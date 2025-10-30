Kazakhstan, Afghanistan strengthen industrial cooperation, plan new regional transit corridor

The third Kazakhstan–Afghanistan Business Forum and Afghan Goods Exhibition opened in Shymkent on October 28, bringing together more than 180 Afghan entrepreneurs and senior officials from both countries to boost trade, industrial collaboration, and humanitarian cooperation.

The event was attended by Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin and Afghanistan’s Minister of Industry and Commerce Nooruddin Azizi, representing the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan. Both officials emphasized the growing economic potential between the two nations and their shared interest in deepening regional connectivity.

“Afghanistan is one of Kazakhstan’s key trading partners in South Asia. Our countries have significant potential for cooperation, not only bilaterally but also across the broader region,” Zhumangarin said at the opening ceremony.

Expanding trade and investment

According to Zhumangarin, bilateral trade between Kazakhstan and Afghanistan reached $545 million in 2024, with trade turnover totaling $336 million between January and August 2025.

Despite some fluctuations across sectors, exports of Kazakh wheat rose nearly threefold, sunflower oil exports increased over three times, and shipments of petroleum products and trucks doubled.

Kazakhstan expects to export around 9.6 million tons of wheat this year, reaffirming its readiness to expand supplies of grain, flour, rice, and sugar to Afghanistan. “These production increases are the result of modern agricultural technologies and strong logistical support,” Zhumangarin added.

Minister Azizi welcomed Kazakhstan’s growing engagement, noting Afghanistan’s interest in attracting Kazakh investment in agriculture, energy, transport, mining, and construction.

Industrial and mining cooperation

The forum placed special emphasis on joint ventures in metallurgy, automotive manufacturing, and building materials. Kazakhstan expressed readiness to increase exports of rail locomotives, trucks, and industrial equipment to Afghanistan.

Following a geological mission earlier this year, Kazakhmys has begun work in Afghanistan’s Laghman Province, while ERG Exploration is negotiating data access to participate in new mining projects.

Humanitarian cooperation

Kazakhstan reaffirmed its ongoing humanitarian commitment to Afghanistan. A medical team of Kazakh doctors is preparing to travel to assist earthquake-affected areas, while in September, Kazakhstan dispatched 26 railcars of humanitarian aid, including food, medicines, and warm clothing.

CASA transit corridor and regional integration

During bilateral discussions, both sides reviewed plans to develop the Kazakhstan–Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan (CASA) transit corridor, including a proposed rail link between Herat and Turgundi. The route, connecting to Karachi Port and the North–South corridor, aims to provide Afghanistan with access to the Persian Gulf and Indian markets, creating a new trade axis between Central and South Asia.

The Afghan delegation also visited the construction site of the Central Asia International Center for Industrial Cooperation (CAIC) in Kazakhstan’s Turkistan region, where seven projects have already been approved for development. Delegates later toured the Eco-Culture industrial greenhouse complex, set to become a model for future agri-industrial collaboration between the two countries.

This latest forum underscored the growing momentum in Kazakhstan–Afghanistan relations, highlighting shared goals in economic resilience, industrial expansion, and regional trade integration.