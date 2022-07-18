Connect with us

Uzbekistan denies reports of shelling from Afghanistan 

3 hours ago

(Last Updated On: July 18, 2022)

Uzbekistan has denied reports that a rocket attack had been carried out on their terrority from Afghanistan and said the situation along the border was stable. 

The Uzbek Defense Ministry issued a statement rejecting claims made over the weekend on social media. 

“In social networks, information has been circulated about the alleged third rocket attack on the territory of Uzbekistan from Afghanistan. This information is false and absolutely untrue,” the Ministry said on twitter. 

The State border between Uzbekistan and Afghanistan is fully controlled by the Uzbek military, and the situation is stable, the ministry added. 

On Sunday, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) said a Daesh hideout had been destroyed by special forces in the Imam Sahib of Kunduz province. Three Daesh members were killed and five others were arrested. 

The IEA spokesman Zaibullah Mujahid said this cell had been responsible for firing rockets into Uzbekistan and Tajikistan territory.

