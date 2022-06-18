Latest News
250,000 Afghans have fled to Pakistan in the last ten months
The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) says 250,000 Afghans have fled to Pakistan since August last year.
UNHCR Deputy Chief Kelly Clements, traveled to Kabul last week to review the situation of refugees and then to Islamabad.
In Islamabad, Clements spoke with the foreign minister and a number of Pakistani officials about the situation of Afghan refugees in the country, the organization said.
The UNHCR said late on Friday that currently, there are 2.8 million Afghans in the country of which 1.3 million migrants have been registered. Another 250,000 have been added since August last year.
The UNHCR Deputy Chief met with Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Minister of States and Frontier Regions, Muhammad Talha Mahmood to discuss a lasting solution for Afghan refugees in neighboring countries.
Pakistani officials have meanwhile pledged to provide birth cards for infants and education for Afghan refugee children, the UNHCR said.
“Afghans need to see that they are not alone and that the international community stands by them and appreciates Pakistan’s commitment to resettling refugees,” Clements said.
Latest News
Kabul Sikh Gurdwara siege ends, two dead: MoI confirms
The ministry of interior has confirmed that the attack on Sikh Gurudwara in Kart-e-Parwan area of capital Kabul ended and two people were killed in the incident.
“The security forces (Mujahideen) were able to immediately mobilize to control the attack and eliminate the attacker in a short time to prevent further casualties,” said Khalid Zadran, Kabul Police Spokesman.
According to Zadran one IEA forces and one Hindu Sikh were killed and seven others were injured in the attack.
“Unfortunately, one Hindu national was killed and seven others were injured in the attack. A Mujahid was also martyred in the rescue operation,” Zadran said.
The attack was launched at about 6.30am but brought under control by Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) forces.
Earlier, India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it was “deeply concerned” about the attack on the Gurudwara.
S Jaishankar, India’s External Affairs Minister, called the attack a cowardly move and said it needs to be condemned in the strongest terms by all.
“We have been closely monitoring developments since the news of the attack was received. Our first and foremost concern is for the welfare of the community,” he said.
The MoI said insurgents had used a grenade to gain access to the facility.
“Before entering, the enemy attacked the guards with a grenade, which caused a fire, and two of our Hindu compatriots, who were injured in the attack, were evacuated and taken to hospital for treatment,” read an MoI statement.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, however, the Islamic State in Khorasan Province (ISIS-K/Daesh) has in the past claimed responsibility for attacks on mosques and minorities across the country.
Latest News
Explosions rock Kabul, casualties feared
Several explosions shook Kabul city early Saturday morning in what appears to be an attack on a Hindu and Sikh temple.
The first explosion happened at about 6.30am.
The Ministry of Interior confirmed the blasts and said a group of armed insurgents, whose identity is not yet known, entered a Hindu and Sikh Gurdwara in Kart-e-Parwan area.
“Before entering, the enemy attacked the guards with a grenade, which caused a fire, and two of our Hindu compatriots, who were injured in the attack, were evacuated and taken to hospital for treatment,” read an MoI statement.
According to the statement, a car bomb was also detonated by insurgents Saturday morning before it reached its target.
“The enemies of religion and country wanted to detonate a car bomb in a crowded place.
“Fortunately, they did not reach their target and detonated a car bomb before reaching the target,” the statement said.
The ministry said the insurgents are surrounded at the Gurdwara and the area will soon be cleared by security forces.
So far no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.
Latest News
UN appoints Markus Potzel as deputy representative to Afghanistan
The United Nations on Friday appointed German diplomat Markus Potzel as its new deputy representative to Afghanistan.
For now, Potzel will also be in charge of the UN Afghanistan Mission (UNAMA), the world body’s deputy spokesperson Farhan Haq said.
Potzel was Germany’s ambassador to Kabul from 2014 to 2016.
Friday’s announcement came after Deborah Lyons ended her tenure as the UN’s chief representative in Afghanistan last week.
It is still not clear when the UN will replace its top envoy in the country.
