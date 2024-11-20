Latest News
Uzbekistan’s new ambassador to Kabul presents his credentials
The new ambassador also said the regular visits by delegations to each others’ countries was an example of the close relations that already exist.
The newly appointed ambassador of Uzbekistan, Oibek Usmanov, presented a copy of his credentials to Afghanistan’s acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Amir Khan Muttaqi in Kabul on Wednesday.
Muttaqi Usmanov and assured him that the ministry will fully cooperate with him on relevant matters.
The acting minister said Afghanistan and Uzbekistan now have operational embassies in each others’ countries, which is a sign of progress in bilateral relations.
He emphasized that practical steps should be taken in the field of major economic projects between the two countries.
Usmanov in turn said relations between the two countries are brotherly and promised to make efforts to further develop relations between the two countries during his mission.
No country has yet officially recognized the Islamic Emirate as the government of Afghanistan however, a number of regional countries have accepted and recognize IEA diplomatic missions.
11 dead in suicide bombing at a security post in Pakistan
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday approved a “comprehensive military operation” against separatist groups, including the Baluchistan Liberation Army, in southwestern Baluchistan province.
Eleven people were killed in a suicide car bombing at a security post in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in Pakistan, officials confirmed Wednesday.
The attack, one of the deadliest in recent months, happened Tuesday evening in Bannu district.
A breakaway faction of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), known as the Hafiz Gul Bahadur group, claimed responsibility for the attack.
Tuesday's attack happened in Bannu while the country's political and military leadership were meeting in Islamabad to discuss ways to respond to the surge in militant violence.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday approved a “comprehensive military operation” against separatist groups, including the Baluchistan Liberation Army, in southwestern Baluchistan province.
The order came following a Nov. 9 suicide attack by the group at a train station that killed 26 people in Quetta, the capital of the province.
Pakistan suggests world gathering on Afghan refugee issue
Muhammad Abbas Khan said a summit could encourage Western countries to increase their quotas and expedite the resettlement process of Afghan refugees
Pakistan on Tuesday suggested an international multilateral summit be convened to bring together stakeholders to address challenges related to the voluntary repatriation and third-country resettlement of Afghan refugees.
According to Pakistani media, the idea was floated by Muhammad Abbas Khan, chief commissioner for Afghan refugees (CCAR) at the Ministry of States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON), at an Islamabad seminar.
Dawn News reported that Khan suggested the main objective of such a conference should be to encourage Western countries to increase their quotas and expedite the process for admitting Afghan applicants into their countries from Pakistan.
Speaking at a seminar titled “Challenges and Opportunities in Repatriation and Resettlement of Afghan Refugees”, Khan emphasized the importance of international burden-sharing.
He shared that there were around 600,000 Afghan resettlement applicants registered with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) but that the organization’s quota for resettlement applications for the year was only 8,000.
This, he said, was very unrealistic.
He also stated that the repatriation process of Afghan refugees posed numerous challenges.
According to him, Pakistan has repatriated over four million Afghan refugees since 2002.
He also said Afghanistan’s capacity to absorb large numbers of refugees was limited.
Khan said a tripartite meeting with the Afghan government and the UNHCR would be held soon to discuss issues related to refugees.
According to Dawn News, he stated that the repatriation process of illegal Afghans had gone smoothly and successfully and over 600,000 had returned since the process began in November 2023.
The United Nations meanwhile announced earlier this week that 2.2 million Afghan migrants returned from Iran and Pakistan between September 15, 2023 and September 30, 2024.
On Sunday, November 17, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) released new data, noting that many of the deported individuals were provided with initial assistance.
The UN agency added that the Iranian government has intensified its deportation of Afghan migrants, resulting in hundreds of individuals crossing the borders into Afghanistan daily.
EU marks International Children’s Day, says it supports Afghan children
The EU also stated it is committed to supporting the country’s children through education, health care and protection programs.
The European Union (EU) on Wednesday, on the occasion of International Children's Day, said that it supports the children of Afghanistan.
The EU's representative in Kabul said in a post on X that children are the future of Afghanistan. The EU added it stands by them, and the mothers of the country.
The EU also stated it is committed to supporting the country's children through education, health care and protection programs.
