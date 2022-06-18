IEA condemns attack on Sikh Gurdwara in Kabul

(Last Updated On: June 18, 2022)

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) on Saturday condemned the attack earlier in the day on a Sikh temple in Kabul city that resulted in the death of two people.

Zabihullah Mujahid, the IEA’s spokesman, said in a tweet the authorities condemn “in the strongest terms the attack of the enemies of the homeland against the Hindu shrine in Kabul.”

The IEA also expressed its “deepest condolences to the families of the victims of the incident” and said the “perpetrators of this crime will be caught and punished”.

This comes after the Sikh Gurdwara in Kart-e-Parwan was attacked at about 6.30am. A standoff between the attackers and IEA forces lasted a few hours until the situation was brought under control.

Foreign countries and organizations have also condemned the incident including the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), Pakistan and India.

According to a statement by Pakistan’s foreign ministry, “Pakistan strongly condemns the terrorist attack on a Sikh Gurdwara in Kabul today, which has reportedly resulted in the loss of precious lives and injuries to many others while causing destruction of property.”

“Pakistan is seriously concerned at the recent spate of terrorist attacks on places of worship in Afghanistan. Yesterday (Friday), terrorists targeted the Imam Sahib Mosque in Kunduz, killing and injuring many worshippers. These acts of terrorism targeting religious places are utterly repugnant,” Pakistan foreign ministry’s statement said.

“We express strong solidarity with the people of Afghanistan and support all efforts of the Afghan authorities in fighting the menace of terrorism and ensuring the protection of all their citizens,” read the statement.

India also reacted to the incident and said early Saturday while the attack was underway that it was “closely monitoring the situation”.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar condemned the incident and tweeted: “The cowardly attack on Gurdwara Karte Parwan should be condemned in the strongest terms by all.”

There are at least 150 Afghan Sikhs still in the country but have been seeking visas from India for the past few months, Indian Express reported.

Locally, both former president Hamid Karzai and Abdullah Abdullah, former chairman of the high council of national reconciliation (HCNR), condemned the attack and called it a terrorist incident.

Karzai called for the start of a national dialogue to establish long-term peace and stability, and pleaded for the country to be saved from suffering through the unity of all Afghans.

Abdullah meanwhile said: “I strongly condemn today’s heinous & cowardly terrorist attack on our Sikh community Gurdwara in Karta-e-Parwan.”

UNAMA in turn stated that all attacks on civilians must stop immediately.

“UNAMA strongly condemns today’s attack on a Sikh temple in Kabul, which is reported to have resulted in numerous casualties. Attacks on civilians must cease immediately,” the mission tweeted.

UNAMA also called for the protection of all minorities in Afghanistan.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, however, the Islamic State in Khorasan Province (ISIS-K/Daesh) has in the past claimed responsibility for attacks on mosques and minorities across the country.