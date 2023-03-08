Latest News
74 Afghan prisoners released from Karachi jail
Pakistan has released 74 more Afghans from a prison in Karachi and handed them over to staff from the Afghan embassy.
Afghanistan’ consulate general in Pakistan, Mawlavi Syed Abdul Jabbar Takhri confirmed the release of prisoners and said in a tweet that they were being repatriated.
This comes just days after another batch of prisoners were released from the Karachi prison and sent home to Afghanistan.
On Saturday, Takhri said 137 Afghan nationals had been released and that they would be sent home.
This comes amid an ongoing clampdown against foreign nationals by Pakistan and over the past months, hundreds of undocumented Afghan nationals including women and children have been arrested in the country.
India to send 20,000 metric tons of wheat to Afghanistan
India announced on Tuesday that it will send 20,000 metric tons of wheat to Afghanistan via Iran’s Chabahar Port.
The announcement came after India hosted a meeting with special envoys from Central Asian countries on Tuesday, to discuss the situation in Afghanistan.
At the first meeting of the India-Central Asia joint working group on Afghanistan, the participating countries discussed the current situation in Afghanistan, including the political, security and the humanitarian aspects.
Also discussed was the need for a “truly inclusive and representative political structure” and regional threats of terrorism, extremism, radicalisation and drug trafficking.
According to a joint statement the participants also emphasized that the “territory of Afghanistan should not be used for sheltering, training, planning or financing any terrorist acts.”
Attending the meeting were hosts India, and special envoys or senior officials of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. Country representatives of the UN Office on Drugs and Crimes (UNODC) and UN World Food Programme (UNWFP) also participated.
“While emphasizing the respect for sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity and non-interference in its internal affairs, the sides reiterated support for a peaceful, secure and stable Afghanistan,” the statement read.
Ban on female university education is not permanent: Minister
The ban on women and girls getting a university education is not permanent and those who criticize the Islamic Emirate for the decision do not understand the conditions of Afghanistan, the minister of higher education said on Tuesday.
Neda Mohammad Nadeem said during a ceremony at Kabul University that the Islamic Emirate is committed to supporting the dignity and financial wellbeing of women and also pays the salaries of female professors.
“Regarding the issue of female education, a permanent ban was not proposed from the beginning, but it was suspended until further notice. Some people do not understand the situation and conditions of Afghanistan and only think about their wishes and demands and ask why it was banned. They unnecessarily cause anxiety. This kind of injustice should not happen,” Nadeem said.
The Minister of Higher Education also added that demands that are not in accordance with the religion and traditions of the Afghan people are not acceptable.
“They unnecessarily accuse others that they are enemies of women and do not give them a chance. This is unfair. Some demands are not accepted by the Afghan culture, Islamic system and our religion. We are sorry about that. We are not ready for it and cannot be. We should not be asked to do anything that our culture, traditions, Islam and religion do not allow,” Nadeem said.
Meanwhile, the Minister of Refugees and Returnees said that there should be a fight against prejudices in universities and madrassas, and the certificate for religious and modern sciences should be given together. According to him, unity is needed in Afghanistan and a campaign for unity should be launched.
“Religious and contemporary sciences certificates should be given from every university, madrassa and high school together. Unity is needed,” Khalilur Rahman Haqqani said.
These remarks come a day after universities reopened, but females were barred from attending classes.
Hanafi meets with OIC’s special envoy for Afghanistan
Mawlawi Abdul Salam Hanafi, the administrative deputy prime minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), met with Tariq Ali Bakhit, the special representative of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for Afghanistan, and his delegation, in Kabul on Monday.
According to the office of the deputy prime minister, the OIC’s special envoy for Afghanistan said humanitarian aid to Afghanistan was discussed during a recent meeting of foreign ministers of OIC member nations and it was stated that relief efforts would continue.
Bakhit said in addition to the continuation of humanitarian aid, support for development projects was also discussed and it was decided that a technical team should be sent to assess Afghanistan’s needs.
It is also planned that a delegation of Islamic scholars will visit Afghanistan in the near future, the deputy prime minister’s office stated.
Hanafi said at the meeting that he was “glad that the IEA has close relations with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and views it favorably” and pointed out that the Organization of Islamic Cooperation can play an important and positive role in Afghanistan.
He said the IEA “welcomes the last meeting of the foreign ministers of the member countries, in which it was decided to continue the humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, and we want more attention to increase the capacity of the human force, health and other areas.”
Hanafi also gave information about the positive actions taken since the Islamic Emirate came into power and said that overall security has been ensured, a general amnesty has been declared, administrative corruption has been eradicated, and drug trafficking and dealing, which was a great disaster for the whole world, has been banned.
He said that if the representatives of the Islamic Emirate at different levels are invited to the meetings of the OIC and listen to their ideas directly, then there will be effective results.
Hanafi also invited companies from Islamic countries to invest in Afghanistan, especially in mining, energy production, communication and other fields.
Meanwhile, the OIC released a statement and said that the meeting discussed the follow up on the implementation of the final communique of the extraordinary meeting of the Executive Committee on humanitarian developments and situation in Afghanistan. The meeting was in January at the headquarters of the organization in Jeddah.
