1st ship carrying Ukrainian grain leaves the port of Odessa
The first ship carrying Ukrainian grain set off from the port of Odessa on Monday under an internationally brokered deal that is expected to release large stores of Ukrainian crops to foreign markets and ease a growing hunger crisis.
The Sierra Leone-flagged cargo ship Razoni left Odessa for Lebanon, Turkey’s defense ministry said. A statement from the United Nations said the Razoni was carrying over 26,000 tons of corn, AP reported.
“Today Ukraine, together with partners, is taking another step towards preventing world hunger,” said Alexander Kubrakov, the Ukrainian Minister of Infrastructure.
He said it would also help Ukraine.
“Unlocking ports will provide at least $1 billion in foreign exchange revenue to the economy and an opportunity for the agricultural sector to plan for next year,” Kubrakov said.
The Turkish ministry statement said other ships would also depart Ukraine’s ports through the safe corridors in line with deals signed in Istanbul on July 22.
Russia and Ukraine signed separate agreements with Turkey and the U.N. clearing the way for Ukraine — one of the world’s key breadbaskets — to export 22 million tons of grain and other agricultural goods that have been stuck in Black Sea ports because of Russia’s invasion.
The deals also allow Russia to exports grain and fertilizers.
Death toll climbs to 56 in flash floods across Iran
The death toll has risen to 56 from devastating flash floods that have wreaked havoc across Iran in recent days, Iranian officials confirmed.
On Saturday, the country’s leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei issued a message calling on officials to take the required measures to repair the damage caused by the floods.
The secretary-general of the Iranian Red Crescent Society, Yaghoub Soleimani, said earlier Saturday that heavy rains across the country over the past week left 56 dead and at least 30 people missing.
Triggered by heavy rain, the floods have taken the lives of residents from a number of provinces, including Tehran, Lorestan, Sistan-Baluchestan, Kerman and Yazd, IRNA reported.
The missing are in the provinces of Tehran, Mazandaran, Lorestan and Kerman, the Iranian Red Crescent Society stated.
According to Soleimani, 60 cities are grappling with the summer deluge. He also said 516 villages and 85 roads have been affected by the floods.
The Red Crescent Society has provided relief to more than 27,000 since last week and search and rescue efforts are expected to continue until all missing people are found.
Turkey’s Defense Ministry meanwhile said Saturday it will send another plane to deliver emergency relief to Iran.
“A transport plane belonging to our Air Force, which will deliver the aid materials such as tents and blankets needed due to the flood disaster in Iran, departed from Ankara Etimesgut Airport. Another plane is planned to set off for the area,” the defense ministry said on Twitter.
Turkish consulate in Mosul targeted in rocket attack
The Turkish consulate in Mosul was attacked in a rocket attack, causing damage but no casualties, Iraqi and Turkish sources said.
The overnight fire in Iraq’s main northern city came after deadly shelling, conducted by the Turkish army, killed nine civilians last week, prompting anti-Turkish protests in cities across Iraq.
Four rockets hit, causing damage to cars parked in the street near the consulate, provincial lawmaker Shirwan Dobardani told AFP.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility.
Turkey, which denied its forces were behind last week’s artillery bombardment and instead blamed the rebel Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), condemned the overnight rocket fire.
“We condemn this attack, in which no casualties were reported, in the strongest terms,” the Turkish foreign ministry said in a statement.
“We firmly request from the Iraqi authorities to fulfill their responsibilities in protecting diplomatic and consular missions.”
Three dead, including gunman, in Canada shooting
Three people including the suspected gunman were killed in a series of shootings early on Monday in the Canadian province of British Columbia, police said.
Police said the shooting in the city of Langley, a suburb of Vancouver, started around midnight and that four people were shot by what was believed to be a lone male gunman, Reuters reported.
Two men were found dead and another man and a woman were injured. The woman is in critical condition in hospital.
Police said the shooter, who they identified as Jordan Daniel Goggin, 28, was wounded when they located him and he was shot dead at the scene by officers.
Goggin was from nearby Surrey and “was known to police but had non-criminal contact,” police said in a statement.
“We’re still investigating to determine if the gunman had acted alone. While the investigation is ongoing, all indications are that there was nobody else involved and there is no further ongoing threat to public safety,” Chief Superintendent Ghalib Bhayani of the regional Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) force said at a news conference.
Shootings occurred in at least five different locations throughout the City of Langley and the Township of Langley. Police had asked the public to remain out of several areas, including the parking lot of a casino and a bus stop.
Multiple shootings are much less common in Canada than in the United States, Reuters reported.
Canada has stricter gun laws than its southern neighbor, though Canadians are allowed to own firearms as long as they have a license.
