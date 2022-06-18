Latest News
Hunger and poverty surge in Afghanistan as drought persists
The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) has called for increased global support to stem spiraling hunger in Afghanistan as one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises threatens millions.
As part of their ongoing support, the IFRC has appealed to the international community for 80 million Swiss francs ($82.5 million) to support the Afghan Red Crescent to deliver emergency relief, health services and recovery assistance to more than one million people in the provinces hit by multiple crises.
Amidst mounting poverty, 70 percent of households are unable to meet basic food and non-food needs, with particularly devastating effects for homes headed by widows, the elderly, people with disabilities, and children.
An estimated three million children are at risk of malnutrition and susceptible to diseases while thousands of people have resorted to begging in the streets.
Dr Mohammad Nabi Burhan, Secretary General of Afghan Red Crescent, said: “It is horrifying to see the extent of hunger and resurgence of poverty that we have fought so hard to eradicate.
“It is particularly worrying for Afghans in rural and remote areas, where some of the country’s poorest communities face widespread destitution and very high levels of malnutrition after their crops failed or livestock perished.
“A lack of food should not be a cause of death in Afghanistan. There needs to be a concerted international effort to continue critical humanitarian assistance across the country so that lives can be saved,” he said.
Afghan Red Crescent is ramping up its response operation using available funds, giving immediate priority being on food and cash distributions as well as providing health services via more than 140 health facilities across Afghanistan. However, the latest reports show much more assistance will be needed.
Necephor Mghendi, IFRC’s Head of Delegation for Afghanistan, said: “As well as providing critical relief to people struggling in the face of severe drought and hunger, livelihood interventions should be supported to enable people to restore means of earning an income.
“There is also a need for investment in local institutions that deliver vital services in the cities as well as remote areas. Locally staffed, well-functioning institutions are proven to help the most vulnerable, including children, women, and the elderly in every corner of Afghanistan.”
Latest News
IEA condemns attack on Sikh Gurdwara in Kabul
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) on Saturday condemned the attack earlier in the day on a Sikh temple in Kabul city that resulted in the death of two people.
Zabihullah Mujahid, the IEA’s spokesman, said in a tweet the authorities condemn “in the strongest terms the attack of the enemies of the homeland against the Hindu shrine in Kabul.”
The IEA also expressed its “deepest condolences to the families of the victims of the incident” and said the “perpetrators of this crime will be caught and punished”.
This comes after the Sikh Gurdwara in Kart-e-Parwan was attacked at about 6.30am. A standoff between the attackers and IEA forces lasted a few hours until the situation was brought under control.
Foreign countries and organizations have also condemned the incident including the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), Pakistan and India.
According to a statement by Pakistan’s foreign ministry, “Pakistan strongly condemns the terrorist attack on a Sikh Gurdwara in Kabul today, which has reportedly resulted in the loss of precious lives and injuries to many others while causing destruction of property.”
“Pakistan is seriously concerned at the recent spate of terrorist attacks on places of worship in Afghanistan. Yesterday (Friday), terrorists targeted the Imam Sahib Mosque in Kunduz, killing and injuring many worshippers. These acts of terrorism targeting religious places are utterly repugnant,” Pakistan foreign ministry’s statement said.
“We express strong solidarity with the people of Afghanistan and support all efforts of the Afghan authorities in fighting the menace of terrorism and ensuring the protection of all their citizens,” read the statement.
India also reacted to the incident and said early Saturday while the attack was underway that it was “closely monitoring the situation”.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar condemned the incident and tweeted: “The cowardly attack on Gurdwara Karte Parwan should be condemned in the strongest terms by all.”
There are at least 150 Afghan Sikhs still in the country but have been seeking visas from India for the past few months, Indian Express reported.
Locally, both former president Hamid Karzai and Abdullah Abdullah, former chairman of the high council of national reconciliation (HCNR), condemned the attack and called it a terrorist incident.
Karzai called for the start of a national dialogue to establish long-term peace and stability, and pleaded for the country to be saved from suffering through the unity of all Afghans.
Abdullah meanwhile said: “I strongly condemn today’s heinous & cowardly terrorist attack on our Sikh community Gurdwara in Karta-e-Parwan.”
UNAMA in turn stated that all attacks on civilians must stop immediately.
“UNAMA strongly condemns today’s attack on a Sikh temple in Kabul, which is reported to have resulted in numerous casualties. Attacks on civilians must cease immediately,” the mission tweeted.
UNAMA also called for the protection of all minorities in Afghanistan.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, however, the Islamic State in Khorasan Province (ISIS-K/Daesh) has in the past claimed responsibility for attacks on mosques and minorities across the country.
Latest News
250,000 Afghans have fled to Pakistan in the last ten months
The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) says 250,000 Afghans have fled to Pakistan since August last year.
UNHCR Deputy Chief Kelly Clements, traveled to Kabul last week to review the situation of refugees and then to Islamabad.
In Islamabad, Clements spoke with the foreign minister and a number of Pakistani officials about the situation of Afghan refugees in the country, the organization said.
The UNHCR said late on Friday that currently, there are 2.8 million Afghans in the country of which 1.3 million migrants have been registered. Another 250,000 have been added since August last year.
The UNHCR Deputy Chief met with Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Minister of States and Frontier Regions, Muhammad Talha Mahmood to discuss a lasting solution for Afghan refugees in neighboring countries.
Pakistani officials have meanwhile pledged to provide birth cards for infants and education for Afghan refugee children, the UNHCR said.
“Afghans need to see that they are not alone and that the international community stands by them and appreciates Pakistan’s commitment to resettling refugees,” Clements said.
Latest News
Kabul Sikh Gurdwara siege ends, two dead: MoI confirms
The ministry of interior has confirmed that the attack on Sikh Gurudwara in Kart-e-Parwan area of capital Kabul ended and two people were killed in the incident.
“The security forces (Mujahideen) were able to immediately mobilize to control the attack and eliminate the attacker in a short time to prevent further casualties,” said Khalid Zadran, Kabul Police Spokesman.
According to Zadran one IEA forces and one Hindu Sikh were killed and seven others were injured in the attack.
“Unfortunately, one Hindu national was killed and seven others were injured in the attack. A Mujahid was also martyred in the rescue operation,” Zadran said.
The attack was launched at about 6.30am but brought under control by Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) forces.
Earlier, India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it was “deeply concerned” about the attack on the Gurudwara.
S Jaishankar, India’s External Affairs Minister, called the attack a cowardly move and said it needs to be condemned in the strongest terms by all.
“We have been closely monitoring developments since the news of the attack was received. Our first and foremost concern is for the welfare of the community,” he said.
The MoI said insurgents had used a grenade to gain access to the facility.
“Before entering, the enemy attacked the guards with a grenade, which caused a fire, and two of our Hindu compatriots, who were injured in the attack, were evacuated and taken to hospital for treatment,” read an MoI statement.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, however, the Islamic State in Khorasan Province (ISIS-K/Daesh) has in the past claimed responsibility for attacks on mosques and minorities across the country.
Ministry of energy pushes ahead with plans to increase power output
Hunger and poverty surge in Afghanistan as drought persists
IEA condemns attack on Sikh Gurdwara in Kabul
Internet Explorer gravestone goes viral in South Korea
250,000 Afghans have fled to Pakistan in the last ten months
1.2 million people in Afghanistan employed in carpet industry: Union
India sends 2,000 tons of wheat to Afghanistan via Attari-Wagah border
Hindukush Strikers win Green Afghanistan One Day Cup
IEA rejects rumors of assassination attempt on defense minister as ‘baseless’
IEA bans wheat exports due to a shortage for domestic needs
Tahawol: US foreign policy toward Afghanistan discussed
Interview: US envoy for Afghanistan speaks about IEA’s recognition and US policy
Interview – Karim Khurram discusses the collapse of the Republic and rise of IEA
Zerbena: Challenges in construction sector discussed
Saar: Calls for reopening of girls’ schools discussed
Trending
-
World5 days ago
Dozens injured in Iran chemical factory explosion
-
Business4 days ago
Honey production doubles in Herat this year
-
World5 days ago
Canada PM Trudeau tests positive for COVID after Americas summit
-
Latest News4 days ago
FAO, World Bank step up response to Afghanistan’s food security crisis
-
Regional4 days ago
Gem stone and minerals processing center opens in Badakhshan
-
Latest News3 days ago
Members of UNHRC discuss Afghanistan’s issues in Geneva
-
Latest News4 days ago
Russia hints it may recognise IEA government
-
World4 days ago
NATO needs greater readiness, more weapons -military alliance chief