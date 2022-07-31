World
Death toll climbs to 56 in flash floods across Iran
The death toll has risen to 56 from devastating flash floods that have wreaked havoc across Iran in recent days, Iranian officials confirmed.
On Saturday, the country’s leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei issued a message calling on officials to take the required measures to repair the damage caused by the floods.
The secretary-general of the Iranian Red Crescent Society, Yaghoub Soleimani, said earlier Saturday that heavy rains across the country over the past week left 56 dead and at least 30 people missing.
Triggered by heavy rain, the floods have taken the lives of residents from a number of provinces, including Tehran, Lorestan, Sistan-Baluchestan, Kerman and Yazd, IRNA reported.
The missing are in the provinces of Tehran, Mazandaran, Lorestan and Kerman, the Iranian Red Crescent Society stated.
According to Soleimani, 60 cities are grappling with the summer deluge. He also said 516 villages and 85 roads have been affected by the floods.
The Red Crescent Society has provided relief to more than 27,000 since last week and search and rescue efforts are expected to continue until all missing people are found.
Turkey’s Defense Ministry meanwhile said Saturday it will send another plane to deliver emergency relief to Iran.
“A transport plane belonging to our Air Force, which will deliver the aid materials such as tents and blankets needed due to the flood disaster in Iran, departed from Ankara Etimesgut Airport. Another plane is planned to set off for the area,” the defense ministry said on Twitter.
World
Turkish consulate in Mosul targeted in rocket attack
The Turkish consulate in Mosul was attacked in a rocket attack, causing damage but no casualties, Iraqi and Turkish sources said.
The overnight fire in Iraq’s main northern city came after deadly shelling, conducted by the Turkish army, killed nine civilians last week, prompting anti-Turkish protests in cities across Iraq.
Four rockets hit, causing damage to cars parked in the street near the consulate, provincial lawmaker Shirwan Dobardani told AFP.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility.
Turkey, which denied its forces were behind last week’s artillery bombardment and instead blamed the rebel Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), condemned the overnight rocket fire.
“We condemn this attack, in which no casualties were reported, in the strongest terms,” the Turkish foreign ministry said in a statement.
“We firmly request from the Iraqi authorities to fulfill their responsibilities in protecting diplomatic and consular missions.”
World
Three dead, including gunman, in Canada shooting
Three people including the suspected gunman were killed in a series of shootings early on Monday in the Canadian province of British Columbia, police said.
Police said the shooting in the city of Langley, a suburb of Vancouver, started around midnight and that four people were shot by what was believed to be a lone male gunman, Reuters reported.
Two men were found dead and another man and a woman were injured. The woman is in critical condition in hospital.
Police said the shooter, who they identified as Jordan Daniel Goggin, 28, was wounded when they located him and he was shot dead at the scene by officers.
Goggin was from nearby Surrey and “was known to police but had non-criminal contact,” police said in a statement.
“We’re still investigating to determine if the gunman had acted alone. While the investigation is ongoing, all indications are that there was nobody else involved and there is no further ongoing threat to public safety,” Chief Superintendent Ghalib Bhayani of the regional Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) force said at a news conference.
Shootings occurred in at least five different locations throughout the City of Langley and the Township of Langley. Police had asked the public to remain out of several areas, including the parking lot of a casino and a bus stop.
Multiple shootings are much less common in Canada than in the United States, Reuters reported.
Canada has stricter gun laws than its southern neighbor, though Canadians are allowed to own firearms as long as they have a license.
World
Two dead, five wounded in shooting at Los Angeles park
Two people were shot dead and five others wounded by gunfire at Los Angeles park on Sunday after shooting broke out at an informal car show in the community of San Pedro, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.
Paramedics took seven people to area hospitals, and two of them, a man and a woman, later died from their wounds, said Brian Humphrey, a fire department spokesman.
The shooting victims, four men and three women, ranged in age from 23 to 54, Humphrey said, but he could offer no information about what caused the confrontation, Reuters reported.
The car show was an informal gathering, rather than an officially scheduled event, Humphrey said. As part of Southern California car culture, owners of classic cars and low riders often gather in public places to show off their rides.
Peck Park is a community center in San Pedro that has a baseball diamond, skateboard park, gymnasium and walking trails, according to the city’s parks and recreation website.
Police had yet to report whether they had identified any suspects.
Although police offered no details of the shooting, they were able to quickly rule out classifying it as an active shooter situation, Officer Luis Garcia said, indicating officers did not see continued danger of a random mass shooting.
Kabul city rattled by early morning rocket attack
China calls on the world to encourage IEA to form inclusive govt
Pakistani tribal elders arrive in Kabul for talks with TTP
Death toll climbs to 56 in flash floods across Iran
Chinese rocket falls to Earth, NASA says Beijing did not share information
Export volume of Afghan pine nuts drops off
IEA arrests former cricket boss Azizullah Fazli
Herat girls call for reopening of their schools
IEA delegation in Uzbekistan for talks on expanding economic ties
UAE set to run Kabul airport in deal with IEA: sources
Saar: UK’s support from IEA discussed
Zerbena: Expanding Afghanistan’s economic relations with Uzbekistan discussed
Tahawol: Uzbekistan to host a summit on Afghanistan
Zerbena: Establishment of Afghan Invest company discussed
Saar: Afghanistan’s relations towards its neighbors discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Kajaki Dam power plant project officially inaugurated
-
Business4 days ago
Tajikistan increases export volume to Afghanistan by 38%
-
Latest News3 days ago
Flash floods and heavy rains in Kandahar leave seven dead
-
Business5 days ago
Female entrepreneur runs successful all-women business in Kandahar
-
Latest News4 days ago
Trans-Afghan railway to be complete within 5 years, says Uzbek official
-
COVID-194 days ago
China’s Wuhan shuts some businesses, transport amid new COVID cases
-
Sport3 days ago
Ireland announce squad for South Africa, Afghanistan T20Is
-
Latest News5 days ago
OIC chief says coordinated, strategic approach needed for Afghanistan