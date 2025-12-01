Afghanistan deepens ties with Uzbekistan through new cricket development partnership

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) and the Cricket Federation of Uzbekistan (CFU) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at expanding cooperation and accelerating cricket development between the two countries.

The signing ceremony brought together senior officials from both boards, including ACB CEO Naseeb Khan, ACB Board Member Dr. Khalid Hatam, CFU Chairman Aziz Mihliev, and CFU CEO Fazliddin Ibodullaev.

Under the new agreement, the ACB will offer extensive development support to Uzbekistan across multiple areas.

This includes coaching education, umpiring and officiating training, strength and conditioning and physiotherapy programs, video analysis, talent identification, technical courses, and development camps led by top Afghan coaches.

Afghan officials will also help guide Uzbek coaches through ICC tutor pathways, while Uzbek players will have opportunities to train at the ACB High-Performance Center in Kabul.

The partnership also includes bilateral fixtures in Uzbekistan featuring Afghanistan’s A team, Domestic Champion team, and U19 side—games designed to provide crucial competitive exposure for Uzbek players and boost the CFU’s on-field development.

Officials from both boards say the collaboration will strengthen cricketing relations and deepen regional sporting ties.

Strengthening regional cricket

The ACB reaffirmed its commitment to supporting emerging cricket nations and expressed readiness to extend similar assistance to other developing cricket boards.

Afghan officials emphasized the value of sharing their management experience and lessons learned from the country’s rapid rise in international cricket.

ACB CEO Naseeb Khan said, “We welcome this partnership with the CFU. ACB is committed to supporting emerging cricket nations with the same dedication that accelerated our own growth, and we look forward to sharing our technical expertise and experience.”

ACB Board Member Dr. Khalid Hatam added, “This MoU strengthens our regional cricket ties while creating new pathways in coaching, player development, and technical growth. We are pleased to share our journey and support the CFU’s aspirations.”

CFU Chairman Aziz Mihliev said the partnership would provide Uzbekistan with invaluable guidance: “ACB’s experience—from building competitive structures to nurturing elite talent—will play a key role as we enhance our cricketing foundation.”

CFU CEO Fazliddin Ibodullaev highlighted Afghanistan’s accelerated rise as a model for Uzbekistan’s ambitions. “ACB’s rapid path toward Full Membership is a powerful example for emerging nations. This partnership gives us a unique chance to learn from their proven development model. With shared expertise and regional collaboration, CFU is confident in pursuing a similarly ambitious trajectory,” he said.