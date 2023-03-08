Connect with us

Iran hands over another 274 Afghan prisoners

3 hours ago

March 8, 2023

At least 274 Afghan nationals imprisoned in Iran were released and handed over to Afghan officials at Islam Qala Port, in Herat province, on Wednesday, the foreign ministry of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) said.

This comes just days after a high level delegation led by the Attorney General of Afghanistan reached an agreement in Tehran following a series of negotiations with the Iranian authorities over the release of Afghan nationals detained in Iranian prisons.

Based on the agreement, the Iranian authorities are continuing to release prisoners. On Sunday they freed over 700 and on Tuesday another 189 Afghans were released and handed over to the IEA, officials said.

74 Afghan prisoners released from Karachi jail

8 hours ago

March 8, 2023

March 8, 2023

Pakistan has released 74 more Afghans from a prison in Karachi and handed them over to staff from the Afghan embassy.

Afghanistan’ consulate general in Pakistan, Mawlavi Syed Abdul Jabbar Takhri confirmed the release of prisoners and said in a tweet that they were being repatriated.

This comes just days after another batch of prisoners were released from the Karachi prison and sent home to Afghanistan.

On Saturday, Takhri said 137 Afghan nationals had been released and that they would be sent home.

This comes amid an ongoing clampdown against foreign nationals by Pakistan and over the past months, hundreds of undocumented Afghan nationals including women and children have been arrested in the country.

India to send 20,000 metric tons of wheat to Afghanistan

9 hours ago

March 8, 2023

March 8, 2023

India announced on Tuesday that it will send 20,000 metric tons of wheat to Afghanistan via Iran’s Chabahar Port.

The announcement came after India hosted a meeting with special envoys from Central Asian countries on Tuesday, to discuss the situation in Afghanistan.

At the first meeting of the India-Central Asia joint working group on Afghanistan, the participating countries discussed the current situation in Afghanistan, including the political, security and the humanitarian aspects.

Also discussed was the need for a “truly inclusive and representative political structure” and regional threats of terrorism, extremism, radicalisation and drug trafficking.

According to a joint statement the participants also emphasized that the “territory of Afghanistan should not be used for sheltering, training, planning or financing any terrorist acts.”

Attending the meeting were hosts India, and special envoys or senior officials of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. Country representatives of the UN Office on Drugs and Crimes (UNODC) and UN World Food Programme (UNWFP) also participated.

“While emphasizing the respect for sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity and non-interference in its internal affairs, the sides reiterated support for a peaceful, secure and stable Afghanistan,” the statement read.

Ban on female university education is not permanent: Minister

24 hours ago

March 7, 2023

March 7, 2023

The ban on women and girls getting a university education is not permanent and those who criticize the Islamic Emirate for the decision do not understand the conditions of Afghanistan, the minister of higher education said on Tuesday.

Neda Mohammad Nadeem said during a ceremony at Kabul University that the Islamic Emirate is committed to supporting the dignity and financial wellbeing of women and also pays the salaries of female professors.

“Regarding the issue of female education, a permanent ban was not proposed from the beginning, but it was suspended until further notice. Some people do not understand the situation and conditions of Afghanistan and only think about their wishes and demands and ask why it was banned. They unnecessarily cause anxiety. This kind of injustice should not happen,” Nadeem said.

The Minister of Higher Education also added that demands that are not in accordance with the religion and traditions of the Afghan people are not acceptable.

“They unnecessarily accuse others that they are enemies of women and do not give them a chance. This is unfair. Some demands are not accepted by the Afghan culture, Islamic system and our religion. We are sorry about that. We are not ready for it and cannot be. We should not be asked to do anything that our culture, traditions, Islam and religion do not allow,” Nadeem said.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Refugees and Returnees said that there should be a fight against prejudices in universities and madrassas, and the certificate for religious and modern sciences should be given together. According to him, unity is needed in Afghanistan and a campaign for unity should be launched.

“Religious and contemporary sciences certificates should be given from every university, madrassa and high school together. Unity is needed,” Khalilur Rahman Haqqani said.

These remarks come a day after universities reopened, but females were barred from attending classes.

