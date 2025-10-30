India says it is ready to support Afghanistan in water projects

India has reiterated its readiness to assist Afghanistan in developing sustainable water management systems and hydroelectric projects, as the country faces mounting challenges over water scarcity and resource distribution.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Indian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed that New Delhi is willing to help Afghanistan strengthen its water infrastructure, including the construction of dams and hydropower facilities.

Responding to a question about whether India would fund a proposed hydropower dam on the Kunar River, Jaiswal referred to the joint statement issued during Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi’s recent visit to India.

“The joint statement clearly emphasizes that India stands ready to support all efforts of Afghanistan directed toward sustainable management of water resources, including hydroelectric projects,” Jaiswal said.

He also recalled the India–Afghanistan Friendship Dam (Salma Dam) in Herat as a model of successful bilateral cooperation in water development, describing it as “a perfect example of India’s long-standing cooperation”.

Afghanistan’s growing water challenges

Afghanistan’s water crisis has become one of its most pressing development and security issues. Prolonged drought, outdated irrigation systems, population growth, and limited water storage capacity have deepened the strain on rural communities and agriculture.

Tensions have also risen with neighboring countries over shared river systems, including the Helmand and Kunar rivers, which are vital sources of water for both Afghanistan and downstream nations such as Iran and Pakistan.

In response to these challenges, Afghan officials have prioritized the construction of new dams and reservoirs to manage domestic water use and generate electricity. Recently, authorities announced that the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Emirate has ordered the construction of a dam on the Kunar River, aimed at boosting local irrigation and hydropower generation.

While the project has raised regional concerns over transboundary water flow, it also signals Afghanistan’s intent to achieve greater self-sufficiency in energy and agriculture — with potential backing from partners like India.

Analysts say that India’s technical expertise and prior experience in Afghan water projects could play a crucial role in helping Kabul modernize its water management system, provided that regional cooperation frameworks are strengthened to prevent disputes and promote shared benefits.