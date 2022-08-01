1st ship carrying Ukrainian grain leaves the port of Odessa

(Last Updated On: August 1, 2022)

The first ship carrying Ukrainian grain set off from the port of Odessa on Monday under an internationally brokered deal that is expected to release large stores of Ukrainian crops to foreign markets and ease a growing hunger crisis.

The Sierra Leone-flagged cargo ship Razoni left Odessa for Lebanon, Turkey’s defense ministry said. A statement from the United Nations said the Razoni was carrying over 26,000 tons of corn, AP reported.

“Today Ukraine, together with partners, is taking another step towards preventing world hunger,” said Alexander Kubrakov, the Ukrainian Minister of Infrastructure.

He said it would also help Ukraine.

“Unlocking ports will provide at least $1 billion in foreign exchange revenue to the economy and an opportunity for the agricultural sector to plan for next year,” Kubrakov said.

The Turkish ministry statement said other ships would also depart Ukraine’s ports through the safe corridors in line with deals signed in Istanbul on July 22.

Russia and Ukraine signed separate agreements with Turkey and the U.N. clearing the way for Ukraine — one of the world’s key breadbaskets — to export 22 million tons of grain and other agricultural goods that have been stuck in Black Sea ports because of Russia’s invasion.

The deals also allow Russia to exports grain and fertilizers.