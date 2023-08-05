Distribution of passports in Qatar will be expanded and expedited: Muttaqi

(Last Updated On: August 5, 2023)

Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Amir Khan Muttaqi said in a meeting with a number of Afghan tribal elders living in Qatar that the process of distributing passports will be expanded and expedited in the near future.

Hafiz Zia Ahmad, deputy spokesperson of foreign ministry, said on Twitter that during the meeting, the tribal elders requested the launch of flights between Kabul and Doha and also called for the expansion of the process of printing and distributing passports at the Afghan Embassy in Qatar.

Muttaqi was also asked to cooperate in the fields of Qatar visa and providing job opportunities for Afghans.

Earlier, Muttaqi discussed political, economic and commercial issues with the representative of Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Afghanistan and asked for increased cooperation between Doha and Afghanistan in various sectors.

Muttaqi has travelled to Qatar while the rule of the Islamic Emirate in Afghanistan will become two years old in less than two weeks, but it has not been able to get international recognition.

While meeting with the ambassadors of some western countries, Muttaqi called on countries to understand the realities of Afghanistan.

He asked all countries, especially the United States, to abandon the policy of sanctions and pressure against the Islamic Emirate and enter into a positive and constructive interaction with the new government of Afghanistan.