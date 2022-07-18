Melon and watermelon crops increase in Balkh this year

(Last Updated On: July 18, 2022)

The Department of Agriculture and Livestock of Balkh province said Monday melon and watermelon harvests are expected to increase significantly in the province this year.

According to officials 20 to 25 tons of melons and watermelons will be harvested this year.

Farmers in the province said despite many problems, they are expecting a good harvest this year.

“This year, melon and watermelon crops are good compared to last year,” said Deen Mohammad, a farmer.

According to officials, more than 11,000 hectares of land in this province has been planted with melons and watermelons.

“Almost, 11,224 hectares of land are cultivated with melon and watermelon in this province and its crops reach 25,939 tons this year,” said Mawlavi Abu Khalid, acting head of agriculture and livestock for Balkh.

While harvests are good, traders are concerned about business being slow.

“Crops are good but now people cannot afford to buy it because of the bad economy in the country,” said Tamim, a fruit seller in Balkh province.

Wheat is Balkh’s key crop, followed by melons and watermelons.