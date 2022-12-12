Sport
Who are past FIFA World Cup winners
The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar has reached its semi-final stage – with two fixtures no one would have predicted.
The first semi-final will be on Tuesday, December 13, between Croatia and Argentina while the second semi-final will be on Wednesday, December 14, between Morocco and defending champions France.
Croatia and Morocco are both hoping to take home the World Cup trophy for the first time, while Argentina and France are both two-time winners.
Past winners:
1930 – Uruguay (beat Argentina 4-2)
1934 – Italy (beat Czechoslovakia 2-1)
1938 – Italy (beat Hungary 4-2)
1942 – No tournament
1946 – No tournament
1950 – Uruguay (No final)
1954 – West Germany (beat Hungary 3-2)
1958 – Brazil (beat Sweden 5-2)
1962 – Brazil (beat Czechoslovakia 3-1)
1966 – England (beat West Germany 4-2)
1970 – Brazil (beat Italy 4-1)
1974 – West Germany (beat Netherlands 2-1)
1978 – Argentina (beat Netherlands 3-1)
1982 – Italy (beat West Germany 3-1)
1986 – Argentina (beat West Germany 3-2)
1990 – West Germany (beat Argentina 1-0)
1994 – Brazil (beat Italy 3-2 on penalties after 0-0 a.e.t)
1998 – France (beat Brazil 3-0)
2002 – Brazil (beat Germany 2-0)
2006 – Italy (beat France 5-3 on penalties after 1-1 a.e.t)
2010 – Spain (beat Netherlands 1-0)
2014 – Germany (beat Argentina 1-0)
2018 – France (beat Croatia 4-2)
Where to watch
Afghan fans need not miss out on any of the excitement of the upcoming semi-finals which is being broadcast live and exclusively by Ariana Television in Afghanistan. Tuesday’s match will start at 10pm.
For the full broadcast schedule
Ronaldo says his dream of winning World Cup has ‘ended’
Cristiano Ronaldo said in a social media post that his dream of winning the World Cup with Portugal has ended, while stopping short of announcing his retirement from international duty.
The 37-year-old Ronaldo left the field in tears after Portugal lost 1-0 to Morocco in the quarterfinals on Saturday.
In his first comments after the elimination, Ronaldo said Sunday that it was “time to take stock” without saying explicitly if he wants to carry on being available for Portugal after 19 years in the national team.
“There’s no point in reacting rashly,” Ronaldo wrote on Instagram. “I just want everybody to know that a lot has been said, a lot has been written, a lot has been speculated about, but my dedication to Portugal has never wavered for an instant.
“I’ve always been just one more (Portuguese) fighting for everyone’s goal. I would never turn my back on my teammates or my country.”
Ronaldo, who is the all-time leading scorer in men’s international soccer with 118 goals, said putting Portugal “on the highest level in the world” was his biggest dream.
“In my five appearances at World Cups over 16 years, always playing alongside great players and supported by millions of Portuguese, I have given my all,” he wrote. “I left everything I had on the pitch. I’ll never shrink from a battle and I have never given up on that dream.
“Unfortunately, that dream ended yesterday.”
Ronaldo said he would now “let everyone draw their own conclusions.”
“For now. There’s not much else to say. Thank you, Portugal. Thank you, Qatar. The dream was beautiful as long as it lasted.”
The next major tournament is the European Championship in 2024 while the next World Cup will be held in the United States, Canada and Mexico in 2026, by which time Ronaldo will be 41 years old.
Ronaldo is without a club after leaving Manchester United during the World Cup in the wake of an explosive interview before the tournament when he criticized the manager, board and his teammates at the English club.
His only goal at the World Cup was a penalty against Ghana in Portugal’s opening group game. He became the first male player to score at five World Cups.
FIFA World Cup: France beat England to set up Morocco semi-final
Olivier Giroud sent France into a World Cup semi-final with Morocco as his late header after Aurelien Tchouameni’s opener clinched a gutsy 2-1 win over England on Saturday with Harry Kane blazing a penalty over the bar six minutes from time, Reuters reported.
Four years ago Giroud did not manage a shot on target in the entire tournament as France won the title but in Qatar he now has four goals and has become his country’s record goalscorer along the way.
France are now one win away from becoming the first back-to- back finalists since Brazil in 2002 and two from being the third team to retain the trophy after Brazil in 1962 and Italy in 1938.
According to Reuters, France’s manager Didier Deschamps, who captained them to their first World Cup triumph in 1998 and coached them to their second title four years ago, described the victory as fabulous.
“It was a big game, we played a superb England team who are strong technically and physically,” he said
“It’s brilliant for the players to be in the last four again. We got a bit lucky although we gave away two penalties but we kept our lead with our hearts and our guts.”
France really did have to work hard for their win as the first major tournament knockout match between the old sporting rivals maintained the excitement and edge-of the seat drama that has made it such an extraordinary quarter-final weekend.
They went ahead after 17 minutes when, after a length-of-the-field break, Antoine Griezmann rolled the ball invitingly into the path of Tchouameni, whose 25-yard low shot flew just inside the post, read the report.
England eventually got going, pushing and probing, and France keeper Hugo Lloris was quick off his line to save at the feet of Kane and then parried another drive from England’s captain.
Lloris was in action again at the start of the second half, tipping a fierce Jude Bellingham shot over the bar as England came out full of purpose and energy.
The dangerous Bukayo Saka was then tripped by Tchouameni and Kane smashed the penalty high beyond his Tottenham Hotspur team mate Lloris to draw level with Wayne Rooney as England’s record scorer on 53 goals.
England, beaten semi-finalists four years ago, were buoyed by the goal and were playing with huge confidence but although center-back Harry Maguire brushed a post with a header they could not make their dominance count.
Instead France hit back as Griezmann swung in a perfect center that Giroud did brilliantly to reach in front of Maguire, planting his header into the slimmest of gaps after 78 minutes.
The cross took the ever-elusive Griezmann beyond Thierry Henry as his country’s top assist provider with 28 and was another reminder of why he has played an extraordinary 72 internationals in a row.
England were then given another lifeline via VAR when Theo Hernandez flattened Mason Mount but this time Kane sent his spot kick wildly over the bar in a painful reminder of Chris Waddle’s effort when they lost the 1990 semi-final shootout to West Germany.
England pushed for an equalizer but when substitute Marcus Rashford’s added-time free kick fizzed just over the bar it meant a seventh defeat in 10 World Cup quarter-finals and another ‘four years of hurt’ to tack on since their solitary triumph in 1966.
“We were here to try to win the tournament and we believed we could and I think that we showed with that performance tonight against the reigning champions that we’ve got a team that could have done that,” said coach Gareth Southgate.
“It’s fine margins and things at both ends that have ended up deciding the game but I think the way they’ve progressed as a group throughout this tournament has been fantastic.”
France now face the unlikeliest of semi-final opponents in Morocco, after they beat Portugal 1-0 earlier on Saturday and Deschamps was quick to recognise their worth, Reuters reported.
“Morocco deserve praise,” he said. “Maybe they were not expected to be here (in the semis), but they conceded only one goal and seeing them here is not a surprise at all.”
Where to watch
Afghan fans need not miss out on any of the excitement of this year’s tournament which is being broadcast live and exclusively by Ariana Television in Afghanistan.
For the full broadcast schedule
Morocco make history with shock win over Portugal to reach semifinals
Morocco have become the first African side to reach a World Cup semifinal after dumping Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo out in the quarterfinals.
Youssef En-Nesyri got the only goal in a dramatic 1-0 win at Al Thumama and denied Portugal what would have been a place in the last four for the first time for 16 years.
Morocco, who had substitute Walid Cheddira sent off late on, set up a semifinal against either France or England at Al-Bayt Stadium on Wednesday, where they will again be supported by a fierce crowd who roared them past Portugal.
Their shock victory at Al Thumama — just days after surprising Spain in the second round — was played out amid an atmosphere of ear-splitting whistles every time Portugal had the ball. And they had a lot — touching 80% possession at different points in the game — but Morocco defended well and, particularly in the first half, made the most of their chances to break quickly.
En-Nesyri’s header just before half-time was helped by a mistake from Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa, who came for a cross he got nowhere near, but Morocco were so assured on the ball when they had it, they fully deserved their lead when it came.
Morocco ended the game without three of their usual back four on the pitch, but head to the semifinals having conceded just one goal in their five games, and even that was an own goal against Canada.
Meanwhile, Portugal have been both good and bad at this tournament and this was a bad day, although Morocco deserves great credit for making it so hard to create anything of note.
Cristiano Ronaldo, again named on the bench, came on early in the second half to equal FIFA’s official record for the most-capped international men’s player with 196, but even he couldn’t find one last great World Cup moment. If this is the last we see of one of history’s great players on this stage then it was a very meek way to bow out, ESPN reported.
Up next
Morocco: Incredibly, a World Cup semifinal against England or France is next on the agenda at the Al Bayt Stadium on Dec. 14.
Portugal: Cristiano Ronaldo and his side are out and on the plane home.
Who are past FIFA World Cup winners
