Uzbekistan and Pakistan advance plans for Trans-Afghan transport corridor

Uzbekistan and Pakistan are accelerating efforts to develop the Uzbekistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan (UAP) Transport Corridor, a key regional project aimed at linking Central Asia with South Asia through Afghanistan.

According to Trend News Agency, representatives from Uzbekistan Railways JSC and Temir Yul Cargo JSC held talks with Pakistan’s SLG Trax Group Limited to explore practical steps for expanding freight operations along the corridor.

During the meeting, the parties discussed strategies to attract new cargo flows, launch regular container train services, and set competitive freight rates to make the route commercially viable.

They also exchanged technical experience to improve logistics efficiency, ensure cargo safety, and enhance continuity of operations along the corridor.

Officials highlighted the strategic importance of the Trans-Afghan route in opening access to South Asian markets while positioning Uzbekistan as a key regional logistics hub.

Both sides agreed to strengthen multimodal transport services through neighboring countries and work toward a unified approach for regional connectivity and trade facilitation.

Uzbekistan reaffirmed its commitment to an open and mutually beneficial transport policy, focused on expanding trade routes, improving logistics infrastructure, and boosting the efficiency of international freight transport.

Earlier in July 2025, the first meeting of the foreign ministers of Afghanistan, Uzbekistan, and Pakistan took place in Kabul, where the three nations signed a framework intergovernmental agreement to prepare a feasibility study (FS) for the Trans-Afghan Railway Project.

Under the trilateral plan, the 573-kilometer railway will connect Termez (Uzbekistan) with Mazar-i-Sharif and Logar (Afghanistan), extending onward to Kharlachi (Pakistan). Once operational, the corridor is expected to handle up to 20 million tonnes of freight annually, dramatically reducing both transportation costs and transit times between Central and South Asia.

The project is viewed as a cornerstone of regional connectivity, offering landlocked Central Asian states direct access to Pakistani seaports while creating new opportunities for trade, energy transit, and economic integration across the broader region.