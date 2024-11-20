Uzbekistan’s new ambassador to Kabul presents his credentials

The newly appointed ambassador of Uzbekistan, Oibek Usmanov, presented a copy of his credentials to Afghanistan’s acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Amir Khan Muttaqi in Kabul on Wednesday.

Muttaqi Usmanov and assured him that the ministry will fully cooperate with him on relevant matters.

The acting minister said Afghanistan and Uzbekistan now have operational embassies in each others’ countries, which is a sign of progress in bilateral relations.

He emphasized that practical steps should be taken in the field of major economic projects between the two countries.

Usmanov in turn said relations between the two countries are brotherly and promised to make efforts to further develop relations between the two countries during his mission.

The new ambassador also said the regular visits by delegations to each others’ countries was an example of the close relations that already exist.

No country has yet officially recognized the Islamic Emirate as the government of Afghanistan however, a number of regional countries have accepted and recognize IEA diplomatic missions.