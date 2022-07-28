World
Turkish consulate in Mosul targeted in rocket attack
The Turkish consulate in Mosul was attacked in a rocket attack, causing damage but no casualties, Iraqi and Turkish sources said.
The overnight fire in Iraq’s main northern city came after deadly shelling, conducted by the Turkish army, killed nine civilians last week, prompting anti-Turkish protests in cities across Iraq.
Four rockets hit, causing damage to cars parked in the street near the consulate, provincial lawmaker Shirwan Dobardani told AFP.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility.
Turkey, which denied its forces were behind last week’s artillery bombardment and instead blamed the rebel Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), condemned the overnight rocket fire.
“We condemn this attack, in which no casualties were reported, in the strongest terms,” the Turkish foreign ministry said in a statement.
“We firmly request from the Iraqi authorities to fulfill their responsibilities in protecting diplomatic and consular missions.”
World
Three dead, including gunman, in Canada shooting
Three people including the suspected gunman were killed in a series of shootings early on Monday in the Canadian province of British Columbia, police said.
Police said the shooting in the city of Langley, a suburb of Vancouver, started around midnight and that four people were shot by what was believed to be a lone male gunman, Reuters reported.
Two men were found dead and another man and a woman were injured. The woman is in critical condition in hospital.
Police said the shooter, who they identified as Jordan Daniel Goggin, 28, was wounded when they located him and he was shot dead at the scene by officers.
Goggin was from nearby Surrey and “was known to police but had non-criminal contact,” police said in a statement.
“We’re still investigating to determine if the gunman had acted alone. While the investigation is ongoing, all indications are that there was nobody else involved and there is no further ongoing threat to public safety,” Chief Superintendent Ghalib Bhayani of the regional Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) force said at a news conference.
Shootings occurred in at least five different locations throughout the City of Langley and the Township of Langley. Police had asked the public to remain out of several areas, including the parking lot of a casino and a bus stop.
Multiple shootings are much less common in Canada than in the United States, Reuters reported.
Canada has stricter gun laws than its southern neighbor, though Canadians are allowed to own firearms as long as they have a license.
World
Two dead, five wounded in shooting at Los Angeles park
Two people were shot dead and five others wounded by gunfire at Los Angeles park on Sunday after shooting broke out at an informal car show in the community of San Pedro, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.
Paramedics took seven people to area hospitals, and two of them, a man and a woman, later died from their wounds, said Brian Humphrey, a fire department spokesman.
The shooting victims, four men and three women, ranged in age from 23 to 54, Humphrey said, but he could offer no information about what caused the confrontation, Reuters reported.
The car show was an informal gathering, rather than an officially scheduled event, Humphrey said. As part of Southern California car culture, owners of classic cars and low riders often gather in public places to show off their rides.
Peck Park is a community center in San Pedro that has a baseball diamond, skateboard park, gymnasium and walking trails, according to the city’s parks and recreation website.
Police had yet to report whether they had identified any suspects.
Although police offered no details of the shooting, they were able to quickly rule out classifying it as an active shooter situation, Officer Luis Garcia said, indicating officers did not see continued danger of a random mass shooting.
World
At least 17 killed in flash floods in southern Iran
Flooding in southern Iran has killed at least 17 people and left six others missing following heavy rainfall in the largely arid country, state media reported on Saturday.
“Around 5:00 pm yesterday, heavy rains in the towns of Ij and Roodbal in the central parts of Estehban County led to flooding,” Yousef Kargar, governor of the county in Fars province, was quoted as saying by state news agency IRNA.
“As a result of the flood, 17 bodies have been found in the vicinity of Estehban, of which 13 have been identified,” he said, adding that six people are still missing, AFP reported.
“A number of local people and sightseers (from other areas) who had gone to the riverside and were present in the river bed were caught in the flood due to the rise in the water level,” he added.
Iran has endured repeated droughts over the past decade, but also regular floods.
In 2019, heavy flooding in the country’s south left at least 76 people dead and caused damage estimated at more than $2 billion.
In January at least two people were killed in flash flooding in Fars when heavy rains hit the area, a local official said at the time.
Scientists say climate change amplifies extreme weather, including droughts as well as the potential for the increased intensity of rain storms.
Like other nearby countries, Iran has suffered chronic dry spells and heat waves for years, and these are expected to worsen.
