India grants priority e-visas to Afghan Sikhs, Hindus after Kabul attack
India’s ministry of home affairs has moved to grant emergency e-visas to over 100 Afghan Sikhs and Hindus after Saturday’s attack on a gurdwara in Kart-e-Parwan in Kabul.
Two people, one Sikh and one security force member, were killed in the attack.
According to the Hindustan Times, the e-visas will facilitate the evacuation of Sikhs and Hindus from Afghanistan.
Officials said India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA) will likely investigate the incident. The NIA is already probing the March 25, 2020 attack on another gurdwara in Kabul, in which 27 Sikh devotees including an Indian national were killed.
Indian officials said around 150 Hindus and Sikhs are living in Afghanistan currently.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned Saturday’s attack. He said: “Shocked by the cowardly terrorist attack against the Karte Parwan Gurudwara in Kabul. I condemn this barbaric attack and pray for the safety and well being of the devotees”.
IEA says US is the ‘biggest obstacle’ to recognizing the new government
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) said Sunday the United States was the biggest obstacle in terms of global recognition and that it was blocking other countries from formally accepting the new government.
Asked if the IEA’s policies were preventing the world from recognizing the new government, IEA spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said: “As far as recognition by foreign countries is concerned, I think the United States is the biggest obstacle.”
“[The United States] does not allow other countries to move in this direction, and it has not taken any steps in this regard,” said Mujahid, answering reporters’ questions on a WhatsApp group.
Mujahid claimed that the IEA had met “all the conditions” for diplomatic recognition of the government.
He also stressed that all countries, including the United States, should know that political engagement with the IEA would benefit everyone as it would allow the world to formally discuss its “grievances” with the IEA.
Mujahid insisted that IEA leaders “want better bilateral relations” with the United States based on an agreement the two countries signed in Doha in February 2020.
He said Washington should also move towards better relations with Kabul.
The United States has not yet commented on the IEA official’s remarks.
However, it’s been almost ten months since the Islamic Emirate took power and no country has yet recognized the new government.
This comes after the US Congress heard recently from the US Department of Defense that al-Qaeda was still present in Afghanistan. The DoD said the reason for the group’s limited activities in Afghanistan may be related to the Islamic Emirate’s efforts to gain international legitimacy.
The Islamic Emirate, however, dismissed these concerns and said Afghanistan does not pose a threat to any country.
Senior US military officials have previously warned that they are monitoring the situation in Afghanistan and will take serious action if terrorist groups like al-Qaeda and Daesh pose a threat to US interests.
Hunger and poverty surge in Afghanistan as drought persists
The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) has called for increased global support to stem spiraling hunger in Afghanistan as one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises threatens millions.
As part of their ongoing support, the IFRC has appealed to the international community for 80 million Swiss francs ($82.5 million) to support the Afghan Red Crescent to deliver emergency relief, health services and recovery assistance to more than one million people in the provinces hit by multiple crises.
Amidst mounting poverty, 70 percent of households are unable to meet basic food and non-food needs, with particularly devastating effects for homes headed by widows, the elderly, people with disabilities, and children.
An estimated three million children are at risk of malnutrition and susceptible to diseases while thousands of people have resorted to begging in the streets.
Dr Mohammad Nabi Burhan, Secretary General of Afghan Red Crescent, said: “It is horrifying to see the extent of hunger and resurgence of poverty that we have fought so hard to eradicate.
“It is particularly worrying for Afghans in rural and remote areas, where some of the country’s poorest communities face widespread destitution and very high levels of malnutrition after their crops failed or livestock perished.
“A lack of food should not be a cause of death in Afghanistan. There needs to be a concerted international effort to continue critical humanitarian assistance across the country so that lives can be saved,” he said.
Afghan Red Crescent is ramping up its response operation using available funds, giving immediate priority being on food and cash distributions as well as providing health services via more than 140 health facilities across Afghanistan. However, the latest reports show much more assistance will be needed.
Necephor Mghendi, IFRC’s Head of Delegation for Afghanistan, said: “As well as providing critical relief to people struggling in the face of severe drought and hunger, livelihood interventions should be supported to enable people to restore means of earning an income.
“There is also a need for investment in local institutions that deliver vital services in the cities as well as remote areas. Locally staffed, well-functioning institutions are proven to help the most vulnerable, including children, women, and the elderly in every corner of Afghanistan.”
IEA condemns attack on Sikh Gurdwara in Kabul
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) on Saturday condemned the attack earlier in the day on a Sikh temple in Kabul city that resulted in the death of two people.
Zabihullah Mujahid, the IEA’s spokesman, said in a tweet the authorities condemn “in the strongest terms the attack of the enemies of the homeland against the Hindu shrine in Kabul.”
The IEA also expressed its “deepest condolences to the families of the victims of the incident” and said the “perpetrators of this crime will be caught and punished”.
This comes after the Sikh Gurdwara in Kart-e-Parwan was attacked at about 6.30am. A standoff between the attackers and IEA forces lasted a few hours until the situation was brought under control.
Foreign countries and organizations have also condemned the incident including the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), Pakistan and India.
According to a statement by Pakistan’s foreign ministry, “Pakistan strongly condemns the terrorist attack on a Sikh Gurdwara in Kabul today, which has reportedly resulted in the loss of precious lives and injuries to many others while causing destruction of property.”
“Pakistan is seriously concerned at the recent spate of terrorist attacks on places of worship in Afghanistan. Yesterday (Friday), terrorists targeted the Imam Sahib Mosque in Kunduz, killing and injuring many worshippers. These acts of terrorism targeting religious places are utterly repugnant,” Pakistan foreign ministry’s statement said.
“We express strong solidarity with the people of Afghanistan and support all efforts of the Afghan authorities in fighting the menace of terrorism and ensuring the protection of all their citizens,” read the statement.
India also reacted to the incident and said early Saturday while the attack was underway that it was “closely monitoring the situation”.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar condemned the incident and tweeted: “The cowardly attack on Gurdwara Karte Parwan should be condemned in the strongest terms by all.”
There are at least 150 Afghan Sikhs still in the country but have been seeking visas from India for the past few months, Indian Express reported.
Locally, both former president Hamid Karzai and Abdullah Abdullah, former chairman of the high council of national reconciliation (HCNR), condemned the attack and called it a terrorist incident.
Karzai called for the start of a national dialogue to establish long-term peace and stability, and pleaded for the country to be saved from suffering through the unity of all Afghans.
Abdullah meanwhile said: “I strongly condemn today’s heinous & cowardly terrorist attack on our Sikh community Gurdwara in Karta-e-Parwan.”
UNAMA in turn stated that all attacks on civilians must stop immediately.
“UNAMA strongly condemns today’s attack on a Sikh temple in Kabul, which is reported to have resulted in numerous casualties. Attacks on civilians must cease immediately,” the mission tweeted.
UNAMA also called for the protection of all minorities in Afghanistan.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, however, the Islamic State in Khorasan Province (ISIS-K/Daesh) has in the past claimed responsibility for attacks on mosques and minorities across the country.
