Western countries have not provided specific conditions for recognition: Muttaqi

Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Amir Khan Muttaqi said on Tuesday that Western countries are using the issue of recognition as a means of pressure and have not yet provided specific conditions for it to happen.

Speaking in the government’s accountability program, Muttaqi said that the international community insists on inclusive government, human rights and security issues, but there is no country that has been recognized for these conditions.

“That’s why we can consider this as an excuse. There is no country in the world that does not have competition and is not criticized by anyone. It is important that there is no opposition throughout the country. Not even an acre of land is under the control of the opposition. There is no dispute, no insecurity. Drugs have been reduced to zero,” Muttaqi said.

Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs said that the Islamic Emirate is far more inclusive than some governments that demand an inclusive government in Afghanistan.

“If this is a legal and unanimous request, why is it not raised with another country? In the world, we see coup governments, elected governments and governments of one family and one person. There are different governments. But these conditions have not been provided to them,” he said.

Muttaqi mentioned that diplomats of the Islamic Emirate are working in some countries and some embassies are also open in Kabul.

According to him, the international community’s relations with Afghanistan are moving towards normalization.

He also said that last year 70,000 tourists including 10,000 from European countries traveled to Afghanistan.