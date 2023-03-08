74 Afghan prisoners released from Karachi jail

(Last Updated On: March 7, 2023)

The ban on women and girls getting a university education is not permanent and those who criticize the Islamic Emirate for the decision do not understand the conditions of Afghanistan, the minister of higher education said on Tuesday.

Neda Mohammad Nadeem said during a ceremony at Kabul University that the Islamic Emirate is committed to supporting the dignity and financial wellbeing of women and also pays the salaries of female professors.

“Regarding the issue of female education, a permanent ban was not proposed from the beginning, but it was suspended until further notice. Some people do not understand the situation and conditions of Afghanistan and only think about their wishes and demands and ask why it was banned. They unnecessarily cause anxiety. This kind of injustice should not happen,” Nadeem said.

The Minister of Higher Education also added that demands that are not in accordance with the religion and traditions of the Afghan people are not acceptable.

“They unnecessarily accuse others that they are enemies of women and do not give them a chance. This is unfair. Some demands are not accepted by the Afghan culture, Islamic system and our religion. We are sorry about that. We are not ready for it and cannot be. We should not be asked to do anything that our culture, traditions, Islam and religion do not allow,” Nadeem said.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Refugees and Returnees said that there should be a fight against prejudices in universities and madrassas, and the certificate for religious and modern sciences should be given together. According to him, unity is needed in Afghanistan and a campaign for unity should be launched.

“Religious and contemporary sciences certificates should be given from every university, madrassa and high school together. Unity is needed,” Khalilur Rahman Haqqani said.

These remarks come a day after universities reopened, but females were barred from attending classes.