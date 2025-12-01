Sport
ACL: Sorkh Poshan Khafi 3-2 Aino Mina; Khurasan Faryab 2-1 Sarsabz Yashlar
The fifth season of the Afghanistan Champions League continued in Kabul on Monday with two competitive and high-energy matches.
In the Match 17 of the tournament, Sorkh Poshan Khafi earned a narrow 3–2 win over Aino Mina.
Aino Mina’s goals were scored by Basir Ahmad Mohammadi and Omid Sahil, while Sorkh Poshan Khafi’s goals came from Farzad Ataie, Khalil Ahmad Ahmadi, and Ali Baset Nazari.
Match 18 saw Khurasan Faryab defeating Sarsabz Yashlar 2–1.
Sarsabz Yashlar’s only goal was scored by Mohammad Nasir Niazi, whereas Hamidullah Barekzai and Enayatullah Kohi secured the win for Khurasan Faryab.
Tomorrow’s Fixtures:
- Abu Muslim Farah vs Arman
- Jawanan Perozi vs Ettifaq Khanzadah
All matches of the Afghanistan Champions League are being broadcast live on Ariana Television, enabling fans from across the country to follow the excitement throughout the season.
Afghanistan deepens ties with Uzbekistan through new cricket development partnership
Officials from both boards say the collaboration will strengthen cricketing relations and deepen regional sporting ties.
The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) and the Cricket Federation of Uzbekistan (CFU) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at expanding cooperation and accelerating cricket development between the two countries.
The signing ceremony brought together senior officials from both boards, including ACB CEO Naseeb Khan, ACB Board Member Dr. Khalid Hatam, CFU Chairman Aziz Mihliev, and CFU CEO Fazliddin Ibodullaev.
Under the new agreement, the ACB will offer extensive development support to Uzbekistan across multiple areas.
This includes coaching education, umpiring and officiating training, strength and conditioning and physiotherapy programs, video analysis, talent identification, technical courses, and development camps led by top Afghan coaches.
Afghan officials will also help guide Uzbek coaches through ICC tutor pathways, while Uzbek players will have opportunities to train at the ACB High-Performance Center in Kabul.
The partnership also includes bilateral fixtures in Uzbekistan featuring Afghanistan’s A team, Domestic Champion team, and U19 side—games designed to provide crucial competitive exposure for Uzbek players and boost the CFU’s on-field development.
Officials from both boards say the collaboration will strengthen cricketing relations and deepen regional sporting ties.
Strengthening regional cricket
The ACB reaffirmed its commitment to supporting emerging cricket nations and expressed readiness to extend similar assistance to other developing cricket boards.
Afghan officials emphasized the value of sharing their management experience and lessons learned from the country’s rapid rise in international cricket.
ACB CEO Naseeb Khan said, “We welcome this partnership with the CFU. ACB is committed to supporting emerging cricket nations with the same dedication that accelerated our own growth, and we look forward to sharing our technical expertise and experience.”
ACB Board Member Dr. Khalid Hatam added, “This MoU strengthens our regional cricket ties while creating new pathways in coaching, player development, and technical growth. We are pleased to share our journey and support the CFU’s aspirations.”
CFU Chairman Aziz Mihliev said the partnership would provide Uzbekistan with invaluable guidance: “ACB’s experience—from building competitive structures to nurturing elite talent—will play a key role as we enhance our cricketing foundation.”
CFU CEO Fazliddin Ibodullaev highlighted Afghanistan’s accelerated rise as a model for Uzbekistan’s ambitions. “ACB’s rapid path toward Full Membership is a powerful example for emerging nations. This partnership gives us a unique chance to learn from their proven development model. With shared expertise and regional collaboration, CFU is confident in pursuing a similarly ambitious trajectory,” he said.
UAE Bulls clinch first Abu Dhabi T10 title with dominant 80-run victory
Earlier in the day, the Bulls had advanced to the final by defeating the Quetta Qavalry in Qualifier 2.
The UAE Bulls captured their first-ever Abu Dhabi T10 title on Sunday night after dismantling the Aspin Stallions by a massive 80-run margin in a one-sided final at Zayed Cricket Stadium.
The night belonged to Australian power-hitter Tim David, whose explosive 98 off just 30 balls — featuring three fours and 12 towering sixes — powered the Bulls to an imposing 150/1 in their 10 overs. His innings, played at a staggering strike rate of 326.66, included a brutal 32-run final over against Stallions bowler Ashmead Nedd.
Earlier in the day, the Bulls had advanced to the final by defeating the Quetta Qavalry in Qualifier 2.
Openers Phil Salt (18 off 8) and James Vince began aggressively before Vince was forced to retire hurt without scoring. Salt’s quick cameo provided early momentum, but once he departed, Tim David took full control of the innings.
Rovman Powell (24 off 20) played the perfect supporting role, rotating strike as David unleashed a barrage of boundaries. Their 128-run partnership set an unassailable total and capped off a remarkable season for David, who finished with 393 runs in nine innings at an average of 65.50 and a strike rate above 263.
Chasing 151, the Aspin Stallions never recovered from early setbacks. Andre Fletcher (2 off 3) retired hurt, while Sherfane Rutherford fell for a duck in the second over, bowled by Fazalhaq Farooqi, who delivered a tight spell of 1/2.
Captain Rahmanullah Gurbaz top-scored with just 18 off 15, as the Bulls’ disciplined attack suffocated the chase. Junaid Siddique (1/18), Iftikhar Ahmed (1/7), and Qais Ahmad (1/14) each claimed a wicket, restricting the Stallions to only 70/4 in their 10 overs.
Season awards
Tim David capped his phenomenal campaign by sweeping two major accolades — Batter of the Tournament and Player of the Tournament.
Andrew Tye of the Vista Riders secured Bowler of the Tournament, while Bulls pacer Junaid Siddique was named UAE Player of the Tournament for his consistent performances.
The emphatic win marked a historic moment for the UAE Bulls, sealing their maiden Abu Dhabi T10 championship in commanding fashion.
Afghanistan U19 and India A U19 share tri-series trophy after final washed out
The final match of the Triangular One-Day Series between Afghanistan Under-19 and India A Under-19 was abandoned due to persistent rain in Bengaluru, resulting in both sides being declared joint champions of the event.
The tournament featured three teams: Afghanistan U19, India A U19, and India B U19.
Afghanistan’s Abdul Aziz Khan earned the Player of the Series award for his exceptional performance, taking 13 wickets across the competition.
Before the final, each team had played four matches, with Afghanistan U19 winning three and finishing at the top of the table with 12 points.
