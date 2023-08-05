Latest News
Distribution of passports in Qatar will be expanded and expedited: Muttaqi
Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Amir Khan Muttaqi said in a meeting with a number of Afghan tribal elders living in Qatar that the process of distributing passports will be expanded and expedited in the near future.
Hafiz Zia Ahmad, deputy spokesperson of foreign ministry, said on Twitter that during the meeting, the tribal elders requested the launch of flights between Kabul and Doha and also called for the expansion of the process of printing and distributing passports at the Afghan Embassy in Qatar.
Muttaqi was also asked to cooperate in the fields of Qatar visa and providing job opportunities for Afghans.
Earlier, Muttaqi discussed political, economic and commercial issues with the representative of Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Afghanistan and asked for increased cooperation between Doha and Afghanistan in various sectors.
Muttaqi has travelled to Qatar while the rule of the Islamic Emirate in Afghanistan will become two years old in less than two weeks, but it has not been able to get international recognition.
While meeting with the ambassadors of some western countries, Muttaqi called on countries to understand the realities of Afghanistan.
He asked all countries, especially the United States, to abandon the policy of sanctions and pressure against the Islamic Emirate and enter into a positive and constructive interaction with the new government of Afghanistan.
Latest News
International community’s pressure on IEA critical: UN chief’s adviser
Leonardo Garnier, Special Adviser to the Secretary-General of the United Nations for the Transforming Education Summit, criticizing restrictions on girls’ education in Afghanistan, said on Friday that the pressure from the international community and from the UN system is “critical.”
Speaking at a press briefing, Garnier said that no country is immune to tendencies to radicalize education.
“We all must be on guard for the most extreme cases like Afghanistan, but also for tendencies arising in many other places,” Garnier said.
Meanwhile, Stefania Giannini, UNESCO’s Assistant Director-General for Education, said UNESCO is very keen to follow closely the situation of education in Afghanistan.
She said that UNESCO has reached out to 40,000 learners with community-based schools in 20 provinces this year, out of which 60 percent are girls.
She said that there are also local radio channels that are trying to fill the gap to ensure education.
Latest News
Afghan man’s half-burnt body found in Tehran
Iranian media reported on Friday that the half-burnt body of a 22-year-old Afghan man was found in southwest of Tehran province.
The body of the young man was found in Ashkanieh town in Robat Karim county.
Hamid Razzaqi, head of the Robat Karim fire department, said that the half-burnt body was transferred for forensic investigation and the police investigation continues to uncover the hidden aspects of this incident, Mehr news agency reported.
Latest News
Work on key Kamal Khan dam canals nearly complete: NDC
Officials at National Development Corporation (NDC) say work on Tarko and Afzal Qala canals in Kamal Khan dam has been completed by 94 percent and the canals will be put into operation in the near future.
NDC officials said that these two canals with a length of 264 kilometers will irrigate 50,000 hectares of agricultural land. According to them, positive changes will occur in the lives of the people of Nimroz province.
“Work on these two canals is 94% complete and work is currently underway on sub-canals,” said Riazuddin Sharifi, an NDC official.
A number of Nimroz residents meanwhile say that due to drought and population increase in this province, locals are struggling with water shortage.
The inhabitants call on NDC to speed up the efforts to complete the work of this project.
In the meantime, economic experts also emphasize the need to develop the agriculture sector in the country, adding that the construction of large water canals can be effective in increasing and expanding agricultural production and reducing the unemployment rate in the country.
Saudi Arabia urges its citizens to quickly leave Lebanon
International community’s pressure on IEA critical: UN chief’s adviser
Afghan man’s half-burnt body found in Tehran
Distribution of passports in Qatar will be expanded and expedited: Muttaqi
Work on key Kamal Khan dam canals nearly complete: NDC
Gurbaz, Zadran tons power Afghanistan to 142-run win over Bangladesh
Torrential rain, floods kill 22 across northern India
Iran’s Revolutionary Guards seize commercial ship in Gulf
Chinese mining firm to invest $350 million in Afghanistan
James Dobbins, former US special envoy for Afghanistan and Pakistan, dies at 81
Tahawol: Pakistan accusing Afghan nationals of causing instability discussed
Tahawol: Muttaqi’s demand from ambassadors of some nations in Doha discussed
Saar: Pakistan’s policies towards Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Outcome of 2-day meeting in Doha between US-IEA delegation discussed
Saar: Moscow Format meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Iran’s VP says talks over Helmand water rights yielded positive results
-
Latest News5 days ago
US special envoy notes a $2 billion shortfall in aid to Afghanistan this year
-
Latest News4 days ago
Body of Afghan climber who died on K2 last year recovered by Pakistan army
-
Regional5 days ago
Pakistan holds funerals as government vows to hunt down attackers
-
Latest News5 days ago
Nearly 700 people died in natural disasters across Afghanistan over past year
-
Latest News5 days ago
Modernization of Afghanistan’s border markers underway: ministry
-
World2 days ago
Justin and Sophie Trudeau separate after 18 years of marriage
-
Sport4 days ago
Rashid Khan pulls out of Hundred on eve of tournament