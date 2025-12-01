ACL: Sorkh Poshan Khafi 3-2 Aino Mina; Khurasan Faryab 2-1 Sarsabz Yashlar

The UAE Bulls captured their first-ever Abu Dhabi T10 title on Sunday night after dismantling the Aspin Stallions by a massive 80-run margin in a one-sided final at Zayed Cricket Stadium.

The night belonged to Australian power-hitter Tim David, whose explosive 98 off just 30 balls — featuring three fours and 12 towering sixes — powered the Bulls to an imposing 150/1 in their 10 overs. His innings, played at a staggering strike rate of 326.66, included a brutal 32-run final over against Stallions bowler Ashmead Nedd.

Earlier in the day, the Bulls had advanced to the final by defeating the Quetta Qavalry in Qualifier 2.

Openers Phil Salt (18 off 8) and James Vince began aggressively before Vince was forced to retire hurt without scoring. Salt’s quick cameo provided early momentum, but once he departed, Tim David took full control of the innings.

Rovman Powell (24 off 20) played the perfect supporting role, rotating strike as David unleashed a barrage of boundaries. Their 128-run partnership set an unassailable total and capped off a remarkable season for David, who finished with 393 runs in nine innings at an average of 65.50 and a strike rate above 263.

Chasing 151, the Aspin Stallions never recovered from early setbacks. Andre Fletcher (2 off 3) retired hurt, while Sherfane Rutherford fell for a duck in the second over, bowled by Fazalhaq Farooqi, who delivered a tight spell of 1/2.

Captain Rahmanullah Gurbaz top-scored with just 18 off 15, as the Bulls’ disciplined attack suffocated the chase. Junaid Siddique (1/18), Iftikhar Ahmed (1/7), and Qais Ahmad (1/14) each claimed a wicket, restricting the Stallions to only 70/4 in their 10 overs.

Season awards

Tim David capped his phenomenal campaign by sweeping two major accolades — Batter of the Tournament and Player of the Tournament.

Andrew Tye of the Vista Riders secured Bowler of the Tournament, while Bulls pacer Junaid Siddique was named UAE Player of the Tournament for his consistent performances.

The emphatic win marked a historic moment for the UAE Bulls, sealing their maiden Abu Dhabi T10 championship in commanding fashion.

