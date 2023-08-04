Work on key Kamal Khan dam canals nearly complete: NDC

(Last Updated On: August 4, 2023)

Officials at National Development Corporation (NDC) say work on Tarko and Afzal Qala canals in Kamal Khan dam has been completed by 94 percent and the canals will be put into operation in the near future.

NDC officials said that these two canals with a length of 264 kilometers will irrigate 50,000 hectares of agricultural land. According to them, positive changes will occur in the lives of the people of Nimroz province.

“Work on these two canals is 94% complete and work is currently underway on sub-canals,” said Riazuddin Sharifi, an NDC official.

A number of Nimroz residents meanwhile say that due to drought and population increase in this province, locals are struggling with water shortage.

The inhabitants call on NDC to speed up the efforts to complete the work of this project.

In the meantime, economic experts also emphasize the need to develop the agriculture sector in the country, adding that the construction of large water canals can be effective in increasing and expanding agricultural production and reducing the unemployment rate in the country.