Uzbekistan and Pakistan advance plans for Trans-Afghan transport corridor
Uzbekistan and Pakistan are accelerating efforts to develop the Uzbekistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan (UAP) Transport Corridor, a key regional project aimed at linking Central Asia with South Asia through Afghanistan.
According to Trend News Agency, representatives from Uzbekistan Railways JSC and Temir Yul Cargo JSC held talks with Pakistan’s SLG Trax Group Limited to explore practical steps for expanding freight operations along the corridor.
During the meeting, the parties discussed strategies to attract new cargo flows, launch regular container train services, and set competitive freight rates to make the route commercially viable.
They also exchanged technical experience to improve logistics efficiency, ensure cargo safety, and enhance continuity of operations along the corridor.
Officials highlighted the strategic importance of the Trans-Afghan route in opening access to South Asian markets while positioning Uzbekistan as a key regional logistics hub.
Both sides agreed to strengthen multimodal transport services through neighboring countries and work toward a unified approach for regional connectivity and trade facilitation.
Uzbekistan reaffirmed its commitment to an open and mutually beneficial transport policy, focused on expanding trade routes, improving logistics infrastructure, and boosting the efficiency of international freight transport.
Earlier in July 2025, the first meeting of the foreign ministers of Afghanistan, Uzbekistan, and Pakistan took place in Kabul, where the three nations signed a framework intergovernmental agreement to prepare a feasibility study (FS) for the Trans-Afghan Railway Project.
Under the trilateral plan, the 573-kilometer railway will connect Termez (Uzbekistan) with Mazar-i-Sharif and Logar (Afghanistan), extending onward to Kharlachi (Pakistan). Once operational, the corridor is expected to handle up to 20 million tonnes of freight annually, dramatically reducing both transportation costs and transit times between Central and South Asia.
The project is viewed as a cornerstone of regional connectivity, offering landlocked Central Asian states direct access to Pakistani seaports while creating new opportunities for trade, energy transit, and economic integration across the broader region.
NSIA sends working teams to Iran to verify identity of Afghan refugees
India says it is ready to support Afghanistan in water projects
India has reiterated its readiness to assist Afghanistan in developing sustainable water management systems and hydroelectric projects, as the country faces mounting challenges over water scarcity and resource distribution.
Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Indian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed that New Delhi is willing to help Afghanistan strengthen its water infrastructure, including the construction of dams and hydropower facilities.
Responding to a question about whether India would fund a proposed hydropower dam on the Kunar River, Jaiswal referred to the joint statement issued during Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi’s recent visit to India.
“The joint statement clearly emphasizes that India stands ready to support all efforts of Afghanistan directed toward sustainable management of water resources, including hydroelectric projects,” Jaiswal said.
He also recalled the India–Afghanistan Friendship Dam (Salma Dam) in Herat as a model of successful bilateral cooperation in water development, describing it as “a perfect example of India’s long-standing cooperation”.
Afghanistan’s growing water challenges
Afghanistan’s water crisis has become one of its most pressing development and security issues. Prolonged drought, outdated irrigation systems, population growth, and limited water storage capacity have deepened the strain on rural communities and agriculture.
Tensions have also risen with neighboring countries over shared river systems, including the Helmand and Kunar rivers, which are vital sources of water for both Afghanistan and downstream nations such as Iran and Pakistan.
In response to these challenges, Afghan officials have prioritized the construction of new dams and reservoirs to manage domestic water use and generate electricity. Recently, authorities announced that the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Emirate has ordered the construction of a dam on the Kunar River, aimed at boosting local irrigation and hydropower generation.
While the project has raised regional concerns over transboundary water flow, it also signals Afghanistan’s intent to achieve greater self-sufficiency in energy and agriculture — with potential backing from partners like India.
Analysts say that India’s technical expertise and prior experience in Afghan water projects could play a crucial role in helping Kabul modernize its water management system, provided that regional cooperation frameworks are strengthened to prevent disputes and promote shared benefits.
Kazakhstan, Afghanistan strengthen industrial cooperation, plan new regional transit corridor
Minister Azizi welcomed Kazakhstan’s growing engagement, noting Afghanistan’s interest in attracting Kazakh investment in agriculture, energy, transport, mining, and construction.
The third Kazakhstan–Afghanistan Business Forum and Afghan Goods Exhibition opened in Shymkent on October 28, bringing together more than 180 Afghan entrepreneurs and senior officials from both countries to boost trade, industrial collaboration, and humanitarian cooperation.
The event was attended by Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin and Afghanistan’s Minister of Industry and Commerce Nooruddin Azizi, representing the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan. Both officials emphasized the growing economic potential between the two nations and their shared interest in deepening regional connectivity.
“Afghanistan is one of Kazakhstan’s key trading partners in South Asia. Our countries have significant potential for cooperation, not only bilaterally but also across the broader region,” Zhumangarin said at the opening ceremony.
Expanding trade and investment
According to Zhumangarin, bilateral trade between Kazakhstan and Afghanistan reached $545 million in 2024, with trade turnover totaling $336 million between January and August 2025.
Despite some fluctuations across sectors, exports of Kazakh wheat rose nearly threefold, sunflower oil exports increased over three times, and shipments of petroleum products and trucks doubled.
Kazakhstan expects to export around 9.6 million tons of wheat this year, reaffirming its readiness to expand supplies of grain, flour, rice, and sugar to Afghanistan. “These production increases are the result of modern agricultural technologies and strong logistical support,” Zhumangarin added.
Minister Azizi welcomed Kazakhstan’s growing engagement, noting Afghanistan’s interest in attracting Kazakh investment in agriculture, energy, transport, mining, and construction.
Industrial and mining cooperation
The forum placed special emphasis on joint ventures in metallurgy, automotive manufacturing, and building materials. Kazakhstan expressed readiness to increase exports of rail locomotives, trucks, and industrial equipment to Afghanistan.
Following a geological mission earlier this year, Kazakhmys has begun work in Afghanistan’s Laghman Province, while ERG Exploration is negotiating data access to participate in new mining projects.
Humanitarian cooperation
Kazakhstan reaffirmed its ongoing humanitarian commitment to Afghanistan. A medical team of Kazakh doctors is preparing to travel to assist earthquake-affected areas, while in September, Kazakhstan dispatched 26 railcars of humanitarian aid, including food, medicines, and warm clothing.
CASA transit corridor and regional integration
During bilateral discussions, both sides reviewed plans to develop the Kazakhstan–Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan (CASA) transit corridor, including a proposed rail link between Herat and Turgundi. The route, connecting to Karachi Port and the North–South corridor, aims to provide Afghanistan with access to the Persian Gulf and Indian markets, creating a new trade axis between Central and South Asia.
The Afghan delegation also visited the construction site of the Central Asia International Center for Industrial Cooperation (CAIC) in Kazakhstan’s Turkistan region, where seven projects have already been approved for development. Delegates later toured the Eco-Culture industrial greenhouse complex, set to become a model for future agri-industrial collaboration between the two countries.
This latest forum underscored the growing momentum in Kazakhstan–Afghanistan relations, highlighting shared goals in economic resilience, industrial expansion, and regional trade integration.
