road that was outside the runway fence. It was operating in its usual area and “definitely didn’t rush onto the runway,” he said.
The airplane suddenly veered left after landing on the runway before hitting the car, which “wasn’t a normal path”, he said.
AIRPORT FLIGHTS NOT AFFECTED
Flights at Hong Kong’s airport have not been affected, Yiu said, adding that the northern runway at the world’s busiest cargo airport, where the incident occurred, would reopen after safety inspections were complete.
The south and central runways are operating as normal, the authority said.
Photos taken after the accident showed a cargo aircraft with AirACT livery partially submerged in water near the airport’s sea wall with an escape slide deployed and the nose and tail sections separated.
Hong Kong’s Civil Aviation Department said in a statement on Monday that the aircraft had “deviated from the north runway after landing and ditched into the sea.”
Emirates said flight EK9788 sustained damage on landing in Hong Kong on Monday and was a Boeing 747 cargo aircraft wet-leased from and operated by ACT Airlines.
“Crew are confirmed to be safe and there was no cargo onboard,” Emirates said.
Boeing did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
ACT Airlines is a Turkish carrier that provides extra cargo capacity to major airlines. It later said in a statement that it was not yet clear why the plane had veered off the runway and an investigation was being carried out by the relevant authorities.
“All four crew members on board have been confirmed to be in good health. Unfortunately, we have been informed that the aircraft collided with a ground services vehicle, resulting in loss of two lives,” it said, adding the airline was cooperating fully with the probe and was in close contact with officials.
Flight tracking service FlightRadar24 said the aircraft involved in the accident was 32 years old and had served as a passenger plane before being converted into a freighter.
Yiu said the airport authority would provide all necessary assistance and support to the family, adding the two staff who died had worked at the airport for seven and 12 years respectively.
It was the deadliest airport accident in Hong Kong since a China Airlines flight crashed on landing in 1999, killing three of the 315 people on board, according to an Aviation Safety Network database.
Israeli military launches attack on Gaza, Israeli media reports
The Israeli military launched an attack on Gaza on Sunday, Israeli media and residents reported, dimming hopes that a U.S.-mediated ceasefire would lead to lasting peace in the enclave as Israel traded blame with Hamas.
Israel’s attacks on Sunday were the most serious test of an already fragile ceasefire, which took effect on October 11, Reuters reported.
Palestinians in Gaza told Reuters they heard explosions and gunfire in Rafah in the south of the strip and witnesses separately reported heavy gunfire from Israeli tanks in the eastern town of Abassan near Khan Younis, also in southern Gaza.
Witnesses in Khan Younis heard a wave of airstrikes launched into Rafah early on Sunday afternoon.
An Israeli government spokesperson, when asked for confirmation of the attacks, deferred to the military. The military had no immediate comment.
TWO KILLED IN NORTHERN GAZA AIRSTRIKE
Local health authorities in Gaza said on Sunday two Palestinians were killed in an Israeli airstrike in the eastern Jabalia area of northern Gaza.
The Times of Israel reported that the military was conducting airstrikes in the Rafah area after militants attacked forces there, though it did not cite a source for the information.
An Israeli military official said on Sunday that Hamas had carried out multiple attacks against Israeli forces inside Gaza, including a rocket-propelled grenade attack and a sniper attack against Israeli soldiers.
“Both of the incidents happened in an Israeli-controlled area…This is a bold violation of the ceasefire,” the official said.
Senior Hamas official Izzat Al Risheq said on Sunday that the Palestinian militant group remained committed to the ceasefire, which he accused Israel of repeatedly violating.
Neither Al Risheq nor the Israeli military official made any mention of Sunday’s reported Israeli strikes in Gaza.
The government media office in Gaza said on Saturday that Israel had committed 47 violations after the ceasefire deal, leaving 38 dead and 143 wounded.
“These violations have ranged from direct shooting at civilians, to deliberate shelling and targeting operations, as well as the arrest of several civilians,” the media office statement said.
RAFAH CROSSING TO REMAIN CLOSED
The Israeli government and Hamas have been accusing each other of violations of the ceasefire for days, with Israel saying the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt will remain closed until further notice.
Rafah has largely been shut since May 2024. The ceasefire deal also includes the ramping up of aid to Gaza, where hundreds of thousands of people were determined in August to be affected by famine, according to the IPC global hunger monitor.
Israel and Hamas have been engaged in a dispute over the return of the bodies of deceased hostages. Israel demanded that Hamas fulfill its obligations in turning over the remaining bodies of all 28 hostages.
Hamas has returned all 20 live hostages and 12 of the deceased and has said it has no interest in keeping the bodies of remaining hostages. The group said the process needs effort and special equipment to recover corpses buried under rubble.
Formidable obstacles to Trump’s plan to end the war still remain. Key questions of Hamas disarming, the governance of Gaza, the make-up of an international “stabilization force”, and moves towards the creation of a Palestinian state have yet to be resolved.
When asked for comment, the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem referred inquiries to the State Department.
Renewed fighting in Gaza and concerns over the ceasefire pushed key Tel Aviv share indices down nearly 2% on Sunday.
Saudi Arabia in talks with US for defence pact, FT reports
Saudi Arabia is discussing a defence deal with the United States which it hopes to seal when Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman visits the White House next month, the Financial Times reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.
A senior Trump administration official told the Financial Times there were “discussions about signing something when the crown prince comes, but the details are in flux,” according to Reuters.
The FT said the deal in discussion was similar to the recent U.S.-Qatar pact that pledged to treat any armed attack on Qatar as a threat to the United States. The U.S. deal with Qatar came after Israel last month attempted to kill leaders of Hamas with an air strike on Doha.
The U.S. State Department told the FT that defence co-operation with the kingdom was a “strong bedrock of our regional strategy,” but declined to comment on details of the potential deal.
The U.S. State Department, the White House and the Saudi government did not respond to a Reuters request for comment on the FT report.
Saudi Arabia has long sought guarantees similar to the Qatar deal as part of Washington’s efforts to normalise relations between Riyadh and Israel. Last month, Saudi Arabia signed a mutual defence pact with nuclear-armed Pakistan.
Israel to reopen Rafah crossing, boost aid deliveries into Gaza
The move follows the handover of additional bodies of deceased Israeli hostages by Hamas to the International Committee of the Red Cross.
Israel will reopen the Rafah border crossing with Egypt on Wednesday and significantly increase the flow of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, Israeli public broadcaster Kan reported, marking the first major easing of restrictions since the ceasefire with Hamas took effect earlier this month.
The move follows the handover of additional bodies of deceased Israeli hostages by Hamas to the International Committee of the Red Cross, a key condition under the ongoing ceasefire agreement brokered by the United States, Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey.
According to Kan, Israel has approved the entry of around 600 aid trucks into Gaza, carrying food, medical supplies, and equipment to help repair the enclave’s devastated infrastructure. It also reported that, subject to Israeli security approval, Gazans who fled the territory during the war will be allowed to return, while others will be permitted to cross into Egypt for the first time since the conflict began in 2023.
There was no immediate official confirmation from the Israeli government, the Egyptian authorities, or Hamas regarding the reported reopening. However, the move is expected to form part of broader efforts to stabilize Gaza following the end of the two-year war that left tens of thousands dead and much of the territory in ruins.
Israel had earlier threatened to keep the Rafah crossing closed, accusing Hamas of failing to comply with ceasefire terms — particularly the return of the bodies of Israeli hostages killed during captivity.
Hours after the warning, Hamas handed over four coffins to Israeli officials through the Red Cross. Israeli media later reported that three of the bodies had been identified as Israeli nationals, while questions remained about the identity of the fourth.
The reopening of Rafah represents a significant shift in the humanitarian situation. The crossing, Gaza’s primary gateway to Egypt and the outside world, had been closed for weeks due to the war and subsequent security concerns.
Its reopening will allow not only the entry of critical aid but also the movement of people, including the sick and wounded seeking treatment abroad.
The Kan report comes amid ongoing international pressure on Israel to ease restrictions on Gaza and accelerate reconstruction. The United Nations and humanitarian agencies have repeatedly warned of a looming humanitarian catastrophe, with hundreds of thousands of Gazans facing food insecurity, displacement, and limited access to clean water and healthcare.
U.N. aid chief Tom Fletcher this week urged both Israel and Hamas to “massively scale up” access for humanitarian convoys and prioritize the restoration of essential services. “The ceasefire offers a chance to save lives and rebuild dignity — but only if aid and reconstruction materials can flow freely and safely,” Fletcher said.
The Rafah crossing reopening coincides with intensified diplomatic efforts led by U.S. President Donald Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi to consolidate the fragile ceasefire and lay the groundwork for Gaza’s long-term governance and reconstruction. Both leaders co-chaired the Sharm el-Sheikh Peace Summit earlier this week, where regional and global powers pledged to work toward sustained peace and stability in the Middle East.
While the truce has largely held, major challenges remain — including the recovery of additional hostage remains, the disarmament of Hamas, and the political future of Gaza. Analysts say Israel’s decision to allow aid and limited movement through Rafah signals a tentative step toward normalization after months of destruction, displacement, and loss.
The Rafah crossing is expected to open early Wednesday morning, with the first convoys already assembling on the Egyptian side, according to local media. Humanitarian groups welcomed the development but warned that a “sustained and predictable flow” of aid will be crucial to prevent further suffering in Gaza.
