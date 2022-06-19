India grants priority e-visas to Afghan Sikhs, Hindus after Kabul attack

(Last Updated On: June 19, 2022)

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) said Sunday the United States was the biggest obstacle in terms of global recognition and that it was blocking other countries from formally accepting the new government.

Asked if the IEA’s policies were preventing the world from recognizing the new government, IEA spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said: “As far as recognition by foreign countries is concerned, I think the United States is the biggest obstacle.”

“[The United States] does not allow other countries to move in this direction, and it has not taken any steps in this regard,” said Mujahid, answering reporters’ questions on a WhatsApp group.

Mujahid claimed that the IEA had met “all the conditions” for diplomatic recognition of the government.

He also stressed that all countries, including the United States, should know that political engagement with the IEA would benefit everyone as it would allow the world to formally discuss its “grievances” with the IEA.

Mujahid insisted that IEA leaders “want better bilateral relations” with the United States based on an agreement the two countries signed in Doha in February 2020.

He said Washington should also move towards better relations with Kabul.

The United States has not yet commented on the IEA official’s remarks.

However, it’s been almost ten months since the Islamic Emirate took power and no country has yet recognized the new government.

This comes after the US Congress heard recently from the US Department of Defense that al-Qaeda was still present in Afghanistan. The DoD said the reason for the group’s limited activities in Afghanistan may be related to the Islamic Emirate’s efforts to gain international legitimacy.

The Islamic Emirate, however, dismissed these concerns and said Afghanistan does not pose a threat to any country.

Senior US military officials have previously warned that they are monitoring the situation in Afghanistan and will take serious action if terrorist groups like al-Qaeda and Daesh pose a threat to US interests.