Israeli military launches attack on Gaza, Israeli media reports
The Israeli military launched an attack on Gaza on Sunday, Israeli media and residents reported, dimming hopes that a U.S.-mediated ceasefire would lead to lasting peace in the enclave as Israel traded blame with Hamas.
Israel’s attacks on Sunday were the most serious test of an already fragile ceasefire, which took effect on October 11, Reuters reported.
Palestinians in Gaza told Reuters they heard explosions and gunfire in Rafah in the south of the strip and witnesses separately reported heavy gunfire from Israeli tanks in the eastern town of Abassan near Khan Younis, also in southern Gaza.
Witnesses in Khan Younis heard a wave of airstrikes launched into Rafah early on Sunday afternoon.
An Israeli government spokesperson, when asked for confirmation of the attacks, deferred to the military. The military had no immediate comment.
TWO KILLED IN NORTHERN GAZA AIRSTRIKE
Local health authorities in Gaza said on Sunday two Palestinians were killed in an Israeli airstrike in the eastern Jabalia area of northern Gaza.
The Times of Israel reported that the military was conducting airstrikes in the Rafah area after militants attacked forces there, though it did not cite a source for the information.
An Israeli military official said on Sunday that Hamas had carried out multiple attacks against Israeli forces inside Gaza, including a rocket-propelled grenade attack and a sniper attack against Israeli soldiers.
“Both of the incidents happened in an Israeli-controlled area…This is a bold violation of the ceasefire,” the official said.
Senior Hamas official Izzat Al Risheq said on Sunday that the Palestinian militant group remained committed to the ceasefire, which he accused Israel of repeatedly violating.
Neither Al Risheq nor the Israeli military official made any mention of Sunday’s reported Israeli strikes in Gaza.
The government media office in Gaza said on Saturday that Israel had committed 47 violations after the ceasefire deal, leaving 38 dead and 143 wounded.
“These violations have ranged from direct shooting at civilians, to deliberate shelling and targeting operations, as well as the arrest of several civilians,” the media office statement said.
RAFAH CROSSING TO REMAIN CLOSED
The Israeli government and Hamas have been accusing each other of violations of the ceasefire for days, with Israel saying the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt will remain closed until further notice.
Rafah has largely been shut since May 2024. The ceasefire deal also includes the ramping up of aid to Gaza, where hundreds of thousands of people were determined in August to be affected by famine, according to the IPC global hunger monitor.
Israel and Hamas have been engaged in a dispute over the return of the bodies of deceased hostages. Israel demanded that Hamas fulfill its obligations in turning over the remaining bodies of all 28 hostages.
Hamas has returned all 20 live hostages and 12 of the deceased and has said it has no interest in keeping the bodies of remaining hostages. The group said the process needs effort and special equipment to recover corpses buried under rubble.
Formidable obstacles to Trump’s plan to end the war still remain. Key questions of Hamas disarming, the governance of Gaza, the make-up of an international “stabilization force”, and moves towards the creation of a Palestinian state have yet to be resolved.
When asked for comment, the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem referred inquiries to the State Department.
Renewed fighting in Gaza and concerns over the ceasefire pushed key Tel Aviv share indices down nearly 2% on Sunday.
Saudi Arabia in talks with US for defence pact, FT reports
Saudi Arabia is discussing a defence deal with the United States which it hopes to seal when Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman visits the White House next month, the Financial Times reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.
A senior Trump administration official told the Financial Times there were “discussions about signing something when the crown prince comes, but the details are in flux,” according to Reuters.
The FT said the deal in discussion was similar to the recent U.S.-Qatar pact that pledged to treat any armed attack on Qatar as a threat to the United States. The U.S. deal with Qatar came after Israel last month attempted to kill leaders of Hamas with an air strike on Doha.
The U.S. State Department told the FT that defence co-operation with the kingdom was a “strong bedrock of our regional strategy,” but declined to comment on details of the potential deal.
The U.S. State Department, the White House and the Saudi government did not respond to a Reuters request for comment on the FT report.
Saudi Arabia has long sought guarantees similar to the Qatar deal as part of Washington’s efforts to normalise relations between Riyadh and Israel. Last month, Saudi Arabia signed a mutual defence pact with nuclear-armed Pakistan.
Israel to reopen Rafah crossing, boost aid deliveries into Gaza
The move follows the handover of additional bodies of deceased Israeli hostages by Hamas to the International Committee of the Red Cross.
Israel will reopen the Rafah border crossing with Egypt on Wednesday and significantly increase the flow of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, Israeli public broadcaster Kan reported, marking the first major easing of restrictions since the ceasefire with Hamas took effect earlier this month.
The move follows the handover of additional bodies of deceased Israeli hostages by Hamas to the International Committee of the Red Cross, a key condition under the ongoing ceasefire agreement brokered by the United States, Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey.
According to Kan, Israel has approved the entry of around 600 aid trucks into Gaza, carrying food, medical supplies, and equipment to help repair the enclave’s devastated infrastructure. It also reported that, subject to Israeli security approval, Gazans who fled the territory during the war will be allowed to return, while others will be permitted to cross into Egypt for the first time since the conflict began in 2023.
There was no immediate official confirmation from the Israeli government, the Egyptian authorities, or Hamas regarding the reported reopening. However, the move is expected to form part of broader efforts to stabilize Gaza following the end of the two-year war that left tens of thousands dead and much of the territory in ruins.
Israel had earlier threatened to keep the Rafah crossing closed, accusing Hamas of failing to comply with ceasefire terms — particularly the return of the bodies of Israeli hostages killed during captivity.
Hours after the warning, Hamas handed over four coffins to Israeli officials through the Red Cross. Israeli media later reported that three of the bodies had been identified as Israeli nationals, while questions remained about the identity of the fourth.
The reopening of Rafah represents a significant shift in the humanitarian situation. The crossing, Gaza’s primary gateway to Egypt and the outside world, had been closed for weeks due to the war and subsequent security concerns.
Its reopening will allow not only the entry of critical aid but also the movement of people, including the sick and wounded seeking treatment abroad.
The Kan report comes amid ongoing international pressure on Israel to ease restrictions on Gaza and accelerate reconstruction. The United Nations and humanitarian agencies have repeatedly warned of a looming humanitarian catastrophe, with hundreds of thousands of Gazans facing food insecurity, displacement, and limited access to clean water and healthcare.
U.N. aid chief Tom Fletcher this week urged both Israel and Hamas to “massively scale up” access for humanitarian convoys and prioritize the restoration of essential services. “The ceasefire offers a chance to save lives and rebuild dignity — but only if aid and reconstruction materials can flow freely and safely,” Fletcher said.
The Rafah crossing reopening coincides with intensified diplomatic efforts led by U.S. President Donald Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi to consolidate the fragile ceasefire and lay the groundwork for Gaza’s long-term governance and reconstruction. Both leaders co-chaired the Sharm el-Sheikh Peace Summit earlier this week, where regional and global powers pledged to work toward sustained peace and stability in the Middle East.
While the truce has largely held, major challenges remain — including the recovery of additional hostage remains, the disarmament of Hamas, and the political future of Gaza. Analysts say Israel’s decision to allow aid and limited movement through Rafah signals a tentative step toward normalization after months of destruction, displacement, and loss.
The Rafah crossing is expected to open early Wednesday morning, with the first convoys already assembling on the Egyptian side, according to local media. Humanitarian groups welcomed the development but warned that a “sustained and predictable flow” of aid will be crucial to prevent further suffering in Gaza.
Trump declares end of Gaza war as final Israeli hostages freed and Palestinians released
The announcement marked the formal conclusion of one of the most devastating conflicts in the region’s history, which has claimed more than 68,000 Palestinian lives and left much of Gaza in ruins.
U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday declared an end to the two-year Gaza war after Hamas released the last living Israeli hostages under a ceasefire agreement, while Israel freed nearly 2,000 Palestinian detainees in a landmark prisoner swap.
The announcement marked the formal conclusion of one of the most devastating conflicts in the region’s history, which has claimed more than 68,000 Palestinian lives and left much of Gaza in ruins.
“The skies are calm, the guns are silent, the sirens are still — and the sun rises on a Holy Land that is finally at peace,” Trump told the Knesset in Jerusalem, declaring the war “over” and calling the agreement “a long-awaited miracle for both Israelis and Palestinians.”
Hostages and detainees exchanged
The Israeli military confirmed receiving all 20 surviving hostages after their transfer by the Red Cross. Families waiting in Tel Aviv’s Hostage Square erupted in tears and cheers as the last captives arrived.
In Gaza, thousands gathered outside Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis to welcome home prisoners released by Israel. Buses carrying freed detainees were met with emotional embraces, waving flags, and chants of victory.
According to Israeli officials, the released prisoners included 1,700 individuals detained during military operations in Gaza and another 250 held for alleged security offenses in Israeli prisons. Hamas also handed over four coffins containing the remains of deceased Israeli hostages.
Trump signs peace framework
Later Monday, Trump joined Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi in Sharm el-Sheikh for a summit attended by over 20 world leaders. Together with Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey, Trump signed a joint declaration pledging to “work collectively to implement and sustain this legacy.”
“Now the rebuilding begins,” Trump said, describing the agreement as “the greatest deal of them all.”
The summit focused on Gaza’s reconstruction, governance, and future security arrangements — though notably absent were delegations from Israel and Hamas. Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas attended, renewing his call for the PA to take part in Gaza’s post-war administration.
Unresolved challenges
Despite the ceasefire, formidable challenges remain. Israel is still seeking the recovery of 26 hostage bodies believed to be buried in Gaza, while humanitarian agencies warn that hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians face famine and disease.
U.N. aid chief Tom Fletcher urged immediate action to “get shelter, food, and fuel to people who desperately need it.”
Tensions however persist in the occupied West Bank, where settlement expansion and sporadic violence threaten to derail fragile peace efforts.
Regional impact and future prospects
The Gaza conflict reshaped Middle East dynamics, sparking regional clashes between Israel and Iran and drawing in allied groups like Hezbollah and the Houthis. Trump said the end of the war could pave the way for a “broader peace,” even suggesting a potential normalization deal between Iran and Israel.
“Wouldn’t it be nice?” he told the Knesset. “This could be the beginning of a new era for the Middle East.”
For now, relief and grief coexist on both sides. In Israel, families of freed hostages celebrated amid tears. In Gaza, joy over returning prisoners was tempered by the immense human loss and destruction left behind.
As one woman in Khan Younis, Um Ahmed, told Reuters: “We are happy our sons are free — but Gaza still bleeds.”
