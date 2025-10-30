Latest News
Kazakhstan, Afghanistan strengthen industrial cooperation, plan new regional transit corridor
Minister Azizi welcomed Kazakhstan's growing engagement, noting Afghanistan's interest in attracting Kazakh investment in agriculture, energy, transport, mining, and construction.
The third Kazakhstan–Afghanistan Business Forum and Afghan Goods Exhibition opened in Shymkent on October 28, bringing together more than 180 Afghan entrepreneurs and senior officials from both countries to boost trade, industrial collaboration, and humanitarian cooperation.
The event was attended by Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin and Afghanistan’s Minister of Industry and Commerce Nooruddin Azizi, representing the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan. Both officials emphasized the growing economic potential between the two nations and their shared interest in deepening regional connectivity.
“Afghanistan is one of Kazakhstan’s key trading partners in South Asia. Our countries have significant potential for cooperation, not only bilaterally but also across the broader region,” Zhumangarin said at the opening ceremony.
Expanding trade and investment
According to Zhumangarin, bilateral trade between Kazakhstan and Afghanistan reached $545 million in 2024, with trade turnover totaling $336 million between January and August 2025.
Despite some fluctuations across sectors, exports of Kazakh wheat rose nearly threefold, sunflower oil exports increased over three times, and shipments of petroleum products and trucks doubled.
Kazakhstan expects to export around 9.6 million tons of wheat this year, reaffirming its readiness to expand supplies of grain, flour, rice, and sugar to Afghanistan. “These production increases are the result of modern agricultural technologies and strong logistical support,” Zhumangarin added.
Minister Azizi welcomed Kazakhstan’s growing engagement, noting Afghanistan’s interest in attracting Kazakh investment in agriculture, energy, transport, mining, and construction.
Industrial and mining cooperation
The forum placed special emphasis on joint ventures in metallurgy, automotive manufacturing, and building materials. Kazakhstan expressed readiness to increase exports of rail locomotives, trucks, and industrial equipment to Afghanistan.
Following a geological mission earlier this year, Kazakhmys has begun work in Afghanistan’s Laghman Province, while ERG Exploration is negotiating data access to participate in new mining projects.
Humanitarian cooperation
Kazakhstan reaffirmed its ongoing humanitarian commitment to Afghanistan. A medical team of Kazakh doctors is preparing to travel to assist earthquake-affected areas, while in September, Kazakhstan dispatched 26 railcars of humanitarian aid, including food, medicines, and warm clothing.
CASA transit corridor and regional integration
During bilateral discussions, both sides reviewed plans to develop the Kazakhstan–Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan (CASA) transit corridor, including a proposed rail link between Herat and Turgundi. The route, connecting to Karachi Port and the North–South corridor, aims to provide Afghanistan with access to the Persian Gulf and Indian markets, creating a new trade axis between Central and South Asia.
The Afghan delegation also visited the construction site of the Central Asia International Center for Industrial Cooperation (CAIC) in Kazakhstan’s Turkistan region, where seven projects have already been approved for development. Delegates later toured the Eco-Culture industrial greenhouse complex, set to become a model for future agri-industrial collaboration between the two countries.
This latest forum underscored the growing momentum in Kazakhstan–Afghanistan relations, highlighting shared goals in economic resilience, industrial expansion, and regional trade integration.
India says it is ready to support Afghanistan in water projects
India has reiterated its readiness to assist Afghanistan in developing sustainable water management systems and hydroelectric projects, as the country faces mounting challenges over water scarcity and resource distribution.
Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Indian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed that New Delhi is willing to help Afghanistan strengthen its water infrastructure, including the construction of dams and hydropower facilities.
Responding to a question about whether India would fund a proposed hydropower dam on the Kunar River, Jaiswal referred to the joint statement issued during Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi’s recent visit to India.
“The joint statement clearly emphasizes that India stands ready to support all efforts of Afghanistan directed toward sustainable management of water resources, including hydroelectric projects,” Jaiswal said.
He also recalled the India–Afghanistan Friendship Dam (Salma Dam) in Herat as a model of successful bilateral cooperation in water development, describing it as “a perfect example of India’s long-standing cooperation”.
Afghanistan’s growing water challenges
Afghanistan’s water crisis has become one of its most pressing development and security issues. Prolonged drought, outdated irrigation systems, population growth, and limited water storage capacity have deepened the strain on rural communities and agriculture.
Tensions have also risen with neighboring countries over shared river systems, including the Helmand and Kunar rivers, which are vital sources of water for both Afghanistan and downstream nations such as Iran and Pakistan.
In response to these challenges, Afghan officials have prioritized the construction of new dams and reservoirs to manage domestic water use and generate electricity. Recently, authorities announced that the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Emirate has ordered the construction of a dam on the Kunar River, aimed at boosting local irrigation and hydropower generation.
While the project has raised regional concerns over transboundary water flow, it also signals Afghanistan’s intent to achieve greater self-sufficiency in energy and agriculture — with potential backing from partners like India.
Analysts say that India’s technical expertise and prior experience in Afghan water projects could play a crucial role in helping Kabul modernize its water management system, provided that regional cooperation frameworks are strengthened to prevent disputes and promote shared benefits.
Iran calls for stronger relations with Afghanistan
The Afghan delegation, led by Sadr, visited Tehran to participate in the 4th Meeting of the Interior Ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO).
Iran’s Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni has underscored the importance of expanding and strengthening relations with Afghanistan, highlighting the two countries’ deep historical, cultural, and religious ties.
Speaking on Wednesday in Tehran during a meeting with Mohammad Ibrahim Sadr, the Senior Deputy Minister for Security Affairs of Afghanistan’s Ministry of Interior, Momeni reaffirmed that relations between the two “brotherly and neighboring nations” are growing steadily.
The Afghan delegation, led by Sadr, visited Tehran to participate in the 4th Meeting of the Interior Ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), which brought together senior officials from across the region.
Momeni praised Afghanistan’s constructive stance in condemning recent attacks by the Zionist regime against Iranian territory and said that President Masoud Pezeshkian is committed to supporting dialogue and resolving outstanding issues between Afghanistan and Pakistan.
“Iran and Afghanistan share not only a border but also centuries of cultural and religious affinity,” Momeni said. “We are ready to enhance cooperation in security, traffic management, and technology, and to build a more stable and prosperous region together.”
For his part, Sadr thanked Iran for hosting the ECO ministerial meeting and for its continued support to Afghanistan during challenging times. He commended Iran’s consistent humanitarian and diplomatic assistance, saying, “The Islamic Republic of Iran has always stood by Afghanistan in every circumstance.”
Sadr also referred to the lasting impact of the U.S. occupation on Afghanistan, describing it as a period that “brought only destruction and hardship” to the country.
The meeting concluded with both sides reaffirming their commitment to closer coordination in border management, regional security, and economic cooperation, signaling a shared intent to deepen bilateral relations in the months ahead.
Afghanistan ready to import up to 1 million tons of corn from Kazakhstan annually
Officials highlighted that with Kazakhstan's strong grain harvest this year, there is significant potential to increase exports to the Afghan market.
Kazakhstan is preparing to expand grain exports to Afghanistan and begin large-scale corn shipments, according to Kazakh media.
The announcement followed the Kazakh-Afghan Business Forum held in Shymkent, where Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister Serik Zhumanarin met with Afghanistan’s Minister of Industry and Commerce, Nooruddin Azizi.
The meeting, attended by representatives from government, finance, and business sectors, focused on strengthening trade and economic cooperation—particularly in agriculture and food security. Both sides emphasized expanding Kazakhstan’s grain and flour exports to Afghanistan and developing new avenues for agricultural trade.
Asilkhan Dzhuwashev, Chairman of JSC NC Prodcorporation, noted that earlier negotiations, held in September with support from the Kazakhstan Trade House in Herat, resulted in trade agreements worth more than $100 million. Under these deals, Kazakh exporters have already shipped 50,000 tons of grain to Afghanistan.
Officials highlighted that with Kazakhstan’s strong grain harvest this year, there is significant potential to increase exports to the Afghan market. The Beyneu Grain Terminal in the Mangistau region, which dispatched its first pilot shipments earlier in 2025, is expected to become a key hub for grain and corn exports to Afghanistan in 2026.
The Afghan side, represented by the Islamic Emirate’s Minister of Industry and Commerce, expressed readiness to purchase up to one million tons of corn annually, in addition to existing wheat imports. Afghanistan currently buys between 1.5 and 2 million tons of grain and flour from Kazakhstan each year.
Most exports are transported through Uzbekistan, but both governments are exploring alternative routes via Turkmenistan to ensure greater supply stability. Kazakhstan also plans to support exporters through government-backed programs that offset transportation costs, further strengthening its agribusiness presence in Afghanistan.
The deepening agricultural partnership underscores growing trade ties between Kazakhstan and Afghanistan, with both sides viewing the grain and corn trade as a cornerstone of future economic cooperation.
